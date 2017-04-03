The Top Five Reality TV Twitter Feuds So Far In 2017

Twitter is a place for average people and celebrities to share their thoughts, ideas, plans, and daily events with their followers. Over the years, it has also become a place for celebrities to feud. Rather than doing it on the phone or in person, more and more celebrities are attacking each other on Twitter. Sure it is a pretty immature thing to do, however, it is now the normal thing to do and many celebrities and reality stars have jumped on board with the Twitter feuds. Below is a list of the most popular Twitter feuds between reality stars in 2017.
Donald Trump VS Arnold Schwartzenegger
Donald Trump, the former host of The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice is now the President of the United States. For years, Donald Trump has been very active Twitter, posting just about ever stupid, incorrect, and nonsensical thought that has ever entered his head. One would think that since he is now the President of the Untied States, that he has less time to spend on Twitter. It is the exact opposite. Now, not only is he posting to his @TheRealDonaldTrump account, he is also posting to his @POTUS account. Now that he is the President, he has doubled the amount of time that he spends on Twitter. Most people consider his activity on Twitter as ranting and nobody is safe from his early morning rants. This includes the former Governor of California, Arnold Schwartzenegger. When Schwartzenegger took over the reigns on The New Celebrity Apprentice, Donald Trump started firing nasty Tweets at him. The ratings for the show were low, so President Trump tweeted:
“Wow, the rating are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…”
He didn’t stop there. He went on to say:
“being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”
Schwarzenegger fired back with:
“Hey, Donald. I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs? You can take over TV, because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job. And then the people can finally sleep comfortable again. Hm?
Critics looked at these tweets and called Donald Trump petty, among other things. Schwarzenegger fired back by saying that Donald Trump should be focusing on running the country rather than The New Celebrity Apprentice’s ratings. More recently, Schwarzenegger has fired back to Trump, calling him out for his poor decision of making cut to the country’s education budget.
Only time will tell how much further this feud will go.
Teen Mom 2 Kailyn and Javi
Teen Mom 2 fans know that Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s marriage fell apart while he was deployed and that the two went through a messy divorce. There have been many rumors of why the marriage ended, and in the end, fans found out that Kailyn cheated on Javi while he was away. Recently, Kailyn announced that she is pregnant with her third child, however, Javi isn’t the father. She still hasn’t released the name of the baby’s father. The end of their marriage has been documented on the show over the past several weeks. Each time an episode airs, the two start up a new Twitter feud. The most recent was after a huge fight that aired on Teen Mom 2 and the real reason for their divorce. After the show aired, Javi tweeted:
“I only watch to make sure lies don’t continue being told…as long as they aren’t…then I’ll keep flying my pettycopter around.
Minutes later, he tweeted:
“I thought we divorced cause she didn’t want more kids? That’s weird.”
Kailyn couldn’t let this go, so she fired back with:
“You blamed me for miscarrying and our marriage was toxic, Why would I want more kids with you?’
She deleted the tweets soon after, however, thanks to screenshots, anything that you put on the internet lasts forever.
Since then, Kailyn and Javi have managed to find common ground and get along for the sake of this son, Lincoln. Javi is not dating a former Real World cast member and Kailyn is still keeping quiet about her baby’s father. Only time will tell how long it will be before the Twitter storm starts again.
Farrah Abraham VS The World
Farrah is one of the most controversial and most hated women on reality television today. If you are a fan of Teen Mom OG, you know Farrah as the harsh, abrasive, argumentative person who is awful to her mother, makes the producers on the show use a port-a-potty when they film at her home, and who treats her daughter like a 20 something year old rather than a typical 8 year old. Farrah is constantly being attacked on Twitter by fans, and she is always in the middle of Twitter feuds with Teen Mom OG cast members, Teen Mom 2 cast members, and other celebrities and hip-hop stars.
Most recently, she attacked Amber Portwood after the two had a physical altercation during the Teen Mom OG reunion. She also attacked Amer’s fiance, Matt. Normally it is Farrah and her on-again/off again boyfriend, Simon Saran who does the attacking with Farrah. More recently, she attacked her partner in crime, Simon himself. It looks as though the couple recently broke up. Simon posted photos of himself with some very beautiful women on SnapChat. Farrah went on to throw some shade at Simon on Twitter and SnapChat saying:
“When your ex can only get bottle girls LmAO.
According to Simon, Farrah overreacted over the picture.
It isn’t just celebrities who attack Farrah on Twitter. Each time she posts something ridiculous, such as her waxing her 8-year-old daughter’s eyebrows while she slept, or taking photos of her 8 year old dressed in heels and wearing more makeup than a prostitute, Teen Mom fans start a Twitter storm. It seems like every day that Farrah is doing something to disgust her fans. Sooner or later, Farrah will find herself with no fans at all.
Jenelle Evans and Leah Messier
Jenelle Evans, a cast member on Teen Mom 2 is almost as hated as Farrah Abraham. She has had her share of drama and controversies over the years. She was married to a drug addict, she was a drug addict, she has been arrested for drugs and violence issues, and she has three kids by three different men. On top of all that, she is going to court to get custody of her son, who she signed away to her mother shortly after he was born.
In true Jenelle fashion, there was a lot of drama during the reunion special. Both Jenelle and Chelsea Houska were pregnant at the time of filming. Backstage, Chelsea was lying on the couch sick, and she was running a fever. Her doctor wanted her to leave if her fever reached 100. When producers took her temp, it was 99.7 so they suggested that she leave. While all this was going on, Jenelle was having yet another meltdown about filming with her mother Barbara. While fighting with the producers, she decided to take her son and leave. She mentioned nothing about being sick. After Jenelle left, Leah Messier, another cast member on the show said that Jenelle was being paid to do the show so she should be there to film. When asked how she felt about Chelsea leaving, she said that she was sick and she was right for leaving. Jenelle didn’t like this, and she sent a tweet to Leah:
“@TM2LeahDawn damn tell me how you really feel! Haha, I was sick and pregnant with heartburn. You know nothing you’re right so don’t comment.”
She followed that up with:
“Don’t be fake. #Truth.
Leah didn’t see the need to keep the feud going, and she didn’t have any response.
William Shatner VS Nick Viall
This is by far the strangest and most random Twitter feuds. Star Trek star William Shatner didn’t just start a fight with the former Bachelor and current Dancing With the Stars contestant, Nick Viall, he has actually been bullying him on Twitter. He created Twitter post after post, hating on Nick. Some of his tweets include:
“My goal for #DWTS is to knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP. Who is with me?”
“Whoever your favorite is – just not Nick – make the 10 phone calls for them.”
“How do we get #BachelorNation to not vote for Nick?”
“No! He needs to go next week”
“Keep voting #DWTS Don’t vote 4 Nick #BachelorNation
“He lives up to the homonym of his last name”
“Watch Andi’s Bachelorette Season where he started this Viall journey”
“Leopards don’t change their spots. Don’t be surprised if he shows up again on paradise. I won’t be”
“So let me get this straight, saying vote for anyone but Nick is bullying but saying vote for ______ is OK? Sorry my tweeter but you’re wrong”
Nick didn’t really know what to think about the attack, so he just responded to Shatner with a sad face. Shatner explained his bullying by saying that as a father with daughters, he didn’t like the things that Nick had done, but maybe he had matured. It was a very harsh and random Twitter war, but it looks like it if finally over and so are the attacks on Nick.
Celebrities are always using Twitter to air their anger and their grievances against each other. Since we are only a quarter of the way through 2017, there will likely be plenty of more Twitter feuds before the year ends.