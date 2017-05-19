Torrey DeVitto: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Torrey DeVitto is an American actress that was born in August of 1984 and is now 36 years of age. Her natural beauty and talent for the acting business have landed her some pretty interesting parts on some big hit series. She has been coming into her own and making a name for herself in Hollywood, and although she has had quite a bit of exposure on television in some popular hit series, she is still hoping to land some big roles that will really boost her career. She grew up in Long Island, New York, and in Winter Park, Florida. She now lives in California where she has been boosting her career, and meeting some interesting people, including dating some big names in Hollywood. You may recognize Torrey DeVitto from such parts as her role in the movie, “I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer,” and “The Vampire Slayers.” If you think you know this up and coming actress, here are 10 Things you don’t know about Torrey DeVitto.
1. Her parents are both in the music business
Both of DeVitto’s careers are in music. Her father, Liberty DeVitto was a long time drummer with Billy Joel. Her mother was a best of Stevie Nick’s since the 1970’s and the two met while DeVitto was playing as drummer for Nick’s, Wild Heart tour in 1983. Her parents love of music was instilled in Torrey, who learned how to play the violin starting at age of 4. She became 4th chair violinist in high school and has played in some pretty prominent places, including on one of Stevie Nicks’ albums, however, music was not her first love, she has said. Although she hopes to do both, acting took precedence as far as her passion was concerned.
2. Spent time in Japan
After graduating from Winter Park High in Winter Park, Florida, Torrey traveled to Japan to work as a model. She always loved modeling and did wind up getting signed-on by both Ford and One Modeling agency, but after time in the business, in 2002, she decided modeling wasn’t where her drive was, it was acting. So she left the business to pursue acting full time. She has said that she does hope she can do more in the future, but now, wants to concentrate on her acting talent.
3. DeVitto married her co-star
It’s not uncommon for a romance to brew between co-stars after meeting and working on the set day-in and day-out. DeVitto and Paul Wesley were really no different. They met on the set for Killer Movie, in 2007. They were together several years, and finally married in a private ceremony in 2011. The marriage lasted 2 years. The couple divorced in 2013, however, they said it was an amicable split and they will remain friends.
4. Is involved with charity
A lot of celebrities find a charity or two to get involved with and use their good name to help out. DeVitto has some causes that she believes in and contributes to. She has appeared in a PETA ad to help promote a new way of teaching biology in schools, both secondary and collegiate, by using virtual dissection as a tool as opposed to the traditional dissection procedures. She also tries to encourage consumers to buy faux leather and forgo real. She is an animal lover and activist, and humanitarian.
5. Performed a violin solo for a Supermodel
Christy Brinkley is best known as a Supermodel and the ex-wife of famed musician, Billy Joel. She was married to him for several years and they have one daughter together. They divorced and Brinkley began dating Peter Cook, whom she did end of up marrying in 1996. DeVitto, twelve at the time, was asked to be a part of the ceremony and play her violin, which she did and has that momentous occasion to add to her repertoire. Brinkley and Cook had one child together and divorced in 2008.
6. Spent most of her childhood touring
Because DeVittos’ parents were both big in the music industry, obviously they had to go with the band, and that meant tours, too. DeVitto grew up on the road, touring with the band her father was playing drummer for and that happened to be Billy Joel. Her family was very close to Billy Joel and Christy Brinkley, and she still keeps in touch.
7. How she got into modeling
It was DeVitto’s family’s friendship with Joel and Brinkley that were the doors to her modeling beginning. It was Christy Brinkley who suggested to DeVitto’s mother that she should get her into modeling and was actually behind the modeling agencies signing DeVitto on with them. She pulled the strings, which many girls would be jealous of the connection.
8. The real reason she quit modeling
DeVitto talks about her short stent in modeling and has said that she got out of modeling due to her bigger passion for acting. However, she goes on to explain that the real reason she left the modeling business was due to her height and figure. She says that at 5 feet 6 inches tall, she was really too short for modeling. She did not feel physically adequate, plus constantly monitoring her weight and having to stay perfectly fit wasn’t her thing, so she quit.
9. Her indulgences
Devitto confesses that she has a few indulgences. She has been interviewed and admits to loving chocolate cake, but this usually becomes an indulgences when it’s close to that time of the month. On a regular basis, her biggest indulgences are pizza and nachos. Those are the two she says she lives for. If you’re going to indulge, they’re all three, good choices.
10. Says she loves Chicago, but it’s not her home
DeVitto is a fan of the windy city, Chicago and says she adores it but says it isn’t her home. She lives in LA and says that that is where her boyfriend is, and her sister, and to her, it’s home. She claims that she loves to go to Chicago often and visit, but she plans to stay in LA.
