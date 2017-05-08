Travis Scott: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Travis Scott was born, Jacques Webster, Jr. on April 30, 1992. He’s an American singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer from Houston, Texas. Scott dropped out of college and moved to Los Angeles with his friend, Mike Waxx, who owns his own website, Illroots. When Scott got to LA, he started to record and release music. His music was discovered by rapper T.I. and the rest is history, as they say. Scott was lucky enough to have some big names in the music industry, take him under their wings and help propel his talent to the next level and to the fame that he has today. He has released multiple mixtapes and albums since he got started, and is now getting ready to go on tour. Scott’s rise to fame has been an interesting. Keep reading to discover 10 things you didn’t know about Travis Scott.
1. Career beginnings
Scott was 16 when he really began his music career, and it wasn’t as a singer, but music producer and his focus was on hip hop production. He partnered with his longtime friend, Chris Holloway, who was a member of the duo, The Graduates. It was 2008 when the duo, The Graduates, released their first EP, an untitled number on Myspace. The following year, Scott and his pal Holloway, merged with OG Chess and formed a new group called, The Classmates. Two projects were released under the new group, one with Buddy Rich in 2009, followed by Cruis’n USA, in 2010. It was later in 2010 that due to personal and financial disputes, the group broke up.
2. Rapper T.I. gets wind of Scott’s music
Scott moved to Washington, New York to work with his friend Mike Waxx who owns the website, Illroots. After some four months in New York, Scott became frustrated and wanted more and moved to LA. Rapper T.I. came across one of Scott’s songs on Illroots, Lights (Love Sick), and contacted Scott for a meeting. During the first meeting with T.I., he freestyled over one of Scott’s instrumental pieces, Animal, and a relationship was formed.
3. He hooked up with Kayne West
Travis Scott has really on been a famous rapper and name in hip hop since he signed on with Epic Records in 2102, but already he is revered in the business and his name is definitely in the limelight. He has had the privilege of working with big names like Kayne West, T.I., Juicy J., Swae Lee, Chief Keef, Justin Bieber, and several others. He has also worked with some top producers in the business, such as, Suber, DJ Dahi, Kayne West and Mike Dean.
4. He attended two colleges
Before Scott embarked on his music career, he was college bound. Scott attended two different colleges, and left the last one with the intention of making his music career the number one priority. He attended The University of Texas at Austin and then enrolled in The University of Texas at San Antonio, which was where he was when he dropped out and uprooted himself to Los Angeles.
5. His biggest music influences
Like most celebrities and music stars, Travis Scott was influenced by musicians. His main influences were those who were in the same genre that he was interested in, and the names he drops as his the ones that made a difference in his life and career are, Kid Cudi, M.I.A., Kayne West, and T.I. Of course, he had connections with Kayne West and T.I., with T.I. being the first real hip hop celebrity to lend Scott a hand in kick starting his career.
6. Had a song that was compared to Kid Cudi
There’s probably no bigger compliment than to be told one of your songs is comparable to another, already famous, singer, songwriter, rapper. Scott released his mixtape, Owl Pharaoh, in 2013 after some delays that prevented it being released in 2012. The song was a hit and even received big reviews by Spin, the New York based music magazine when it said that the mixtape was comparable to hit rapper, Kid Cudi’s, Man on the Moon: Legend of Mr. Rager.
7. Had a number 3 debut n the charts
Scott’s release of his song, Rodeo, debuted as number 3 on the US Billboard 200. It also debuted on the Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart at number one. His highest-charting single was Antidote, when it peaked at number 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
8. Was disowned by parents
Scott came from a very educated family that had very high expectations of him. They wanted him to finish college, so he knew that telling them he dropped out of college would be hard for them to take. To avoid the conflict, Scott didn’t tell them he dropped out. They were financially supporting him, sending him money for school and books thinking he was still enrolled, but what Scott was using the money for was food and plane tickets. When they went to visit him at school and discovered he wasn’t there, Scott says they were not only very disappointed, but practically disowned him.
9. His story is similar to Kayne West’s
Scott says that his and Kayne West’s stories are similar in how each of them came to stardom. He considers himself to be more like Kayne West in the fact that they both dropped out of college in order to pursue their dream and having to prove to everyone they were wrong. And so far, he has done just that. Not long in the business and he is already a rising star.
10. Writes music according to how he feels
Scott describes his type of music as music that has a dark vibe, but with choruses that are moody. He talks about other bands through the years and describes their music, for instance, The Sex Pistols, he says, were just dark and grungy. He doesn’t like to be that dark, but does write his music and lyrics according to how he’s feeling at the time. Whatever he’s doing, it seems to be working because his singles are hitting it big with his fans and with the billboards.
