10 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is a Canadian basketball player who currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and also represents Canada in international competitions. He was born in Toronto on March 13, 1991 and began his professional career in 2011. He has made a name for himself due to his talents on the court. Although he is now a well-known sportsman, there are probably many things that you do not know about this talented athlete. Here are ten fun facts that you probably didn’t know about Tristan Thompson.
1. He Has Jamaican Roots
Although Tristan Thompson was born in Toronto, Canada, he has Jamaican roots. Both his parents, Trevor and Andrea Thompson, are originally from Jamaica. Thompson has three younger brothers; Dishawn, Daniel, and Amari.
2. He is From a Sporty Family
Thompson is not the only talented sportsperson in his family. His younger brother, Dishawn, was a highly rated prospect when he played basketball for Wesley Christian High School in Allen, Kentucky. Their cousin is Jemal Thompson, who is a former Canadian Football League defensive tackle and a former football standout from Virginia State University. It seems that sporting talent runs in this family.
3. He Switched High Schools to Benefit His Basketball Career
Tristan Thompson originally attended St. Marguerite d’Youville Secondary School in Brampton but decided to move to Saint Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, New Jersey. This was after he had driven from Brampton twice a week to attend the preparatory school. He has explained that the reason for this move is that he could increase his skill level and gain more exposure at Saint Benedict’s. His strategy must have worked as he has gone on to have a successful career in the sport.
4. He Played One Season for the Texas Longhorns
While he was at college, Tristan Thompson played basketball for Texas. During his time playing for Texas, he averaged 7.8 rebounds and 13.1 points per game. He also won the award for the team’s most valuable player based on the votes of his teammates.
5. He Signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011
Thompson was drafted fourth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA draft. He signed his rookie contract with the team on December 11, 2011. This is the basketball team for which Tristan Thompson still plays and he is a valued member of the team.
6. He Raises Money for Epilepsy Awareness
Tristan Thompson is very involved in raising money for good causes, especially for charities relating to epilepsy. He has chosen this cause because his younger brother, Amari, suffers from epilepsy and he feels passionate about raising awareness of this condition. He has even set up the Amari Thompson Foundation which works closely with Epilepsy Toronto.
7. He Has an $82 Million Five-Year Contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers
Thompson can afford to live a very comfortable lifestyle with Khloe, True, and Prince Oliver. He has signed a five-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers for $82 million. He will have average annual earnings of around $16 million. He also earns money from endorsing products, so he will have no financial concerns for the foreseeable future.
8. He Coaches at a Kids Basketball Camp
Tristan Thompson loves working with kids and wants to help them to make the most of the talents on the basketball court. Nearly every summer, he coaches basketball as a kids’ summer basketball camp. This gives him the opportunity to pass on his valuable experience and skills to children who are also talented at this sport and to those who simply just love to play basketball.
9. His Girlfriend is Khloe Kardashian
Thompson is in a high-profile relationship that is attracting plenty of media attention as his girlfriend is the model and television personality Khloe Kardashian, a member of the famous Kardashian family. If you are a fan of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, then you may have seen Tristan Thompson on this series. The couple have now been together since 2017 and live together with their new daughter in Cleveland, Ohio.
10. He is a Father of Two Children
On April 12, 2018, Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True. Although this was her first child, Tristan Thompson was already a father. His ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig, gave birth to their baby on December 12, 2016. They called their son Prince Oliver.