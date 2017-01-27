Tyson Beckford: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Tyson Beckford is not only a handsome man, He is also a very successful man. One of his first jobs, and the one where he got his first taste of success was modeling for Ralph Lauren Polo. He is better known as being the host of the Bravo series, Make Me a Supermodel. The show takes people who could be models and trains them to be models. At the end, the contestant with the most promise wins. The show lasted for just two seasons.
When it comes to modeling, Tyson is said to be the greatest male supermodel of all time. This is a title given to him by fashion designers, photographers, and magazine editors. He also does a great deal of charity work. If you want to learn more about Tyson, read on.
He Turned Down a Job Walking In a Show At Milan fashion Week
Tyson was invited to walk In a show during fashion Week In Milan one year. He ended up turning the job down. He said that the reason was because there were no other black models from the United States who were asked to be in the show. He decided to boycott the show altogether on principle.
His Mother Got Him Started
There are many people who can take credit for Tyson’s success, however, his mother is the one who got him started. His mother was also a model and when He was younger, his mother was always taking him fashion shows and events. This gave him the opportunity to see what the life of a model was like. He may be able to credit others for getting him his big break, however, it was his mother’s influence that actually got him started.
50 Most Beautiful People
Each year, People Magazine dedicated an issue to the 50 most beautiful people In the world. In 1995, Tyson earned his spot on that list.
He Was Teased For His Looks
When Tyson was born, his mother moved the family from New York to Jamaica. They lived there until Tyson 7 years old. After his 7th birthday, his mother moved them back to New York. According to Tyson, when He was growing up the kids In his school would Make fun of him for the way he looked. Tyson got the last laugh when He became an incredibly successful model. One can only wonder what his former classmates thought when they saw him on the cover of every magazine.
Man of the Year
In 1995, this great looking man earned the huge honor of being named VH1’s Man of the Year. This wasn’t the only honor that VH1 bestowed on Tyson. The same year, he earned a spot on the 40 Hottest Hotties of the 90’s list by VH1.
His First Taste of Reality Television
Tyson got his first taste of reality when He was a contestant on the ABC show, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! filmed In the outback of Australia. Sadly, He didn’t Make it into the finals and He was sent home during episode 5. The other celebrities on his season included Cris Judd, Melissa Rivers, bruce Jenner, and fellow models Alana Stewart and Nikki Ziering.
He Almost Died
On June 7, 2005, Tyson was driving his truck in New Jersey when he lost control. He ended up hitting a utility pole. The truck caught on fire immediately. Luckily, Tyson was able to get himself out of the truck before the entire thing went up In flames. He was taken to the hospital where he had to be treated for abrasions and a head trauma.
He is a Dad
Tyson had a son In 1998 named Jordan Beckford. His son’s mother is his ex-girlfriend, April Roomet. The couple split up shortly after Jordan’s birth, however, Tyson is still a huge part of his son’s life.
He’s Starred In Movies, Television, and Music Videos
For years, Tyson has had small roles on television. A few shows He starred in were My Wife and Kids, SWV Reunited where he played himself, and The Characters, where he also played himself. He has also starred In a few movies, including Into the Blue, Hotel California, Chocolate City, and Zoolander, where he played himself. Finally, since the early 90’s he has been starring In music videos for artists such as SWV, Toni Braxton, The Notorious BIG, 50 Cent, Britney Spears, and Mariah Carey.
He is Divorced
On January 4, 2007, Tyson married a woman named Berniece Julien. They were married on a beach in Grenada, Caribbean. Sadly, the marriage lasted only 2 years and the couple filed for divorce. In 2009, it became final.
Image via Twitter