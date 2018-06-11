Whatever Happened to Zero Kazama?

While his career may have been sporadic at best, Zero Kazama is still one of the most recognizable Asian actors that have successfully crossed over into mainstream Hollywood. Zero is probably most famous for being the host of MTV’s Silent Library, but in reality, he’s done quite a bit more than that. Apart from his acting credits, Zero is actually an accomplished stuntman and filmmaker. This talented man may very well have a few more things up his sleeve that we haven’t seen yet, and we wouldn’t be surprised if one of these days he just pops out of nowhere to surprise us all with something new.
Born in Wakayama, Japan in 1982, Zero was actually raised in Hawaii after his parents decided to move there while he was still young. He lived in Maui for 20 years before moving to Oahu for 4 more years. In 2007 when he was 25 years old, Zero decided that it was time to move to the big leagues. He flew to Los Angeles to pursue the dream and has been living there ever since.
Zero’s talents are innumerable. His martial arts training has paved the way for his career as a stuntman. His very first stunt role came the same year that he moved to LA. It was in an episode in one of the most popular TV series ever, Lost. Shortly after that, he did stunts for an episode in the TV series Chuck. After that year, he had a pretty steady career doing stunts for some high profile movies including Tropic Thunder (2008), Battleship (2012), Olympus Has Fallen (2013), After Earth, (2013), Star Trek: Into Darkness (2013), the Hangover Part III (2013), and Jurassic World (2015). His last stunt work included several episodes in both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals and the movie Allegiant (2016).
As far as acting is concerned, Zero’s latest acting jobs also came from 2016 with Allegiant and USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage. They were small roles, but at least he was working. After 2016, Zero’s career came to a screeching halt. It probably proves to be one of the worst years in Zero’s career.
In 2016, Zero appeared in many news and media outlets after he was arrested for a number of things: DUI, reckless driving, and assault. All of these supposedly happened in Colorado. However, there was more to the story than just his arrest. Supposedly, Zero was making threats towards visitors and tourists where he was, specifically at the Manitou Springs Cliff Dwellings. Apparently, the threats got so bad that the employees had to shut down the operations before anyone got hurt. Being the trained martial artist that he was, people were genuinely scared of Zero. The employees called the cops, but he left before they got there. Zero got arrested later on the same day after he crashed his car and got busted for DUI.
Zero was later on released on a $1k bond, but because he failed to show up for his March 28, 2016 court date, the court issued a warrant for his arrest. He was only supposed to show for misdemeanor and DUI charges. However, Zero made matters so much worse for himself after not showing up for his appointed court date.
After that news, there had been no further reports on the whereabouts of the actor. There’s a possibility that Zero was found guilty and is serving time in prison somehow. That’s truly the only reason we can think of that can legitimately explain why the actor and stuntman had been MIA since 2016. Otherwise, there’s a good possibility that Zero has simply been keeping away from the spotlight since he got arrested and possibly charged. After all, much has to be forgotten by the public, and while two years may be a long time for the way news happen in today’s world, there’s nothing much Zero can do when the first thing people remember when they see him is his last antics. That’s certainly difficult to avoid. It may take some time before we see or hear from this actor and stuntman again. We’re staying positive and hoping that he’ staging a strong comeback at some point, sooner rather than later.