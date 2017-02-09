Whitney Thore: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is a reality show that follows the life of Whitney Way Thore. Whitney is a plus-size girl with a goal to lose weight so that she can look and feel better. The show follows her as She tries to achieve that goal. She has been filming the show for 4 seasons, and on January 24, 2017, season 4 debuted. The popularity of the show has allowed Whitney to be a voice and an advocate for anti-fat shaming campaigns. She has been using her fame to try to teach other to loves themselves no matter how much they weight. If you want to know more about Whitney, continue reading.
Her Idea of Self Worth Has Changed Over the Past Few Years
For years, Whitney judged her self-worth by how much She weighed. She thought if she didn’t have the body type that society thought was beautiful, that she was worthless. that She wasn’t worth as much as She could be. It took a while, however, Whitney finally realized that there was more to her than just her weight. When she started to realize this, her life changed for the better.
“A Fat Girl Dancing” Went Viral in 2014
Whitney’s weight loss journey and her career as a reality star all started in 2014 when She made a tape of herself dancing and posted it on YouTube. At the time She was working on a morning radio show in North Carolina called Jared and Katie in the Morning. Her co-workers convinced her to make a video of herself dancing and then to post it on YouTube. She was terrified at first because of the negative comments that She might receive. The video ended up getting over 8 million views and many of the comments were very positive. Most of the people who saw the video said that they were inspired by her.
She Grew Up in North Carolina
Whitney spent her childhood in Greensboro, North Carolina. She lived there with her parents up until four years ago. Whitney and her parents are very close, and they often make appearances on her reality show. She also has a brother named Hunter. Even though he lives in New York City now, he and Whitney are very close.
She Loves to Dance
Whitney’s dance on YouTube in 2014 wasn’t the first time She danced. She found her love of dancing at a very young age. When She was younger, She was accepted into a dance program at the Governor’s School of North Carolina. This was a huge opportunity for her. This program was very difficult to get into and it was very prestigious.
She Struggled in College
Whitney attended Appalachian State University. Her love of dancing and acting helped her make the decision to be a theater major. She says that it was during college that She started struggling the most with her weight and that She gained almost 100 pounds when She was a freshman. As She got heavier, She got more depressed. She was so depressed about her weight gain that she stopped trying to get parts in dance productions because she was worried that she might see herself in the mirror and get even more depressed. As her depression worsened, she failed out of the theater program and almost out of college altogether.
She Started an Online Campaign Called “No Body Shame”
Whitney used her popularity to help other people who are struggling with their weight. The campaign grew into a full-fledged movement that spread across the country. As part of her campaign, She wants people to know that it is wrong to hate someone because they are too Fat or too thin.
She Has Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Gaining almost 100 pounds during her freshman year of college was very difficult. When She was 23 years old, She was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome. This condition caused her to continue gaining weight and she struggled to lose the weight that she had gained.
She Moved To South Korea
When Whitney graduated from college, She moved to South Korea. While she was there, she started teaching English to children who didn’t speak the language. It was also a turning point for her. In South Korea she started to realize that her weight didn’t define her.
She Worked as a Radio Producer
When Whitney’s work in South Korea was done, She came back to the United States. She moved to North Carolina and She got a job with the North Carolina radio show, Jared & Katie in the morning. She was the on-air producer, which she really loved.
She Wrote a Book
Whitney wrote a memoir called, I Do It With The Lights On. It is the story of how her journey of learning to love herself unconditionally.
If you want to know anything else about Whitney, you should read her book or start watching My Big Fat Fabulous Life.
Photo via Instagram