Drugstore Dupes for Skincare Products Celebs Swear By

The world of beauty products can be pretty pricey at times, but there are lots of alternatives available to suit every budget, no matter how thin your wallet may be! Honestly, you can find amazing products that leave your skin feeling bright and smooth at any price. A lot of the more luxurious products rely on brand recognition and the opportunity to feel like you’re being pampered. You can find awesome alternatives at any price point, but if you’ve got a little bit of extra spending money, there’s nothing wrong with splurging! Whatever works best for your skin is the product that’s best for you!
Cleansers
Angelina Jolie: la prairie Foam Cleanser ($90)
la prairie Foam Cleanser provides a deep cleaning hydration that removes makeup and protects your skin from any impurities at the same time. Without stripping away the natural oils of your face and skin, it gets rid of the toxins and buildup that accumulates throughout the day and leaves your skin feeling clean and fresh. If you can splurge with this luxury skincare product, your skin will be sure to love the soft, smooth feeling!
The Dupe: CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser ($10)
CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser is a great alternative for when you don’t want to spend 90 bucks on a cleanser! Perfect for normal or oily skin, cleansers work to remove makeup, dirt, and excess oil withoutdrying out your skin or leaving it feeling chapped and dry. The gel-based formula also builds up your natural skin barrier so your face feels healthy and nourished at the end of a long day!
Exfoliants
Victoria Beckam: Polish Blemish Control ($75)
Lancer’s Polish Blemish Control exfoliant is a high-end anti-aging formula that helps skin that’s prone to blemishes or pimples. And Victoria Beckam swears by it, according to HelloMagazine. “I swear by Dr Lancer products. He’s a dermatologist that I met in Los Angeles. I started going to him for oxygen facials, and I haven’t looked back. I don’t really use products other than his.”. Mixed with minerals, pumpkin, and pomegranate enzymes, the Blemish Control exfoliant has no parabens or sulfates, so you know that you’re cleaning all the bad stuff out of your skin without having to worry about stripping away your skin’s natural protective barriers! The strong formula also makes it perfect for oily or congested skin types!
According to SKINFAQ, Stridex Pads are a great alternative, and affordable option to help get rid of forehead acne, blackheads and pimples. The soap-free formula on each wipe cleans away dirt, oil, and makeup, but it doesn’t over-dry the skin or leave it feeling irritated and inflamed. Additionally, it contains 2% salicylic acid, which is perfect for helping to get rid of acne. Each wipe has a textured and a smooth side, for when you really need to get some irritant off your face or for when you’re just looking to wipe away the stress of a long day!
Serums
Kristen Stewart: Skinceuticals CE Ferulic ($166)
Skinceuticals C E Ferulic is an anti-aging serum that smooths and tightens skin to fight off wrinkles and lines while preserving your skin’s youthful tightness and bright complexion. Packed with vitamin C and E to heal and maintain skin, the C E Ferulic protects against sun damage and help smooth out the natural aging process that your skin will still look as fresh and young as you feel, making it perfect for dry, sensitive skin!
The Dupe: Mad Hippie Hyaluronic Ferulic ($27)
The Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum is an all-natural, vegan, cruelty and GMO-free serum that uses a stabilized form of vitamin C to smooth, protect, and restore dry or damaged skin. The holistic formula evens out skin tones and tightens naturally aging skin to restore a bright, youthful look. With no parabens, artificial fragrances, petroleum compounds, or sulfates, Mad Hippie strips away all the extra additives in most skincare products for a clean, pure formula!
Moisturizers
Blake Lively: LA Mer 1oz Cream ($175)
Blake Lively swears by this easy-absorbing moisturizer made from nutrient-rich Miracle Broth, which boosts a lot of anti-aging proteins that your skin already produces. Moisturizers restore balance, make the skin feel subtle and soft. What this creme does is give your skin an extra dose of these proteins so that your skin is given the boost it needs to go out and face the day. Your skin gets the added help from the moisturizer while still retaining its natural soft, even tones!
The Dupe: CeraVe Moisturizing Cream ($10)
Another amazing product from CeraVe, the CeraVe moisturizing cream is a dermatologist-designed cream with a rich, non-oily feel that restores and maintains the skins natural hydration barriers. Hyaluronic acid is an anti-aging fluid naturally produced by youthful skin that helps prevent uneven skin texture and tone, as well as fighting off any wrinkles and lines, and it’s an added dose of this same fluid that gives the CeraVe moisture that characteristic smooth and creamy feel!