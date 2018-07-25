Making the Most of “Love Island” while it Lasts

Even though it has been hotter in the UK than it has in Mallorca for the past month, the Love Island villa has easily taken the thermometer up a few notches in the steamiest, cattiest series yet. We’ve had fights, break-ups, make-ups, and even a prime-time C bomb to deal with, and it looks like things are only going to get more exciting (and even more cringeworthy) as we enter the last few weeks of the competition.
This years’ Love Island has been the biggest, longest and steamiest yet, with 33 contestants having made an appearance so far, and 8 weeks of worth of Love Island set to take place over all. Being the only gameshow on TV that doesn’t really have a format or rules, the aim of the game is to ‘couple up’ with another singleton, before trying to make it to the finale with your partner (or frankly the first person you can manage to hit it off with) and the £50,000 prize. Essentially Big Brother with more bikinis and muscly chests, Love Island has become incredibly popular for a number of reasons, including the ability to follow blossoming romances, be blown away the by the inevitable fights, and of course the chance to see people who obviously spend their entire lives being good looking strut their stuff in the sun.
One of the best parts of the show is the fact that contestants really need to have a girlfriend of boyfriend to be in with a shot at the big cash prize. With contestants frequently leaving and uneven numbers of boys and girls entering the villa (the people who run the show do enjoy being cruel from time to time), this makes for some pretty epic showdowns as contestants fight over the single guy or girl left to be taken.
This year big fight really got serious as Laura and Georgia went head to head over alleged kiss from Georgia on Laura’s (second) new fella Jack Fowler a ‘semi-professional’ footballer. Even though there was definitely a lingering kiss (ok, more of a snog), the whole thing took a nasty turn resulting in an EPIC 7-hour fight that lasted until 5am. Laura and Jack are now back on, but the girls still aren’t talking (at least in a normal way anyway), making for some top-drawer cringey telly.
We’ve also had some pretty naughty tactics from the likes of Idris, a cheeky chap who absolutely blew the roof off the villa with a memorable display in full firefighter kit. His charm offensive came up short when he brought that kiss back into conversation however, lying about the whole thing to Laura to see if he could drive a wedge in and bag himself a girlfriend. Ohhhh the games!
With 6 solid hours of Love Island per week (plus Love Island extra and special 2-hour episodes here and there), it can be tough to keep track of the constantly chopping and changing relationships, as well as the constant bickering and back stabbing. However, there are a few handy ways to not only follow Love Island like a pro, but also get even more involved with the sun, sea, sand, and snuggling in Casa Amor.
When the Love Island app came out last year, the whole interactive thing got taken to the next level. With viewers able to vote for their favourite couples and individuals within the app, plus keep up with gossip and watch clips from the show, the whole Love Island obsession became even more real. This year, the download record for the app got broken again, which is no wonder thanks to the record 3.4 million viewers who tuned in for the premiere on ITV2 (not counting the folks watching on catch-up). This whole new level of interest has created an opportunity for a whole host of Love Island tie-ins that are helping fans to get more out of the hype and buzz surrounding the constant dumpings and catfights.
The tie-ins range from online games to board games to Twitter bingo, but one of the best Love Island extras we’ve seen is Love Island BBQ Bingo. Played on a sunny day (and ideally around a pool) with the grill on the go, the aim of the game is to cross of your bingo card, but using sizzling sausages (who doesn’t love a bit of sausage on Love Island) and using calls that are much more in line with the kind of things you’d hear in the villa. Someone is nominated as the Flack-esque caller, and the game progresses as any other game of bingo would, but with waaay more antics and even some booze if you’re feeling up for it.
As we enter the final few weeks of the show, we’re starting to get a picture of who the winners and losers could be come finale night. Original entrants like Wes, Megan, Jack 1, Laura, Alex and Sam are all in with a shout this year, but with new contestants arriving literally all the time and more frequent and surprise dumpings, pretty much any couple could walk away with the cash as it stands. What we’re more interested in is whether anyone new entering can steal away anyone’s crush however, and we’re sure to see some sneaky tactics all the way into the final week.
No matter who walks away with the cash, it’s safe to say that Love Island 2018 has been one of the best seasons yet. From the EPIC hatred between a few of the girls to some extremely naughty fibs about who kissed who, the playground style kiss and tell of Love Island will certainly be missed at the end of the month when the winner is announced. Until then, fill the fridge, update your app, and savour every sunshine-soaked moment while it lasts!