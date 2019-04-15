20 Significant Before And After Celebrity Nose Jobs

We have seen throughout the many years of the entertainment industry the speculations and confessions of celebrities who have potentially gone under the knife to enhance their looks for whatever reason. For the majority, these plastic surgeries and enhancements go well, and help to boost their confidence and their work on projects, some even going unnoticed by the public eye; However, sometimes they don’t go as planned, leading to botched procedures, or completely drastic changes to faces that we once recognized, changing the course of their careers along with it. In this article, we are going to count down twenty of the most significantly different before and after images of celebrities who have gone under the knife to get a nose job, and really other work as well, and how it has affected their career since. With that said, let’s get started with our count down.
Ozzy Osbourne
If you aren’t familiar with the name Ozzy Osbourne, then we aren’t sure where you have been the past couple of decades. Front runner of Black Sabbath for several years along with a successful heavy metal solo career, Ozzy has made many controversial moves for himself which has made him an odd man out in the industry. He has also been part of several realty television series, depicting the life he leads with his wife, Sharon, and his children, Kelly and Jack. He has also been one of the first, and few, of the men in the spotlight to outwardly admit to having plastic surgery back in 2005, a nose job and a face lift. He stated that he did the surgeries simply to help him feel more confident and to just make him feel better. There is nothing wrong with that.
Ashlee Simpson
Most well known for being the younger sister of pop singer Jessica Simpson, Ashlee has also taken to a music career of her own, as well as a bit of acting in her younger years. Although her music career really never gained the momentum that it needed, she still was in the media spotlight throughout the 2000’s, especially with her two marriages (the first to Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy and her current husband Evan Ross), two children ( son Bronx and daughter Jagger) , and of course, her nose job. She supposedly got the surgery sometime in 2006, but has never publicly confirmed that she went under the knife; However, it is pretty obvious from photographs of her that she has had some work done.
Michael Jackson
The late Michael Jackson is one of the great examples of multiple plastic surgery endeavors, which he is famously known for, as well as being the King of Pop. Throughout the course of his career, Jackson went through many plastic surgeries to minimize the shape of his nose, along with other changes to his face. Many also questioned the paleness of his skin that continued to develop during this time as well, but the majority of this was caused by vitiligo, which is a condition that causes the skin to lose pigmentation over time. Jackson recorded numerous hits throughout his lifelong career, beginning at a very young age with his siblings as part of the Jackson 5. However, along with his amazing voice and stage presence, Michael was always in the middle of controversy when it came to his personal life, appearing in court on several occasions for molestation charges and other issues as well. The singer passed away in June of 2009 in his sleep after being given many different medications by Conrad Murray.
Heidi Montag
Heidi Montag, who is best known for her role on the television series ‘The Hills’, and for marrying Spencer Pratt, has also been widely controversial due to her insane amount of plastic surgery that she has had, including a couple of nose jobs. It has been reported, in fact, that Montag has had almost every possible surgery that you can get in order to get the “Hollywood” look that she was after. Since her time on ‘The Hills’, Montag has been on several other different realty series, and has attempted a bit of an acting career as well. She has also taken to writing memoirs and even a few plays that have been released. She is still married to her husband Spencer, and the two just had their first child together at the end of 2017, their son named Gunner.
Olivia Wilde
A list actress Olivia Wilde is another actress in the industry who has never outwardly admitted to having work done, especially on her nose, but it is obvious that she has gone under the knife at some point during her career. The actress has had her fair share of successful blockbusters over the years, and is now married to comedian and actor Jason Sudeikis. The couple also has two children together, Otis and Daisy. Wilde is also set to star as Mary Poppins in the upcoming Disney film ‘Mary Poppins Returns’, which is set to premiere on Christmas of 2018.
Jennifer Grey
Most fans will recognize Jennifer Grey from her role as Baby in ‘Dirty Dancing’, which became an instant classic that has stood the test of time. After she rose to fame from her first major film, Grey decided to have her nose done, and now claims that it ultimately ruined her career as it changed the way her face looked drastically. Grey has had some roles since her fame in the ’80’s, but not as huge as that of ‘Dirty Dancing’. She is now married to Clark Gregg, and the couple lives together in California and have one daughter together as well.
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera is one of the most well known voices across the globe, rising to fame in the early ’90s when appearing on the ‘Mickey Mouse Club’, and recording her first song for the Disney film ‘Mulan’. Since then, her career has sky rocketed, with Aguilera shedding her bubble gum pop roots and delving into to many different facets of her voice and the music industry. It is clear to see that Aguilera has indeed had work done over the years, and quite possibly on her nose as well. However, the singer has never admitted to having the work done, but the difference between pictures spells it all out. Aguilera was married to Jordan Bratman, and the couple had one child (son Max) together before their divorce in 2011. She has since been with Matthew Rutler for a few years now, and they are engaged. Rutler and Aguilera also have a child together (daughter Summer Rain).
Joan Rivers
The late and great Joan Rivers was no stranger to enhancements via plastic surgery. The television personality had a few nose jobs throughout her career and her life, but it never stopped her. The comedian and television personality made a name for herself with her straightforward dialogue and her ability to tell it like it is. There was much controversy that surrounded her death, which occurred in August of 2014, when Rivers went in to have a run of the mill throat procedure, and stopped breathing. After being resuscitated, she was put into a medically induced coma which she never woke up from, and it led to her daughter, Melissa Rivers, filing a malpractice lawsuit against the outpatient clinic that was treating her.
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston has been a huge name in the industry for so many years, having blockbuster hit after blockbuster hit and making her a household name. Her career skyrocketed to international levels with her role of Rachel on the hit sitcom ‘Friends’. While looks do change with age, it seems to be that when looking at pictures, Aniston has had some work done. Although there is no confirmation on any work, including that of a nose job, she has hinted to such after talking about a broken nose that she had suffered back during her high school years. Aniston has had a few relationships during her career, including her marriage to Brad Pitt, and her recent marriage to Justin Theroux, which ended at the very beginning of 2018.
Marie Osmond
Marie Osmond has made a major name for herself over the course of her career. The majority of her success fame from her solo country singing career during the ’70s and ’80s, as well as the many projects that she had with her brother, Donny Osmond. As the decades have gone by, Marie has continued to play into the may different facets and outlets that the industry has offered to her, including many different promotional gigs (Nutrisystem), books, television series and shows, Broadway, and so much more. It is no secret that Marie Osmond has struggled with her weight over the years, and we have seen it fluctuate greatly in recent years as well since beginning her promotions with Nutrisystem. However, there has never been any clear indication that she has had work done, except for differences that can be noticed in photos of the personality. She has also stated that she is not opposed to plastic surgery, so it is possible that she has taken up the opportunity to enhance her looks under the knife.
Patrick Dempsey
This is another one of those cases where it has never been truly confirmed that Patrick Dempsey has gone under the knife to have plastic surgery on his nose. However, the actor has stated before that he has broken his nose on three separate occasions, which could have resulted in his need to have work done on it. The actor, who has been in a number of films, and is best known for his role as McDreamy on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, has made quite a name and a career for himself throughout the years. Not many people know this, but he is also big into motorsports, and has stated that if he could quit acting and devote all of his time to the sport, he would.
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale made her rise to fame as many child stars do nowadays, and that was through Disney, and their network channel. Many teenage and adolescents will recognize Tisdale from her role as Sharpay Evans in the ‘High School Musical’ franchise that took the world by storm, and in which she starred alongside Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. Tisdale has never been shy to admit that she has had her nose done. She had the surgery back in 2007, in order to alleviate a deviated septum and to allow her to breath better. Since her ‘High School Musical’ days, Tisdale has had a few appearances in films and television series here and there, and has also tried to launch a music career as well. Tisdale married her now husband, Christopher French, in 2014.
Tori Spelling
Best known for her role as Donna Martin on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’, which took the world by storm in 1990, Tori Spelling has been another celebrity who has admitted to having work done throughout the years, although a nose job has never completely been confirmed. Since her time on the hit series of the ’90s, Spelling has also continued her acting career with a number of made for television films. She has also been a part of some reality television series, and has written quite a few books. She is married to actor Dean McDermott, who cheated on her in 2013. The couple is still together, and have five children. Recently, Spelling has been in the news for having the police come to her property for domestic disputes several days in a row.
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks is known for her stunning looks and her breakthroughs in the modeling world over the course of many, many years. The host of ‘America’s Next Top Model’ has also had some rumors spread about her going under the knife, more specifically having work done on her nose. However, Banks has never publicly made an confession to having work done whatsoever, and in fact often talks down plastic surgery when the topic comes up. Along with her work on her reality competition series, she has also had some acting gigs in films throughout the years, has written a book, and also is heavily involved in philanthropic work. She has been with her partner, Erik Asla for a few years now, and the couple also has a son together, named York Banks Asla. Their child was born via a surrogate in 2016.
Megan Fox
Megan Fox has seemed to have had some plastic surgery throughout the years that she has been in the entertainment industry. However, it is not clear, nor has it ever been confirmed, that Fox has ever had work done on her nose, although looking at pictures, it seems like it might be true. Fox has been acting since 2001, with her debut role in ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’ alongside Lindsey Lohan. Since then, she has been in quite a few big films, including ‘Transformers’ and the remake of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’. Megan Fox has three children with her on again, off again former husband Brian Austin Green. Fox has also been in a bit of controversy with ‘Transformers’ director Michael Bay, slaying him in several interviews for his conduct onset. However, the two have seemed to bury the hatchet, as they once again worked together on the reboot of ‘TMNT’ that was a blockbuster hit at its release.
Cameron Diaz
This is another actress on the list who has actually admitted to having work done on her nose, and it was purely for medical reasons. After suffering an injury in 2003, Diaz opted for surgery to be able to breath again and be pain free. Diaz has been in many great blockbusters throughout her career, including ‘Charlie’s Angels’, ‘The Mask’, and the ‘Shrek’ franchise, just to name a few. In 2017, Cameron Diaz announced that she would be taking a hiatus from acting and the entertainment industry, stating that she was tired of the traveling and wanted to live a more quiet and relaxed lifestyle. Although we miss this funny lady in films, we hope she is happy.
Janet Jackson
Many of the Jackson siblings, just like their brother Michael, have gone under the knife throughout the course of their career. The same goes for Janet Jackson, who has had a number of nose jobs along with other plastic surgeries as well. The singer began her solo career in the ’80s, and has never ceased to slow down and amaze her fans all the while. She has had her fair share of relationships, and is currently separated from her third husband, Wissam Al Mana. The couple had a child together in 2016, their son Eissa; At the time he was born, she was 50 years old. She has also continued to make music, and is even still going on tour even with being a mother now.
Madonna
Madonna is no stranger to plastic surgery and to helping her body adapt as it continues to age, as she has been a game changer in the music industry for decades now increasing her fan base internationally. Although there has never been any confirmation about any nose jobs, it is easy to see that there has been quite a bit of work done on her face. The music icon broke into the mainstream in the ’80s, and was even dubbed the Queen of Pop at the time as well. Her music still speaks to many fans all over the world today. She has also used her many talents to take other opportunities in her career, such as acting, directing, writing, and has reached out with her humanitarian work as well.
Holly Madison
Holly Madison is a socialite who has most certainly had work done throughout the years, and she will willingly admit to it as well. She had most of the work done after she arrived to the Playboy Mansion, and began her modeling career in that limelight. The majority of fans will recognize her as being the number one girlfriend of the late Hugh Hefner for several years, which also aided in her reality career with series like ‘Girls Next Door’. Since her time in the Playboy Mansion, Madison has since held a residence at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, and has also written a tell all book about her time in the Mansion, and what life was really like for her during those days. She has also married her now husband, Pasquale Rotella, and the couple now has two children together as well.
Courtney Love
Rising to fame in the age of punk rock in the ’90s, Courtney love has had quite a crazy career thus far. She quickly became famous in the music industry when she was the lead singer for the band Hole, and which also led to her relationship with her former husband, the late Kurt Cobain. After her husband’s suicide in 1994, she tried her shot at acting, having a couple small roles in films her and there during the 2000’s. Love has never been a stranger to admitting her plastic surgery that she has had over the years, including her nose job that she had, which she decided to do so she wouldn’t look like her estranged father.
Obviously, these aren’t the only actresses and celebrities that have had work done, or supposed work done, during their careers; However, we have found a list of twenty that seem to have had prevalent work done that has changed their looks as well as their work in the industry. For some of these celebs, the nose jobs and other plastic surgeries that they had were and are quite noticeable, and have altered their careers and their lives, for better or worse. For others, it can be a bit challenging to tell whether or not the surgery actually took place. We hope that you have enjoyed our list, and that it makes you take a closer look at these celebs the next time that you see them, whether that be in film, television, on tour, or in some other spotlight.