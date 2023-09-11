Our Five Favorite Anton Yelchin Movie Roles

Anton Yelchin was an actor many people loved. He was famous for his roles in dozens of movies and television shows, and he was someone that the rest of Hollywood all seemed to get along with famously well. Born on March 11, 1989 in Russia, he was a classically handsome young man with a bright future. He began his acting career in 2000, and he was able to make quite a name for himself. The world lost a great person when it was discovered he was no longer with us on June 19, 2016.

The actor was found by his friends early that fateful Sunday morning. He was pinned between his car and a pillar made of brick just outside his home. His death is an accident that could have happened to just about anyone, but it appears that he got out of his car that morning on his driveway and the car began to roll without his knowledge. It trapped him between the car and the pillar, and he was killed due to blunt traumatic asphyxia, which essentially means he could no longer breathe. In memory of the famed actor, we thought we’d take a look at some of his most famous, and well played, roles.

Alpha Dog

He played a real life man who was kidnapped and killed by a famed killer called Zack Mazurksy. Yelchin’s role was of Nicolas Markowitz, the man who tragically lost his life after being kidnapped. He was so good in the role that he was described as heartbreakingly endearing.

Star Trek

One of Anton Yelchin’s most famous roles is of Pavel Chekov in the hit movie “Star Trek,” back in 2009. He was amazing in the role, and it’s one that really made him even more famous than he is today in a wider range of fans. His role was almost written for him, he was that good.

Charlie Bartlett

In the movie, he played a well-to-do teenager who goes to public school. It was one of the most prevalent films in his career because we were shown just how funny he can really be after he played such a serious role in his previous, and most famous, movie to date. It was technically a box office failure, but it was well-received in many different locations.

Middle of Nowhere

He played one convincing drug dealer in this movie. It’s his character that goes into business with Eva Amurri’s character, Grace, selling drugs to make a little cash on the side of their summer jobs. The movie also stars Amurri’s real life mother, Susan Sarandon, and all three are able to portray amazing characters in a plot line that is just fantastic.

Along Came A Spider

James Patterson is one of the most famous writers of our generation, and some of his books were turned into movies. This is the sequel to the film “Kiss the Girls,” and it starred Yelchin as the son of a Russian president that was to be kidnapped. The film stars Morgan Freeman and the plot was excellent.