Torrey DeVitto: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Before we get into those ten things that most people don’t know about Torrey DeVitto, let’s answer that all-important question. Who is Torrey DeVitto? Well, if you’re not a fan of the popular drama “Chicago Med” on NBC, then here’s some info about the part of an ER Pediatrics doctor, Natalie Nanning, that Torrey plays. The series came from the talented minds of the “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” creators.

Prior to her role as a popular television physician, she played Melissa Hastings in “Pretty Little Liars” on ABC. She also played another doctor, Dr. Meredith Fell. This part was integral to a well-known and wildly popular CW fantasy drama “The Vampire Diaries”. She was also on “One Tree Hill”, playing Carrie, who was a psycho nanny. In addition to those dramatic accomplishments, she was a member of the cast of “Army Wives “, a drama on Lifetime, where she was Maggie Hall. And, Torrey DeVitto is also a former fashion model.

So, going back to the beginning before all the fame and fortune, Torrey Joélle DeVitto was born in Long Island, NY, on June 8, 1984. Her parents, Liberty and Mary DeVitto, raised her to be a true American sweetheart. So, here are ten things you may not have known about Torrey DeVitto:

1. A Musician Who Would be a Ballerina

She’s also a musician in addition to her considerable acting talents. In fact, she has been playing the violin since she was just six-years-old. But, in spite of all of her accomplishments, she has always wanted to be a ballerina.

2. Overthinking

Torrey DeVitto admits that she has a tendency toward overthinking everything. She also loves self-exploration and yoga. In addition, she’s a total Gemini through-and-through.

3. Cooking

Torrey simply can’t cook but her significant other cooks, so it’s all good. He is “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer, Artem Chigvintsev, who is 34. They love traveling together and she calls him her “Life Adventure Partner”. She also says that she loves very deeply and fiercely. And, if you want to find out if that’s true, just ask her sexy hunk of a dancer boyfriend.

4. Travel Faves

She loves discovering bed-and-breakfasts that are cute and cozy. She likes the ones in small towns where there are fabulous nature hikes available. She likes to go there for weekends and clear her head. She also prefers lakes over the ocean any day. Maybe she saw “Jaws”, which can put just about anybody off of going into the ocean.

5. Phobias

Torrey DeVitto admits that she gets night terrors and that sometimes they are pretty bad. She also suffers from something called trypophobia, which should not be confused with trypanophobia, which is a fear of needles. What is it then? It’s a fear of clusters of tiny bumps or holes, as well as irregular patterns. She also has a vivid imagination and hopefully, she doesn’t imagine any of those scary things that make up that phobia that nobody has ever heard of.

6. Fatalist

She admits to being a fatalist and always thinking of worst-case scenarios in every situation. And, Torrey also enjoys figuring out the cause of certain behavioral patterns in people. She does so via reading and meditation.

7. Hula Hoops

Torrey loves Hula-Hoop dancing and Wii dancing with her sisters, Maryelle who 28, and Devon, who’s 36. She also gets a great deal of enjoyment from the classes she takes at AIR Aerial Fitness in Chicago. Between the three activities, she clearly stays in excellent shape for her TV roles.

8. Other Callings

She confesses that, if she hadn’t become an actor, she would like to be a funeral director. Kinda creepy, wouldn’t you say? But, perhaps less creepy is the fact that maybe she could have been an impersonator since she does a great impression of Jim Carrey and has been doing it since she was just a little kid.

9. Magazines & Other Press

Torrey DeVitto also graced the covers of three magazines, namely Bello Magazine Issue # 87 in September 2015, Cliche Magazine Issue #7 on December 9, 2015, and MOST Magazine Issue #2 on December 28, 2015. She was also featured in several articles, including bustle.com on December 28, 2015, on page 1. The article was written by Allyson Koerner and entitled “Torrey DeVitto Reveals How Nanny Carrie Went From Babysitter to Much More on ‘One Tree Hill’. She was also featured in TV Guide on December 19, 2011, on page 5, written by Ileane Rudolph and entitled “‘Vampire Diaries’ New Girl In Town”

10. “No Advice Please!”

She once said that, although she often asks for advice sometimes from family, she does have one rule regarding advice from those she loves. That rule is that, unless she asks for it, please just don’t put it out there.

You can also read: