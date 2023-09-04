Brielle Biermann: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you are a fan of reality television, chances are you know who Brielle Biermann is. If not, her mother is the star of Real Housewives of Atlanta and she is often seen on the show. The family got a spin off when her mother became engaged to, football player, Kory Biermann. The show was called Don’t Be Tardy For the Wedding. The show was renewed for a second season, and it was renamed Don’t Be Tardy. If you want to know more about Brielle other than what you know from reality television, read on.

Her Father’s Identity is Up For Debate

Brielle has never seen her real father. There are several stories about who her father is, and some of them are contradictory. When her mother was 17 years old, she was questioned as a material witness in a criminal investigation. People say that she had an affair with the Windsor Locks police sergeant and people found out. This resulted in him losing his job after 24 years. Many people say that he is Brielle’s father. Another rumor is that she got pregnant by a married man, who also happened to be a police officer. According to this rumor, nobody found out about the affair until Brielle’s mother was 19 years old, two years after the affair began. Some stories say that her father’s name is John MacDougault and others say that her father’s name is Tom.

According to Reports, She Was Dating Chad Chrisley

If you are a fan of reality television, you know who Chad Chrisley. He is the son of Todd Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best. In early 2014, there were several cute and flirty tweets between the two. It’s no wonder that they got together. They both know what it is like to be a reality television star and they both know what it is like to have their lives documented for all of the world to see.

Brielle Is An Awful Driver

When it comes to driving, it is not one of Brielle’s strong suits. If you are a fan of her family’s reality show, Don’t Be Tardy, you would know about her driving history. On one of the episodes, Brielle asks if she can borrow the family’s Range Rover. Her mother tells her that she cannot use the Range Rover because she had already totaled three family cars already. Her mother told her that she could take the Honda. Brielle wasn’t happy about that and said that she was embarrassed to drive the Honda. Her mother came back and told her that she is lucky that she has a car to drive at all.

She Wants to Be an Entertainer

Brielle got a chance to shine in the spotlight when her family was first cast on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Since then, she has loved it. According to Brielle, she wants to be an entertainer. She says that she want to sing, play guitar, act, and model for Victoria Secret. Of her four aspirations, she has succeeded at one, sort of. She may not have gotten her chance to model for Victoria’s Secret just yet, but she did walk in New York Fashion Week in 2013 in the Michael Kuluva show. Recently, she has expressed an interest in becoming an entertainment reporter.

She Has Been Romantically Linked To a Few People

Besides Chad Chrisley, Brielle has been romantically linked to two other boys. The first was Scott Simmons and the other is Slade Osbourne. There are photos all over her Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter of Brielle with both of the boys. In all of the pictures, she looks very happy. Most recently, she has been linked to Michael Kopech, a Boston Red Sox minor league pitcher. The couple has been photographed together as recently as October 2016. She calls herself and Michael, the real and better versions of Barbie and Ken.

Brielle is Adopted

Since Brielle’s biological father is MIA and his identity is up for question, her mother’s husband, football player Kory Biermann legally adopted her. If you have ever watched the family’s reality show, you would see that Kory loves Brielle and her sister like they were his own.

Brielle Has a Sister

Brielle has a younger sister named Ashley who is four years younger than her. Her mother was married to Ashley’s father, Dan Toce, from 2001 until 2003. There are reports that Ashely’s father turned out to be a rapist and a sociopath. Kory Biermann also adopted Ashley, and both girls now share his last name. Considering who Ashley’s father is, he did the girls a favor.

She is Taking Time Off From School

Brielle graduated from high school in 2015, and her mother threw her a massive graduation party. She ways that she is going to be taking some time off from school, and she wants to try to realize her dreams of becoming an entertainment reporter without going to school. She also wants to own a cute little house in Los Angeles that is in close proximity to an In-N-Out Burger. According to Brielle, these are all part of her 5-year plan. Only time will tell if her dreams come true.

She Took Over E! News’ Snapchat for a Night

If you are a fan of Dancing With The Stars, you would know that Brielle’s mother, Kim, was a contestant on the show. For one night. E! News allowed her to take over their Snapchat and cover her mother’s performance on the show.

Her Parents Disagree About Her Chosen Career Path

Brielle’s dream is to become and entertainment reporter, and her mother Kim has no problem using her connections to help her live her dream. Kim’s husband, Kory, however, feels differently about her passion. He believes that entertainment is not a great career path.

Brielle Biermann practically grew up in front of America. Her parents first started appearing on Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008, when Brielle was just 11 years old. Since then she went from a relatively spoiled child to a strong young woman with real dreams and goals for her life. If you are intrigued about Brielle and her family, you can see them on the 5th season of the reality show, Don’t Be Tardy on Bravo.