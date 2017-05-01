Alexis Ohanian: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Alexis Ohanian was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 24, 1983. His parents are Anke, a German immigrant and Chris Ohannian, an Armenian-American. He grew up in Maryland, he is now based in San Francisco. If you aren’t familiar with the name, Alexis Ohanian, you may be familiar with some of his businesses. Ohanian is an entrepreneur and investor who co-founded and serves as co-executive chairman of one of the most popular online social news sites, Reddit. He has also been a part of other internet site start-ups, among other financial and investment ventures that have paved the way to his incredible success that he enjoys today. Ohanian has a lot to be happy about in his personal life today, too. He is involved with one of the most well-known and most popular names ever, in tennis, and recently shared some good news about their relationship. Keep reading to discover 10 things you didn’t know about Alexis Ohanian.
1. Named in Forbes
Forbes is a popular global media company that concentrates on multiple aspects of the business world, including, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, lifestyle and leadership, all relating to business. The magazine likes to focus on individuals who stand out among others and feature their story in one of their editions. In 2011 and 2012, Forbes featured Ohanian for their “30 Under 30” list for technology.
2. Ohanian shares his birthday with an important date
Alexis Ohanian’s birthday is April 24th which happens to be the date of the recognition day of the Armenian genocide. Ohanian has said that knowing what they went through and the sacrifices they made gave him an enormous amount of strength and the ability to endure what he had to, to succeed.
3. Has a favorite app, aside Reddit
It may amuse people to know that Ohanian is a big fan of Snapchat. He says that outside of Reddit, he loves Snapchat. One reason is that he feels the two are “kindred spirits,” because they are both about being real. He claims it took him a while to “get it,” but once he did, he can see that this is something that is not just for this generation, but it’s much broader.
4. Reddit was born at Waffle House
Ohanian told the story of how Reddit was born. Reddit was not born due to a glamorous story of brainstorming and late hours on the computer, instead, Reddit was born at Waffle House. Ohanian described the day he was supposed to sit for his LSAT for law school. Instead, he got a craving for waffles and head to Waffle House where he began to think that if he chose waffles over the LSAT, that maybe he shouldn’t be a lawyer. He went back to his apartment and talked to his roommate about wanting to start a business, and eventually Reddit was the product of that epiphany.
5. Drew Reddit’s mascot before Reddit launched
During one of Ohanian’s classes at UVA, he doodled a character, “Snoo,” which would become the mascot for Reddit. Ohanian says that he recognizes that that is the backward way of doing things but it just came to him. FortunatelySnoo worked out for him and Reddit because today, it is one of the most recognizable mascots on the internet.
6. Engaged to a tennis pro
Ohanian has been seeing Serena Williams for quite some time. They recently announced, in December of 2016, that they were engaged and just when everyone was getting used to that big news, bigger news popped up – they are expecting their first baby. The due date hasn’t been heard yet on either the wedding or birth date, but it probably won’t be long before they divulge this information. And like their engagement announcement, it will probably be done online.
7. His username at home
When Ohanian is on his own turf he has his own username that hails from his younger years when he was a big fan of Metallica. He chose the username knOnothing, which stands for King Nothing, one of Metallica’s songs. Metallica was a huge name in the 80’s with hard rock music, and despite that Ohanian was only just starting out in his life in the 80’s, the music made an impact on him at some point when he was young that he created his username after their hit song.
8. He’s an activist
Ohanian has been very outspoken over the years, against Congress’ Stop Online Piracy Act. At the end of 2010 and beginning of 2011, he spoke out against the bill as well as the senate’s Protect IP Act. He went as far to speak to members of Congress and helped to launch the protests, anti-SOPA/PIP, that took place in January of 2012. The bills were eventually overturned. One thing Ohanian has learned over time in the business world is that you have to speak out if you want things to change and you want to make a difference, which is exactly what he does, and he has made his voice count.
9. Net worth is three percent of Serena’s
It has been reported that Ohanian’s net worth is just three percent of what his fiancé, Serena Williams’ is. According to sources, Ohanian has a net worth of $4.5 million, while his fiancé and soon-to-be mother of his first child, has a net worth of $100 million. Together they are doing very well, to say the least, but if Ohanian keeps on the track he’s already paved for himself with his business skills and knowledge, he could wind up, up there with her one day.
10. He’s a big guy
Ohanian is not a small guy in the business world and he’s not a small guy in stature. His fiancé, Serena Williams is a big girl, standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall, so with a stature like that, it certainly helps that Alexis Ohanian is pretty big himself. It may not always be easy to tell in TV interviews and photo ops, but he stands 6 feet 5 inches tall. I think it is pretty safe to say that there’s a good chance their little offspring will probably not be on the short side.
Save