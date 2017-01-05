Billie Lourd: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Over the past couple of weeks, Billie Lourd has been through a lot. Just two days after Christmas her mother, Carrie Fisher died. Carrie Fisher was famous for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films. She passed away from a cardiac arrest. Just one day later, Billie lost her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds. Debbie was Carrie’s mother. According to reports, she died of a stroke. After everything that she has been through, it is surprising that she is still in once piece. If you don’t know much about Billie, or if you haven’t heard her name until her family passed away, read on. There are plenty of things that you may not know about her.
She Has a College Degree
After Billie graduated from high school, she went on to college. She did this before she even tried her hand at acting. First, she attended Wesleyan University and later, she attended New York University. While in college, she double-majored in religion and psychology. She graduated in 2014 with both degrees. According to Billie, it was very important to her parents that she got a college education. She was glad that she did it in the end, however, she says that she was also happy also. In an interview, she stated that graduating from college with two degrees was a huge accomplishment.
Her Parents Didn’t Want Her to Become an Actress
While she was growing up, Billie’s mother and her father, talent agent, Bryan Lourd, didn’t want her to become and actress. She says that they always told her to go to college and to stay out of the entertainment business. Part of the reason is is that while her mother was following her dreams, she experienced a great deal of heartache. Also, she became addicted to drugs and alcohol. Her parents didn’t want her to go through the same thing. In the end, Billie obeyed her parent’s wishes, however, after graduation, Billie decided to follow her dream.
Her First Two acting Jobs Were Back to Back
After just graduating in 2014, Billie got her first acting roles in 2015. Her first role was a small one in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Lieutenant Connix. Her second was a major role in the television series, Scream Queens, where she played Sadie Swenson/ Chanel #3. According to Billie, she didn’t want to start out with small guest roles on television and roles in theater. She wanted to jump right into the deep end with both feet. So far, she’s doing pretty well.
Everyone Expected Her to Play a Young Princess Leia
When it was announced that Billie had a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, fans all over the world believed that she would be playing either Princess Leia or a young version of Princess Leia. The rumors went on for a while until it was announced that she would not be playing Princess Leia at all. She actually had a smaller role as Lieutenant Connix.
She Wears Hair Buns to Honor Her Mother
Although Billie has no intention of playing Princess Leia in any Star Wars films, she still rocks the two hair buns. She says that she does it as a loving shout out to her mother. When she starred in an episode of Scream Queens, she wore a pair of earmuffs because they resembled her mother’s Princess Leia hairstyle.
Billionaire Boys Club
In December 2017, Billie did an interview with Variety magazine, where she announced that she landed a role in Billionaire Boys Club. The film is based on the true story of the real-life Billionaire Boys Club who were active in Southern California in the 1980’s. They were a group of wealthy boys who created a get-rich-quick scheme, which had deadly consequences. She landed the role of Rosanna Tickpurth and the film is set to be released in 2017.
She Got To Work With Emma Roberts, Again
If you have ever seen Scream Queens, you would know that Billie and Emma Roberts star in the show together. When they filmed Billionaire Boys Club, Billie was able to work with Emma again. She starred as Sydney, the love interest of Ansel Elgort’s character, Joe Hunt.
She Comes From a Long Line of Entertainers
It is common knowledge that Billie has a famous mother, Carrie Fisher from Star Wars. It is also well known that she has a famous grandmother, legendary actress Debbie Reynolds. She played in plenty of movies. Unsinkable Molly Brown and The Second Time Around are just two of her many amazing roles. Her father, Bryan Lourd is also in the business. He is a famous talent agent. Her uncle, Todd Fisher, is a famous producer. Finally, her grandfather is Eddie Fisher, the iconic singer. With such a famous family who are huge presences in the entertainment industry, it is no wonder that Billie got into acting herself.
She is Short
Billie is shorter than her mother and she is shorter than many actresses in Hollywood. She stands at just 5 feet, 1 inch tall.
Billie Lourd Net Worth
Currently, Billie’s net worth is estimated at $25 million. Since the death of her mother and her grandmother, and since their wills and last wishes haven’t yet been read, it is unclear if her net worth will grow through an inheritance. According to reports, her mother had a net worth of $25 million and her grandmother had a net worth of $60 million.
Billie Lourd loves her family. Rather than jumping right into acting, she obeyed their wishes and got the college education that they always wanted her to have. She waited to live her dream until she could live theirs. Sadly, half of her family has been ripped away from her in a mere two days. To lose your mother is hard enough, especially when you are as young as Billie is. To lose your beloved grandmother the very next day must be horrible. Hopefully, Billie will be able to come back from this and continue to be as amazing as she always been. She does deserve serious condolences.
