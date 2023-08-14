What’s a good film without a dynamic female presence? Female duos have been a part of film almost since its inception, and over the years, these duos have gained considerable prominence. While many people believe in the stereotype that woman cannot successfully work together, these duos prove that sometimes teamwork really does make the dream work. Regardless of the genre, films with two female stars have often found success among both critics and viewers. In many cases, these films have gone on to be the most memorable and successful films of their careers, often resulting in awards and nominations. Here are the 10 greatest female duos in cinematic history.

Thora Birch and Scarlett Johansson – Ghost World

In the 2001 film, Ghost World, Thora Birch (Enid) and Scarlett Johnsson (Rebecca) played a pair of teenage friends struggling to find their place. After playing a prank on a middle-aged man, the two befriended him and tried to help him find love. The friendship between Enid and Rebecca has its ups-and-downs throughout the film and by the end the two eventually go their separate ways. However, in the hearts and minds of viewers Enid and Rebecca will go down in movie history as one of the best female movie pairs of all-time.

Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy – The Heat

The 2013 film The Heat, puts a spin on the classic buddy cop film with a female centered spin. Bullock (Special Agent Sarah Ashburn) and McCarthy (Det. Shannon Mullins) spend the film trying to take down a mobster all while forming a very unlikely friendship. Both Bullock and McCarthy play off of each other surprisingly well, and turn what could have been a boring and predictable film to a whole new level.

Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler -Baby Mama

The 2008 comedy film, Baby Mama, has become a modern classic in the years since its release. Starring real life buddies, Tina Fey (Kate Holbrook) and Amy Poehler (Angie Ostrowski) the film follows Kate, a businesswoman who is looking to start a family. After hiring a surrogate, Angie, things start getting crazy – and pretty funny. Although the women are very different, they form a friendship by the end of the film. Baby Mama was a box office hit and received positive responses from fans and critics who enjoyed watching Fey and Poehler work together on the big screen.

Alfre Woodard and Mary McDonnell – Passion Fish

Nothing draws viewers in like a good tear-jerker about a pair of very unlikely friends, and the 1992 film Passion Fish, was just that. Starring Alfre Woodard (Chantelle) and Mary McDonnell (May-Alice), the film tells the touching story about a former soap opera star who becomes paralyzed struggles to find happiness. After forming a bond with her nurse, Chantelle, May-Alice gets a new outlook on life. After limited release, the film became a box office success and was nominated for two Academy Awards.

Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash – Clueless

Seriously, who doesn’t love Cher (Silverstone) and Dionne (Dash)? In the 1995 film, Clueless, the two formed the ultimate best friend duo as they ruled their California high school. Between their popularity, money, and good looks, Cher and Dionne seemed to have it all. Now in its 20th anniversary year, Clueless remains one of the best high school films of all-time, and Cher and Dionne have maintained their spot at the cool table.

Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow – Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

For many people, high school reunions are a source of anxiety, especially for those who have not yet reached their personal goals. For Romy (Sorvino) and Michele (Kudrow) these feelings were no different. After feeling stress due to their approaching 10 year high school reunion, Romy and Michele, who have not yet found success, create fake careers and lives to impress their classmates. Romy and Michele’s characters were so popular that they were brought to life again in a short-lived series on ABC Family tired Romy and Michele: In the Beginning.

Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle-Reid – B.A.P.S

The 1997 comedy film, B.A.P.S., starring Halle Berry (Nisi) and Natalie Desselle-Reid (Mickey) followed the pair of friends with dreams of opening a business that was born a hair salon and a soul food restaurant. In a hilarious turn of events, they find themselves working for a millionaire who eventually becomes their friend. All along the way, Nisi and Mickey form a dynamic duo who will stop at nothing to accomplish their goals.

Mary-Louise Parker and Mary Stuart Masterson – Fried Green Tomatoes

Idgie Threadgoode (Masterson) and Ruth Jamison (Parker) are one of the best duos to ever grace the screen. In the film, Fried Green Tomatoes, the two share an intense friendship that borders on romantic as they live in a small southern town. As their friendship spans the course of decades, viewers are taken on a wild ride through love, life, and even murder.

Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey – Beaches

Beaches is one of the most heart wrenching movies of all time. After years of friendship, C.C. (Midler) and Hillary (Hershey) become even closer when Hillary finds out that she is pregnant. Although the two are very different, their friendship is genuine and at times, very funny. After giving birth to her daughter, and being diagnosed with a heart problem, C.C. steps in to help Hillary raise her daughter. Unfortunately, by the end of the film, Hillary succumbs to her illness leaving viewers feeling the loss.

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon – Thelma and Louise

Thelma (Davis) and Louise (Sarandon) are perhaps the toughest female duo on cinema history. In the 1997 film, the two entertained millions of viewers as they set out on a road trip which eventually goes sour. After committing a series of crimes and being chased by the police, Thelma and Louise decide to go out like the unstoppable force that they are and end things by driving off of a cliff. For their role in the film, both David and Sarandon received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

