20 of Our Favorite Celebrities From Chile

Chile is a South American country that is known for its beautiful attractions and culture. It welcomes tourists to the city to enjoy total immersion in the food, dance, and other aspects of its culture. The country has also produced some of our favorite poets, athletes, artists, and other famous and noteworthy people. Here are twenty of our favorite celebrities who were either born in Chile or called it their home.
1. Pedro Andres Morales Flores
Countrylicious reports that Chilean footballer Pedro Andres Morales Flores is a native of the country. He earned fame as an athlete playing the position of attacking midfielder for Spanish club Malaga. He started playing with Huachipato. In 2005, he represented his home country in the FIFA World Youth Championship. His team qualified for the U-20 FIFA World Youth Championship.
2. Antonio Skarmeta
Antonio Skarmeta is a writer who became famous after winning the National Literature Prize of Chile in 2014. Skarmeta is the son of Croatian immigrants who moved to Chile from Brac, Dalmatia, in the Adriatic Islands. Antonio attended Columbia University, graduating in 1966, and also attended the University of Chile. He was born in Antofagasta, Chile on November 7, 1940. Antonio is currently 81 years old.
3. Pablo Contreras Fica
Pablo Contreras Fica is a famous athlete known for his outstanding career as a Chilean football player. He was born in Chile, but plays for Melbourne Victory, and the Chilean football team in the position of center back, and sometimes right back. He earned senior honors playing at Colo-Color in 1977, emerging as the winner of the Chilean Primera Division title with his team. He participated in the Sydney Games representing Chile, winning the Olympic bronze medal. He has played for many World-class leagues including AS Monaco of France, the Argentine Primera Division club Racing Club, Sporting CP of Portugal, and many others.
4. Hector Mancilla
Hector Mancilla is a Chilean football player best known as a true striker. It’s his claim to fame in the game, although he’s not the most skillful, nor is he the fastest. His talents lie in his ability to complete the play in short areas. He was born Hector Raul Mancilla Garces, in the country of Chile and he is one of the most beloved footballers in Liga MX club Monarcas Morelia.
5. Julian Rios
Julian Rios is a Chilean pornographic actor. he also goes by the name Julian Andretti, Julian Ruiz, Julain, and Jordan Rivers in American porn. Rios was born in Santiago, Chile on October 12, 1970. Although he was born in Chile, Rios is an American citizen and proudly served as a US Marine. he is a veteran of the Gulf War. He served the country for six years before launching his career in adult cinema.
6. Roberto Matta
Kidpaw reports that artist Roberto Matta is a native of Chile. He was born in the country on November 11, 1911. He is one of the most famous Surrealist Painters of the 20th century. He was also known as Roberto Sebastian Matta Echaurren, Roberto Sebastian Antonio Matta Echaurren. He lived a long and successful life as one of the most awe-inspiring modern artists, passing away at the age of 91. If you’re fortunate enough to own any of his paintings, they’re likely to be valuable.
7. Pablo Neruda
Pablo Neruda is one of the most famous modern poets in the world. He was born on July 12, 1904, a native of Chile. He passed away on September 23, 1973. Neruda held the Communist ideology. he was educated at the University of Chile. He was best known for his poetry, as a politician, and as a Nobel Laureate, winning the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971. He is yet another of the most celebrities from Chile who left his mark on the world.
8. Mayte Rodriguez
Mayte Rodriguez is a famous Chilean actress and model who is also a native of Chile. She was born in Chile on January 25, 1989. Mayte is best known for her various roles in Chilean television. She appeared in “Infiltradas” in 2011, followed by “Dime Quien fun from 2017 to 2018, “BKN” from 2004 through 2012, and a recurring role in “Caleta del sol” from 2014 through 2015. She is one of the bright and shining stars of Chilean television. The 33-year old actress launched her acting career when she was just 12 years old.
9. Mariela Griffor
Mariela Griffor is a diplomat, publisher, and poet. She was born in Concepcion, Chile on September 29, 1961. Griffor has published four collections of poetry titled “Exiliana,” “House,” “Declassified,” and “The Psychiatrist.” She is also the editor, publisher, and poet of Marick Press. Her poems have been translated into multiple magazines and journals throughout the world. They’re available in Spanish, Swedish, Italian, Chinese, and French. Pablo Neruda and Griffor went neck to neck as she earned a finalist spot for the 2017 National Translation Award for Canto General. Mariela has won numerous award nominations for her work. She is one of the most famous and beloved literary figures in Chile in the modern age.
10. Cote de Pablo
Cote de Pablo is a Chilean-American actress. She was born on November 12, 1979, in Santiago, Chile. When she was just ten years old, her family moved to The USA. She studied acting from a young age. Her birth name is Maria Jose de Pablo Fernandez, but she adopted the stage name, Cote de Pablo. Her professional career in show business started when she was just fifteen years old. She co-hosted “Control,” a Latin-American talk show while still a teenager. She enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University where she studied theater and music. Cote de Pablo appeared in “NCIS” in 2005, appearing in the leading role as Ziva David. The role won her an ALMA Award in 2011. She is also a singer appearing on CDs with musical artists.
11. Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal is a Chilean actor born in Santiago on April 2, 1975. He is currently 46 years old. He’s best known for his 2011 appearances on “Game of Thrones” in the role of Oberyn Martell. He also appeared in “Narcos” as Javier Pena in 2015. Most recently, he appeared in “The Great Wall” with Matt Damon, and in “The Mandalorian” in 2019 as the title character. He is a native of Chile, but he is known throughout the world as a talented actor.
12. Michelle Bachelet
The Famous People confirms that Michelle Bachelet is another beloved celebrity personality from Chile. Bachelet is a champion of the people serving as the 7th United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from September 1, 2018. She was born on September 29, 1951, in Santiago, Chile. She is currently 70 years old. She is a member of the Socialist political party. Her birth name is Veronica Michelle Bachelet Jeria. She also served as Chile’s President between 2006 through 2010, then again from 2014 through 2018. She made history as the first female Chilean President, winning the position through an election. She has served in numerous high and essential political positions and has maintained an emphasis on advocacy for human rights. She is fluent in English and also speaks some Portuguese, French, and German.
13. Don Francisco
Don Francisco is a popular Chilean television host. he was born Mariso Luis Kreutzenberger Blumenfeld on December 28, 1940. he is currently 81 years old. He is of Chilean and American nationality with Chilean citizenship. Don Francisco was born in Talca, Chile. He is best known for his work hosting “Don Francisco Presenta,” “Sabado Gigante,” and “Don francisco Te Invita.” He is of German and Chilean descent, hosting shows for Spanish-speaking viewers on Univision in the United States, also hosting for the Telemundo network.
14. Nicolas Jaar
Nicolas Jaar is a famous Chilean-American recording artist and composer. he currently works from New York, USA. he is best known for his albums “Space is Only Noise,” released in 2011, “Sirens,” in 2016, and “Cenizas,” his most recent release in 2020. Jaar established the record label Clown & Sunset, which folded in 2014. He went on to found Other People releasing numerous experimental recordings through the label. Nicolas Jaar was born in New York City on January 10, 1990, but has lived and worked in Chile. He spent time moving back and forth from Chile to the United States after his parents broke up.
15. Manuel Pelligrini
According to Wikipedia, Manuel Pelligrini is one of the most famous sports managers in the world. he was born Manuel Luis Pelligrini Ripamonti on September 16, 1953. He is currently 68 years old. Pelligrini currently manages the Real Betis club. He started his athletic career playing center back for Audax Italiano and Universidad de Chile from 1973 through 1986. He became the manager of the Universidad de Chile team in 1988. he has also managed Palestino, O’Higgins, Universidad Catolica, LDU Quito, San Lorenzo, River Plate, Villareal, Real Madrid, Malaga, Manchester City, Hebei China Fortune, West Ham United, and is currently manaer for Real Betis. He is one of the most beloved coaches and managers in soccer.
16. Marcelo Rios
Marcelo Rios is one of the best-known Chilean tennis players in the world. He achieved the rank of number one tennis player in the world, earning the nickname El Chino, translated to mean The Chinese. He is one of the few Latin American tennis professionals to achieve number one ranking in singles in March 1998. He maintained the number one player rank for six weeks. Marcelo retired from tennis in 2004. He was forced into early retirement by an injury to his back when he was just 27 years old. Rios was born on December 26, 1974, in Santiago, Chile. He is currently 46 years old.
17. Marcelo Salas
Marcelo Salas is a famous footballer from Chile. He was born and raised in Chile. Marcelo Salas is best known for making 8 goals while performing with the Chile Olympic football team. He has participated in numerous championships including World Cups for the Chile national football team. He has played in various clubs including Universidad de Chile, Lazio, Juventus, and River Plate.
18. Nicolas Massu
Nicolas Massu is a former professional tennis player. He participated in the 2004 Athens Olympics, winning both gold medals in the singles and doubles competitions, representing the country of Chile. he earned the nickname “El Vampiro” translated as the vampire. He had a long and successful career as a tennis player, participating in the 2003 Madrid Masters competition, winning six singles titles. Massu was born on October 10, 1979, in Vina del Mar, Chile. he is age 42. He is a retired tennis player who now coaches.
19. Alejandro Jodorowsky
Alejandro Jodorowsky is also known as Alejandro Jodorowsky Prullansky. He was born in Tocopilla, Chile on February 17, 1929. and is currently 93 years old. He earned recognition as a Chilean film director. Jodorowsky is regarded as a well-known and respected director in Chile.
20. Lorenza Izzo
Lorenza Izzo is a Chilean-born actress and model. She was born in Santiago, Chile on September 19, 1989, and is currently 32 years old. She moved to the United States, settling in Atlanta, Georgia by the young age of 12. She attended the University of Los Andes and the Lee Strasberg Institute. Lorenza was married to Eli Roth from 2014 through 2019. The marriage between Lorenza and the famous director didn’t work out and ended in divorce. You may remember her from appearances in the 2012 film “Aftershock,” “The Green Inferno” the following year, “Knock, Knock” with Keanu Reeves in 2015, and in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” most recently in 2019. She worked in South America for a modeling agency. She has spent time working between the United States, Chile, and other countries.