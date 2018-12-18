10 Things You Didn’t Know about Anthony Michael Hall

You probably already know who Anthony Michael Hall is. With that being said, there might be a lot of things about him that you don’t know. For some people, he is a favorite actor and they have followed his career closely for a number of years. For others, it might be more about a particular work that he’s been involved in and that was the only thing they really followed. If that’s the case, you might be interested to know some of these things listed below. Keep reading find out more.
1. He started acting on stage when he was little
A lot of people get their start at a very young age and he was no exception. As a matter of fact, he started acting in plays when he was a small child, carefully honing his craft with each and every production. By the time he was just 10 years old, he already knew what he wanted to do for a living.
2. He then went on to star in several commercials as child actor
As a child, he eventually broke into acting in a number of different commercials and this is what allowed him to continue to climb up the ladder, eventually bringing him stardom in a number of different movies.
3. During the 1980s, he was in a lot of movies about teen angst
This makes a lot of sense when you consider the fact that during this time he was, in fact, a teenager. Therefore, he could identify with many of the struggles his characters were going through on a more personal level.
4. He was also considered a heartthrob
A lot of young girls that he was just about the best looking guy in the movies at the time. As such, he eventually developed quite a reputation for being something of a heartthrob. This is a reputation that followed him well into adulthood.
5. He can also sing
There are relatively few people who know that he can sing but the truth is, he’s quite good at it. He never has had much trouble carrying a tune. It’s just not something that he does publicly all the time.
6. He’s also a comedian
Most people think of him only as an actor. In reality, he is a gifted comedian that can make people laugh when he wants to. Of course, he also has a very serious side, and that is the one he most frequently presents to the general public.
7. In later years, he started acting in a television series
As he became more and more popular, he started to be offered roles in television series. He was quite selective about which ones he chose and which ones he denied. Eventually, this led to him acting in a television series that ran for several seasons.
8. That television series was about anything but teen angst
If you’re thinking that he was in a television series that was comparable to the movies he starred in as a teenager, think again. That series, call The Dead Zone, was based on a Stephen King story and a previous movie of the same title. It was a rather serious television series that dealt with things like psychic premonitions and the fallout that comes with such a thing. It was an interesting show that had a lot of twists and turns and it was also one that would make you think from time to time.
9. You might say that he even had his own ghostly encounter
Supposedly, he even had his own encounter with the Supernatural at one point. He even appeared on a reality television series with a famous psychic where they went through the location that he had been in when he had his encounter and retraced his steps in order to tell his story. It’s definitely one of the more memorable episodes from that particular series, but not necessarily because of the discussion about the paranormal.
10. He isn’t thrilled about being challenged in a conversation
In fact, the reason that people are likely to remember that episode if because the discussion between Hall and the psychic became rather heated. He kept telling her she was wrong and she essentially refused to back down. In the end, he admitted that there were things he didn’t want to tell her and they continued on.