10 Things You Didn’t Know About Becca Kufrin

Rebecca ‘Becca’ Kufrin is a television personality and publicist who was born in Minnesota on April 3, 1990. She is best-known as the winner of the twenty-second season of ‘The Bachelor’ on ABC. Although many people are now aware of who this television personality is, there are still many facts about her which you do not know. Here are ten interesting facts you probably don’t know about Becca Kufrin.

Her Dad Died When She Was Nineteen

Kufrin is the daughter of Jill and Steve Kufrin and she has an older sister called Emily. Sadly, her father died of brain cancer when she was 19. He mother suffered from breast cancer but, thankfully, she survived. On her hometown date in ‘The Bachelor’, she took Arie to an apple orchard that she would visit with her father before he died.

She Has a Degree

Becca Kufrin is a highly intelligent woman and she attended the Minnesota State University where she studied mass communications. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 2012. This was the springboard for her career in public relations prior to becoming a television personality.

She Worked in Public Relations

Before appearing in ‘The Bachelor’, Becca Kufrin worked in the public relations department of Skyya Communications. This is a major technology public relations company that is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She has taken time out from her career in public relations to take part first in ‘The Bachelor’ and now in ‘The Bachelorette’.

Her Ex-Boyfriend Proposed When She Was on ‘The Bachelor’

Kufrin is famous for being the winner of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of ‘The Bachelor’. While filming the series in Peru, her ex-boyfriend, Ross Jirgl, turned up to propose to Kufrin. At that point, Kufrin was in the final three of ‘The Bachelor’. Kufrin did not want to resume her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and declined his proposal.

She Was Dumped on ‘The Bachelor’

One of the things that made Kufrin’s appearance on ‘The Bachelor’ so notable was that she was famously dumped. Although she was chosen by Arie Luyendyk Jr. and he proposed, he then decided to dump her for the runner-up, Lauren Burnham. This was all aired in an unedited two-part series finale. This was unusual because this is usually a highly-edited show. Her dumping caused outrage amongst fans, especially in Minnesota.

Kufrin Getting Dumped Led to Money Being Raised for Charity

Although it may not have seemed like it to Kufrin at the time, there were some positives that came from her being publicly dumped on the show. Most importantly, it meant that a lot of money was raised for a good cause. She gained a lot of public support following being dumped and fans even raised $6,000 for her via the Venmo app. She decided to donate this money to Stand Up to Cancer. Both ABC and Katie Couric matched this donation.

She likes Musical Movies

One her ABC bio, Kufrin has said that some of her favourite movies are musical films. In particular, she has mentioned ‘Sister Act 2’ and ‘Pitch Perfect’. Another of her favorite films is ‘Gladiator’.

She Was Once Fined for Underage Drinking

Becca Kufrin is a fan of wine and even turned up to a vineyard wine tasting event with her own wine to drink and posted a picture of herself doing this on social media. When she was younger, she was also fined for underage drinking.

She is a Democrat

Kufrin is a Democrat and her political beliefs have always been something that she is happy to share. In the 2016 election, she openly supported Hilary Clinton and she is now supporting Joe Biden’s 2020 bid for the presidency. She even has a photo of Biden in a convertible wearing aviators as her cover photo on Twitter.

She Loves Dogs

Becca Kufrin is an animal lover and is particularly fond of dogs. Her own dog is a Corgi called Max. As she is also a fan of Stevie Nicks from Fleetwood Mac, she once said that all her future dogs and pets would be named after the singer.

