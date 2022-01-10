20 Celebrities Who Are Polyamorous

Monogamy is a value that some celebrities hold onto as a part of their belief system for a happy marriage. Others discovered that opening themselves to multiple partners is a choice that enhances their current relationships or makes them happier people. There are more stars than you would imagine that prefer to live this lifestyle choice. Here are 20 celebrities who openly discuss their polyamorous attitudes and a few have shared the reasons why it works so well for them.

1. Ashton Kutcher

Elle reports that Ashton Kutcher was in an open marriage with his ex-wife Demi Moore The couple spent many happy years as man and wife, but with the understanding that they were free to date and have sex with other people. This isn’t something that was widely publicized, but according to Elle, it was well-known in their Hollywood social circles. It was a private arrangement that they didn’t share or talk about with the general public. The couple divorced in November 2013.

2. Demi Moore

Although we don’t hear much about Demi Moore these days, she’s still a popular celebrity personality who was married to Ashton Kutcher for several years. The couple had a private agreement that they could see other people and have romantic relationships with them. They had an open marriage that seemed to work for them, however, the marriage did come to an end.

3. Megan Fox

Actress Megan Fox maintained an open relationship with her husband Brian Austin Green. This was a different kind of open though. Megan could see whomever she wanted for relationships outside of the couple’s marriage. Brian, however, could not see anyone else. He was instructed to remain monogamous to her. They reported news of their arrangement in the New York Daily News as revealed by a source close to the couple.

4. Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley is an actress who is best known for her role in “Big Little Lies.” She shared that she has been in monogamous relationships, but she has also been in an open relationship. She doesn’t believe that society should dictate the rules about a relationship between two people. If a couple is happy with creating polyamorous rules for their experience, they should have the freedom to do so. She believes that honesty is important and that you can still have trust in an open relationship.

5. Bella Thorne

Elite Daily confirms that Bella Thorne is more public about her beliefs in the freedom to be polyamorous. She has experienced multi-partner relationships in her life. She has simultaneously dated Dereck Smith, Tana Mongeau, and Mod Sun. She doesn’t like labels but believes that people should be able to see whoever they want.

6. Jake Paul

Jake Paul is another celebrity who is not bashful about sharing his polyamory. He is married to Tana Mongeaux, but they have an arrangement that allows each to date whomever they want. Paul loves his wife but he has also stated that he would love to have a threesome with her and Noah Cyrus but insisted that he wants his wife involved in any partnership he forms with other people. Paul formerly dated Erika Costell.

7. Tana Mongeaux

Tana Mongeaux is married to Jake Paul, and the couple has a deep and abiding love for one another. She calls him her best friend for life. Monogamy, a popular YouTuber, is a willing participant in the open aspect of their relationship. They kept it open to allow one another to experience relationships with other people. The couple took a break from their relationship to allow one another to grow and to lead their own lives. She made an Instagram post that neither knows what the future holds but he remains her bestie and she will always love him.

8. DeRay Davis

DeRay Davis is an actor and comedian who is best known for his appearances on “Empire” and “21 Jumpstreet.” Davis openly talks about his two girlfriends and does not try to hide the fact that he dates more than one woman at a time. He believes in being open and honest about who he is seeing with his romantic interests. He confirmed that he’s not the kind of guy to be a player, but he enjoys being with more than one person at a time. This is a lifestyle that he has lived since before he became a teenager. He has had more than one girlfriend at a time since he first began dating. He doesn’t look for partners, he just accepts new people as they come into his life. He is clear about what he wants and needs in his life and he doesn’t pretend to be someone that he is not. Polyamory is a lifestyle for DeRay Davis.

9. Aubrey Marcus

Aubrey Marcus is a successful executive who leads the company ONNIT as CEO. he also wrote a New York Times Bestselling book. He confirmed in 2013 that he has been in an open relationship with his fiance and he is happy to talk about non-monogamous relationships. He enjoys exploring new relationships and having the freedom to do so. He believes that you can learn much about yourself and the people that you’re involved with. He is a lifestyle influencer, engaged to Whitney Miller. Marcus believes that open communication is essential and that it’s important to deal with jealousy if and when it arises. He takes nothing for granted and he confirms that he is still learning new things every day of his life. He and Miller speak freely to the public with advice about what it takes to make relationships work when you’re polyamorous.

10. Warren Buffett

Reddit confirmed that the man who was once the richest in America, Warren Buffett, was polyamorous. His wife was ill, and she insisted that Buffett take a mistress. She approved of the relationship and was happy that he found someone to be with, before her passing. That was a long time ago, but it shows that being polyamorous and being okay with your partner doing so is certainly nothing new in society. People from all walks of life have their reasons for embracing this lifestyle.

11. Taylor Nolan

Taylor Nolan of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever!” shared that polyamory is something that she has experimented with, according to Elite Daily. She enjoyed exploring different partners to learn more about people to discover what kind of relationship would be best for her. She used the terms “kind of experimented” with non-monogamous relationships, which shows that she is willing to try the lifestyle, but she has not come right out and confirmed that it’s what will always work for her. Some people try it then go back to monogamy while others are polyamorous their entire lives. She and her new boyfriend Zach are polyamorous, but she confirmed that she leans toward monogamy, unless it is a consensual situation. She doesn’t see herself spending her entire life with just one person, though. As for marriage, she is willing to enter a committed relationship like that, but she is unwilling to only have sex with just one person for the rest of her life.

12. Willow Smith

Willow Smith is the daughter of actor Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith. Willow believes that finding a man and woman to be with at the same time would bring her satisfaction. Willow has not shared if she has already experienced this kind of a romantic situation in her life yet or not, but she confirmed that she is open to it.

13. Brody Jenner

Brody Jenner confirmed that he has had threesomes in his romantic life. He and his partner are not at all against having another person join in on their sexual adventures. He realizes that not everyone is comfortable with the notion of having threesomes, but it’s something that he and his partner like doing now and then. There is no jealousy involved and they see it as being open to expressing their sexuality with others openly and honestly. Kaitlynn even chimed in and shared that it is something that she doesn’t mind at all. She even gets excited about it.

14. Angelina Jolie

According to AllVipp, Angelina Jolie doesn’t believe that fidelity is necessary to have a lasting marriage. Jolie, previously married to Brad Pitt, and they rumored that cheating was the reason for the split. Jolie confirmed that marriage does not mean that it chained you to only one person for life.

15. Will Smith

Will Smith is another celebrity personality who has an open marriage. Will remains happily married to his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith for decades and the couple shares it hasn’t always been just them involved in romantic adventures. They enjoy the freedom to welcome new experiences into their lives, and that includes other romantic partners.

16. Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith is the wife of actor Will Smith. She has been open about the trust and love she has for her husband. Both have engaged in polyamorous activities, but they’re still together and have successfully raised their two children together. They have a strong relationship that is based on trust because they value one another and keep the lines of communication open. The honesty and fierce protection of one another are rights to live their lives in a way that they see fit gives them the freedom to explore. The relationship works because it’s something that they’re both in agreement about.

17. Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton revealed to the Daily Mail that she prefers to live her life in a way that does not feel complicated. She cohabitates with the father of her children with a boyfriend simultaneously. She remains good friends with her kids’ dad, but she is in a solid relationship with another person. The three of them are good friends. It’s the way she wants to live her life with no complications. It is what it is, and it is a happy situation for all parties involved.

18. Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller has lived a polyamorous lifestyle since his High School days. He has never tried to hide who he is from anybody. He is polyamorous as well as non-conforming and non-binary. Miller is most interested in “queer” people with an understanding of him being queer. He shared these intimate details about his life openly and publicly. He stands as an encourager for people who live a polyamorous lifestyle as well as for teenagers who live a queer lifestyle but are troubled about family and social reactions o their lifestyle choices. There are a lot of kids and adults out there who are afraid to openly express themselves because of the judgment they receive from others.

19. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is a firm believer in marriage, but she also believes it is essential to allow the person you’re married to be themselves. She is married to Chris Martin, frontman for Coldplay, and she is fine with him exploring other options. She doesn’t feel territorial about him or about their relationship. Paltrow has founded the lifestyle brand Goop a well as the sex-positive movement. She lives her life in accordance with the stand she takes on sexuality.

20. Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen has been transparent about his polyamorous lifestyle. He spoke in an interview after his divorce from former wife Denise Richards. Sheen shared that he has nothing to hide and that his girlfriend, who was a porn star and his live-in nanny, enjoyed a polyamorous lifestyle. He also shared that he loves both women. Charlie Sheen speaks candidly about his lifestyle and has not tried to hide his values, even when going through a divorce. Society and the legal system are still not on board with non-manogamy in some divorce cases.