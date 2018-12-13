10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sam Worthington

Sam Worthington is an Australian actor who has appeared in a number of well-known projects. For example, he played Jake Sully in Avatar. Likewise, he played Perseus in Clash of the Titans as well as its follow-up Wrath of the Titans. As a result, his is a well-known name for those who are interested in movies. Here are 10 things that you may or may not have known about Sam Worthington:
1. Sam Means Name of God
Sam is short for Samuel. Based on the incorporation of El, it should come as no surprise to learn that Samuel means “Name of God.” However, it is interesting to note that there is a second potential meaning as well, which would be “God Has Heard.”
2. Worthington Is a Habitational Name
In a lot of cases, the “ton” in English names is a corruption of “tun,” which can mean either a farm or a hamlet. As a result, it should come as no surprise to learn that a lot of English surnames that end with “ton” are habitational names. In other words, the chances are high that the first person to bear such a name lived in a place named thus.
3. Born in England
Worthington is an Australian actor. However, he was born in England. To be exact, he was born in a place called Goldalming, which can be found in South East England. For those who are unfamiliar, said region stands out for being the single most populous of England’s nine official regions.
4. Moved to Australia At a Young Age
With that said, Worthington’s family moved to Perth in Western Australia when Worthington was no more than six months old. There, he would grow up in a suburb of Rockingham, which can be found to the southwest of Perth’s center.
5. Went to John Curtin College of the Arts
Worthington went to a six-year high school called John Curtin College of the Arts. Like its name suggests, said school specialized in dramatic arts, meaning that Worthington was already interested in his chosen field at that point in time. With that said, while he did indeed study drama at said high school, he never actually graduated.
6. Got Told to Work His Way Home
Amusingly, when Worthington dropped out, his father gave him $400, sent him to Cairns in Queensland, and then told him to work his way home. Due to this, Worthington went on to work in a number of odd jobs, which led to him being admitted to the National Institute of Dramatic Art via an audition when he was working as a bricklayer at the time.
7. Played Main Love Interest in Love My Way
For some Australians, Worthington will be most familiar to them because of his role as the main love interest in Love My Way. Said series was a drama that focused on 30-somethings dealing with both the ups and the downs that one can expect from life. However, it is interesting to note that the core cast of characters was an extended family unit.
8. Auditioned for James Bond
Worthington was one of the actors who auditioned for the much-coveted role of James Bond when Pierce Brosnan gave up the role. However, he winded up losing the role to Daniel Craig, who has become one of the longest-serving Bond actors.
9. He Was Living in a Car When He Auditioned for Jake Sully
Supposedly, when Worthington was around the age of 30, he sold most of his possessions to end up with $2,000, which he proceeded to use to buy a car that he lived in until he succeeded at securing the role of Jake Sully in Avatar.
10. He Was a Bit Angry When Auditioning for Jake Sully
Speaking of which, Worthington has stated that he was a bit angry when he auditioned for the role of Jake Sully in Avatar because no one told him what it was for. He believes that this anger resonated with the people doing the casting because it is something that pops up in the character. Whatever the case, Worthington got the chance to star in the single highest-grossing movie to have come out so far, which is set to be followed up by more movies in the same series.