20 Celebrities Who Lost to Cancel Culture in 2021

Cancel culture is real. 2021 is evidence enough of this. No man or woman, regardless of status, is immune to getting cancelled. Social media obviously has had a huge impact to the advent of modern ostracism, as more people are becoming empowered to speak up and voice their opinions. It seems that celebrities have zero power over cancel culture as well. Many admired and beloved stars were cancelled in 2021 alone due to negative circumstances and even events from the distant past. Cancel culture is likely to evolve in the coming years, but for now it is what it is. Here are 20 famous celebrities that were defeated by cancel culture in 2021.
1. Chrissy Teigen
It seems this is one of the biggest cancellations of 2021 simply because it happened more towards the end of the year. The fact that it’s also Chrissy Teigen is quite interesting. For many years now, the wife of musician John Legend has been loved and admired generally because of her bubbly personality, stunning looks, and her no-BS approach to everything. Perhaps that’s exactly what got her in trouble because she apparently says too many inappropriate things. Teigen got cancelled when evidence of her bullying other people on social media came to light. She even told someone to go kill herself. Yikes. Cyberbullying is never okay.
2. Lil Nas X
Not everyone is cancelling Lil Nas X, but a big proportion of the Christian community is calling for it. What some might take as art might be provocative and inappropriate for others. In this case, Lil Nas X doesn’t seem to care. His cancellation is a matter of true subjectivity. Really, you can choose to listen and watch Lil Nas X or you can just not. Still, there are some semi-conservatives that have chosen the darker side. Or the lighter. You decide which one is which.
3. Sia
Sia could hide her face all she wants, but people are doing something worse. The people have spoken and they have decided to cancel the talented singer in light of her latest venture. Sia made a movie about autism that just hit all the wrong spots. Many in the autism community deemed the project completely tone-deaf, tactless, uninformed, and simply inaccurate. Research does wonders, Sia. If you can’t do it right, maybe just don’t do it at all lest you risk getting cancelled.
4. Shia LaBeouf
People love him. People hate him. He’s the kind of celebrity we just love to hate. Shia LaBeouf has been in the weeds since the late 2000s, and it doesn’t seem to faze him much. There was cancel culture happening back then, and in some ways he’s been cancelled over and over again only to be restored again. The star has lost many projects and fans due to his abusive behaviors and various other problems these last few years. He still manages to sneak in projects here and there, and some are calling for him to be cancelled for good.
5. Matt Damon
Matt Damon’s career was never unblemished. The actor has found himself in the hot seat in the past for many reasons, all of which he’s managed to dodge. This past year, Damon came into fire again for using the “F slur” in interviews, often in reference to and against the LGBTQ+ community. Not very nice, Matt Damon. According to the actor, he’s been inspired by his daughter to change. We’re not sure if that’s a cry for a resolution or if he’s really doing. All we know is that a lot of damage is done and the call for him to be cancelled has been rung.
6. Armie Hammer
Talk about disturbing. That’s one word to describe Armie Hammer and the accusations that have come out against him in 2021. Hammer is not one to shy away from claiming that he loves sex like any other guy, but it seems he takes it just a little too far. Matter of fact, Hammer has been called a cannibal before—that’s how far he takes it. Interestingly, he went into hiding instead of explaining or defending himself. Guilty much? Hammer cancelled himself.
7. Demi Lovato
What is it about the Disney stars of the 2000s that’s so problematic? We all knew that Demi Lovato had issues. She’s always been very vocal about her depression and self-image issues. In fact, she’s even capitalized on some of those youthful problems and made okay music out of them. More recently, Lovato was cancelled for calling out a yogurt shop. She’s also been caught lying about being bullied before (she’s the bully—surprise). But this year isn’t the first time Lovato’s been cancelled. Last year, the same things happened because of her relationship with much beloved Selena Gomez.
8. Gina Carano
Social media is dangerous. It’s an easy platform to access, and it reaches a whole lot of people that you might not even want to reach. For actress Gina Carano, this is exactly what happened. Carano’s political conservative ramblings reached the wrong people—aka her employers at LucasFilms. She lost that job and more. It’s a big deal because a Star Wars gig is not easy to come by. In addition to that, she also pissed a lot of other people off.
9. Aaron Rodgers
This is one cancellation that we all thought we’d see more of, but it seems NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is alone on this in 2021. He didn’t learn enough in 2020, so he made the mistake that some people did. He purposefully misled the public about his vaccination status. While it’s true that your status is your problem and no one else’s, it’s also true that things change when you start to endanger those around you. Rodgers blatantly said in an interview that he is immunized to Covid-19 only to test positive a few months later. As it turns out, he never got the vaccine.
10. Ellen DeGeneres
It’s always sad when someone you admire turns out to be different than what you thought. We’re not sure how it took so long for this to come out, but dear Ellen DeGeneres is not the sweetheart that we all thought she was. Early in 2021, many people voiced their unpleasant and sometimes downright rude experiences with Ellen over the years. It wasn’t pretty at all. Some say that Ellen is not cancelled because she cancelled her own show for personal reasons. But if you’re finding that you have to do something like that, it only means one thing: you’ve been cancelled.
11. Chris Noth
Sexual assault is never okay, folks. When are people going to learn this? Yet another star has been accused and cancelled because of sexual assault. Chris Noth, Mr. Big from Sex and the City, was a beloved actor. The 67-year-old star denied the allegations, but three accusations is a lot. There’s not much more to say about this except that he’s done for. He’s lost his endorsements and upcoming film projects.
12. Morgan Wallen
Country music star Morgan Wallen has been cancelled for using the N-word. He might’ve gotten away with it except he was caught on video and blasted on the socials. Racial slurs are no joke, and people will learn their lessons eventually. We’re hoping that Wallen did because he lost quite a bit because of this controversy. He didn’t get invited to the Academy of Country Music Awards even though he was nominated for a few. Wallen was also dropped by his label, and worse, iHeartRadio banned his music for good. Lesson learned.
13. Sharon Osbourne
This isn’t anything new. Sharon Osbourne has always walked the line of being racist. She’s always managed to skirt the cancellation somehow, but people have become keener to her words and action. Osbourne was officially cancelled this year after she defended her friend and fellow canceled celebrity, Piers Morgan. Osbourne had an on-air spat with a black co-host, and it didn’t sound good at all. Let’s just say that Osbourne is now deemed more racist than before. She lost her position as co-host on The Talk because of this.
14. Erika Jayne
The Real Housewives (of anywhere) are not an innocent bunch. The latest to fall under scrutiny is Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne. Not only has Jayne been cancelled; she might actually be facing prison time. Jayne’s ex-husband, Tom Girardi, has been accused of embezzling millions from his clients. According to reports, the money that Girardi embezzled were used to fund Jayne’s lifestyle and career.
15. Marilyn Manson
If you’ve already forgotten about Marilyn Manson, let us remind you real quick. This was the crazy-looking singer that dated Evan Rachel Wood once. It was the weirdest relationship ever, and as it turns out, it was also violent and just plain awful. Manson is currently under investigation for domestic abuse after accusation came out about his violence towards women he was in relationships with. One of those that spoke out about her traumatic experiences with Manson is Evan Rachel Wood.
16. James Charles
Cancelled once, shame on you. Cancelled twice? Well, shame on you too. YouTube star James Charles has been cancelled due to allegations that he grooms fans on Snapchat. This is something that Charles has been accused of in the past. He sends explicit photos to minors, harasses them, and acts inappropriate around people in general. Charles has had a lot of issues in the past, and this is just going too far.
17. DaBaby
Just because you’re a rapper doesn’t mean that you can just go off on rants without knowing what you’re talking about. This is what DaBaby did during one of his shows. The rapper got himself cancelled after going on a homophobic rant and making reproachful comments about AIDS in general. The expected happened. The public went nuts. His endorsements and festival deals all came to a screeching halt. Only time will tell if DaBaby will ever be forgiven or if he ever will mature enough to admit his mistakes.
18. Piers Morgan
It was Piers Morgan versus Meghan Markle. Piers Morgan was very vocal about his opinions on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, especially after they left the Royal Family. Markle talked about many of her personal experiences at the Buckingham Palace, many of which were about racial problems. Morgan has dismissed Markle’s claims many times and has even said his fair share of nasty words against the former Royal family member. The public has spoken and has sided with Markle on this affair. Piers Morgan has lost many of his fans since.
19. Justin Timberlake
The past will always come back to haunt you. Unfortunately for one Justin Timberlake, the present is as unforgiving as the past—maybe even more so. New information has surfaced regarding two events in Timberlake’s life: the Janet Jackson Superbowl affair and his relationship with Britney Spears. On both occasions, Timberlake shrugged his shoulders when the public blamed the two females for whatever happened at the time. People blamed Janet for exposing her boob, and people blamed Britney for her breakup with Timberlake. Turns out Timberlake wasn’t all innocent in both matters. People don’t like shady, and Timberlake is slowly getting cancelled because of his behaviors.
20. J.K. Rowling
Beloved author and creator of the Harry Potter world, J.K. Rowling is not one to keep her opinions to herself. She makes a living with her words after all. However, her words got her in trouble when she made transphobic remarks on Twitter in 2020. It seemed she was cancelled then, but we were reminded this year just by how much. HBO is doing a huge reunion with all the Harry Potter cast, and we’ve been seeing bits and pieces of it throughout the end of 2021. Unfortunately, Rowling is nowhere in sight and not a part of the project at all. That’s a sure statement of cancellation.