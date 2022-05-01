When it comes to celebrities, Australia has produced some very successful ones in a variety of fields. Many of the world’s most popular celebrities were born in Australia or have an Australian heritage. Some of the most popular celebrities from Australia include actors like Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman, singers like Kylie Minogue and Delta Goodrem, and models like Miranda Kerr and Elle Macpherson. Australia has also produced some successful athletes, like swimming champion Ian Thorpe and tennis player Lleyton Hewitt. While many of these celebrities have gone on to find international success, they all started in Australia and have remained popular there throughout their careers. Australian celebrities are loved by fans all over the world, and they show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. If you’re a fan of any of these Australian celebrities, then you’ll want to keep up with their latest news and projects. Here are 20 of our favorite celebrities from Australia, along with a little bit about each one.
20. Sam Worthington
Sam Worthington is an Australian actor who rose to prominence with his role in the film Avatar. He has also starred in other popular films such as Terminator Salvation, Clash of the Titans, and Avatar 2. Worthington was born in 1976 in Australia and began his acting career in the early 2000s. He has won several awards for his work, including an AACTA Award and a Saturn Award. He has been nominated for several other awards, including a BAFTA Award and two Golden Globe Awards. Worthington is one of the most popular actors in Australia and has a huge international fan base.
19. Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson is an Australian actress, comedian, and writer. She is best known for her roles in the films Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect, and How to Be Single. Wilson was born in 1980 in Sydney, Australia. She began her career as a stand-up comedian, before making her film debut in the 2003 film The Wedded Bliss Computer. She has since appeared in several films and television shows, including the 2013 film The Heat and the 2015 film Pitch Perfect 2. In addition to her acting career, Wilson is also a successful writer, having published the book Rebel with a Cause in 2016. She has won several awards for her work, including an MTV Movie Award, a People’s Choice Award, and a Teen Choice Award.
18. Margot Robbie
She was born in Dalby, Queensland, and grew up on the Gold Coast. She moved to Melbourne at age 17 to pursue an acting career and starred in the soap opera Neighbours from 2008 to 2011. In 2013, she made her film debut in The Wolf of Wall Street and was nominated for the AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Film. Robbie has since starred in several films, including Focus (2015), Suicide Squad (2016), The Legend of Tarzan (2016), and Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017). She will also star in the upcoming films Mary Queen of Scots (2018) and Peter Rabbit (2018).
17. Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor. He is best known for his roles as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as his starring role in “The Cabin in the Woods”. Hemsworth was born in Melbourne, Australia, and raised in Bulman, Northern Territory. He began his acting career in Australian television and film, before landing his breakout role as Kim Hyde in the Australian soap opera “Home and Away”. He has since appeared in several films, including “Star Trek”, “Snow White, and the Huntsman”, “Thor: The Dark World”, and “Avengers: Age of Ultron”. In 2015, Hemsworth starred in the action thriller “Blackhat”, and will reprise his role as Thor in the upcoming film “Thor: Ragnarok”.
16. Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue is an Australian singer and actress. She began her career as a child actor on the Australian soap opera “Neighbours” before embarking on a successful pop career. Her hits include “The Loco-Motion,” “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” and “Spinning Around.” Kylie has also appeared in several films, including “The Delinquents” (1989), “Street Fighter” (1994), and “Moulin Rouge!” (2001). She was born on May 28, 1968, in Melbourne, Australia. Kylie’s parents are Carol and Ronald Minogue. She has four siblings: Dannii, Brendan, Craig, and Damian. Kylie attended Camberwell High School in Melbourne. She began her acting career on the Australian soap opera “Neighbours,” which aired from 1986 to 1988. Kylie’s character, Charlene Mitchell, married Scott Robinson (played by Jason Donovan) in a highly-publicized wedding that was watched by millions of people around the world.
15. Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman is an Australian actor who is best known for playing Wolverine in the “X-Men” film series. He has also appeared in such films as “Kate & Leopold” (2001), “Van Helsing” (2004), “The Prestige” (2006), and “Les Misérables” (2012). Jackman has won multiple awards for his work, including a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, and he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in “Les Misérables.”
14. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett is an Australian actress who has appeared in such films as “Elizabeth” (1998), “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (1999), “The Aviator” (2004), and “Blue Jasmine” (2013). She has won two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and three BAFTA Awards. She was born on May 14, 1969, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Some of her other notable film roles include “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy (2001-2003), “Babel” (2006), “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008), and “Cinderella” (2015). She will reprise her role as Galadriel in the upcoming film “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” (2014).
13. Paul Hogan
Paul Hogan is an Australian actor, comedian, and television presenter who is best known for his starring role in the Crocodile Dundee films. He was born in Lightning Ridge, New South Wales, and began his career as a stand-up comedian. He later starred in the popular Australian television series, The Paul Hogan Show. In the 1980s, he gained international fame for his role in Crocodile Dundee and its sequels. He has also starred in such films as The Odd Angry Shot, Almost an Angel, and Flipper. In 2005, he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for his services to the entertainment industry and tourism.
12. Steve Irwin
Steve Irwin was an Australian television personality, wildlife expert, and conservationist. He was born in Essendon, Victoria, and raised in Beerwah, Queensland. Irwin achieved worldwide fame as the host of The Crocodile Hunter, a documentary television series that he produced with his wife Terri. Irwin died at the age of 44, on a 2000 expedition to the Banda Sea, he was stung in the chest by a stingray barbed while filming Ocean’s Deadliest. The Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve, located in Queensland, was renamed in his honor. The Humane Society International also created the Steve Irwin Memorial Award in his memory.
11. Elle MacPherson
Elle Macpherson is an Australian businesswoman, television host, model, and actress. She was born on March 29, 1964, in Cronulla, New South Wales, Australia. She began her modeling career at the age of 16 and went on to appear on the covers of such magazines as Time, Vogue, and Elle. In 1994, she was named “The Most Beautiful Woman in the World” by People magazine. Macpherson has also appeared in a number of films, including “Batman & Robin” (1997), “South Beach Academy” (1997), and “The Edge” (1997).
10. Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John is an English-born Australian singer, songwriter, and actress. She was born in Cambridge, England, to Welsh parents, and moved to Australia with her family at the age of five. She first rose to fame in the 1970s with hits such as “I Honestly Love You” and “Have You Never Been Mellow.” She later starred in the film version of Grease, opposite John Travolta. In the 1980s, Newton-John had more success with pop music, scoring hits with songs like “Physical” and “How Will I Know.” She has also appeared in several films and television shows, including Xanadu, Two of a Kind, and Glee.
9. Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe is an Australian actor, director, producer, and musician. He first came to international attention for his role as the Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius in the 2000 historical epic film Gladiator. Crowe’s other notable films include L.A. Confidential (1997), Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003), Cinderella Man (2005), American Gangster (2007), Robin Hood (2010), Les Misérables (2012), Man of Steel (2013), Noah (2014) and The Nice Guys (2016). Crowe has been nominated for three Academy Awards, winning one for Gladiator. In 2001, he was awarded the Order of Australia and in 2009 he was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
8. Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson is an American actor and filmmaker. He was born in Peekskill, New York, on January 3, 1956. Gibson’s parents were both of Irish descent. His father, Hutton Gibson, was a writer, and his mother, Anne Reilly Gibson, was an artist. Gibson was raised a Catholic. He attended Peekskill High School, where he played football and rugby. After graduating from high school, Gibson attended the University of New South Wales, where he studied architecture and design. Gibson began his acting career in 1976, with a role in the Australian film Summer City. He later appeared in Mad Max (1979), Gallipoli (1981), and The Road Warrior (1981). Gibson’s breakthrough role came in the 1984 film The Bounty, in which he played Fletcher Christian. Gibson went on to star in such films as The Year of Living Dangerously (1982), Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985), Bird on a Wire (1990), Hamlet (1990), Maverick (1994), Braveheart (1995), The Passion of the Christ (2004), and Apocalypto (2006). Gibson has been nominated for five Academy Awards, and he has won two Golden Globe Awards. He is currently married to Rosalind Ross, with whom he has two sons.
7. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman is an Australian actress and producer who has appeared in film and television for over 30 years. Kidman began her acting career with the Australian TV series Bush Christmas (1983) before making her feature film debut in the action-thriller BMX Bandits (1982). She went on to appear in several Australian films and TV shows throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, including the miniseries Bangkok Hilton (1989) and the film Dead Calm (1989). Kidman’s breakthrough came in the 1995 action thriller film Batman Forever, in which she played Dr. Chase Meridian, the Gotham City District Attorney and love interest of Bruce Wayne / Batman (played by Val Kilmer). The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $330 million worldwide.
6. Portia de Rossi
Portia de Rossi is an Australian actress, model, and philanthropist. She began her acting career with small roles in the films Sirens (1994) and Merchant-Ivory’s Oscar-nominated film Jefferson in Paris (1995). Her breakout role came in the television series Ally McBeal (1998–2002), where she played lawyer Nelle Porter. She later appeared in the films Scream 2 (1997), American Gangster (2007), Better Off Dead… (1985), and The Wedding Party (2016). De Rossi has also appeared in several stage productions. In 2012, she starred as the lead in the Los Angeles production of Gore Vidal’s The Best Man. She also appeared in the Tony Award-winning play The Heidi Chronicles in 1989. In addition to her acting career, de Rossi is also a philanthropist.
5. Simon Baker
Simon Baker is an Australian actor and director. He is best known for his roles in the television series The Mentalist (2008–2015) and The Guardian (2001–2004). He has also appeared in the films L.A. Confidential (1997), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), and Margin Call (2011). Baker was born in Launceston, Tasmania, and moved to Sydney when he was 18. He began his acting career in Australian television and films, before making his Hollywood debut in the 1997 film L.A. Confidential. He has since starred in several American films, including The Devil Wears Prada (2006) and Margin Call (2011). In 2008, Baker began starring in the CBS television series The Mentalist, for which he won a Golden Globe Award in 2009. He played the lead role of Patrick Jane, an independent consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation (CBI), specializing in solving crimes by using mentalism, or mind-reading. The series ran for seven seasons and ended in 2015.
4. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne is an Australian actress. She is best known for her roles in the television series Damages (2007–2010), the film Insidious (2010), and the X-Men films like First Class (2011) and Apocalypse (2016). Byrne was born in Sydney, Australia. She began acting in school plays at the age of seven. Byrne later attended the University of New South Wales and the National Institute of Dramatic Art, where she studied acting. According to Ranker, Byrne’s first film role was in the 1994 film Dallas Doll. She later appeared in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003). Byrne has been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and an Emmy Award. She won an AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Television Drama for her role in Damages.
3. Heath Ledger
Heath Ledger was an Australian actor and director. According to ThefamousPeople, He is best known for his roles in the films The Dark Knight, Brokeback Mountain, and The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus. Ledger won several awards for his work, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Ledger died in 2008 at the age of 28 from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.
2. Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea is an Australian rapper, songwriter, and model. She is best known for her hit singles “Fancy” and “Black Widow”, both of which peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. Azalea has also been nominated for four Grammy Awards. Born Amethyst Amelia Kelly in Sydney, Australia, Azalea moved to the United States at the age of 16 to pursue a career in music. She released her debut mixtape Ignorant Art in 2011 and followed it with the release of her debut studio album The New Classic in 2014. Both projects were met with critical acclaim and commercial success. Azalea has appeared on several magazine covers, including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and GQ. In 2019, she was ranked number one on Maxim’s Hot 100 list.
1. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr is an Australian model, actress, and entrepreneur. She is best known for her work as a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2007 to 2013, and for her line of skincare products, Kora Organics. According to Suggest, Kerr began modeling in the fashion industry when she was just 13 years old, and by the age of 17, she had already moved to New York to pursue her career. She quickly became one of the most in-demand models in the world, working for brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, and Dior. In 2007, Kerr was chosen as one of the coveted Victoria’s Secret Angels, and she went on to walk in the brand’s annual fashion show for six consecutive years. Kerr has also been featured on the cover of numerous magazines, including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, and Glamour. Outside of modeling, Kerr has her line of skincare products called Kora Organics, and she also has a jewelry collection with Swarovski. Kerr has been married to actor Orlando Bloom since 2010, and the couple has two children together.
Conclusion
Australia is home to some of the most successful celebrities in the world. From actors and actresses to models and musicians, these 20 Aussies have made a name for themselves both at home and abroad. Thanks to their talent, hard work, and good looks, they’ve become some of the most recognizable faces on the planet.