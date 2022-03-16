20 of Our Favorite Celebrities From New Mexico

We enjoy the entertainment we get from our favorite celebrities. Talented athletes, film stars, musicians, artists, and even entrepreneurs have carved successful careers for themselves that leave the rest of us in awe of their accomplishments. Many of them were born and raised in the State of New Mexico. Today, we honor twenty of our favorite celebrities from New Mexico on our list of the most famous.
1. Bobby Unser
Only in Your State confirms that professional race car driver Bobby Unser was raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He and his family are among the most famous in the American car racing industry. Bobby was born in colorado, but moved to New Mexico with his family, spending most of his adult life as a resident of the state. his family is credited with nine wins at the Indianapolis 500.
2. Conrad Hilton
Conrad Hilton was the magnate that founded the famed Hilton hotel chain. He was born in San Antonio in 1887 before New Mexico became a state. it was still a US territory. he was born on Christmas Day and went on to become one of the richest men in the country. He grew the hotel business into one of the largest in the world after the Great Depression passed.
3. William Hannah
William Hannah was born in Melrose, New Mexico. He is half of the famed Hanna Barbera team responsible for the creation and production of “The Flintstones,” “Yogi Bear,” “Tom and Jerry,” and many other cartoons. he is one of the most famous people to come from New Mexico. The celebrity creator and producer is the winner of eight Emmy awards and seven Academy Awards. he and Joseph Barbera made it to the big time in their chosen professions.
4. John Denver
The late great John Denver was born in Roswell, New Mexico. He was born Henry John Deutschendorf, Jr. He adopted the easier to pronounce and spell name John Denver for the stage. Denver’s father was in the military so he did a lot of traveling around during his early years. The different sights he saw inspired him to write some of the most popular music in pop and country genres, charting for several years in a row. The singer and songwriter died tragically in a plane crash while flying an experimental aircraft he built.
5. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato was born in Albuquerque on August 20, 1992. The singer, songwriter, and actress were born with the name Demetria, which she later changed and shortened to Demi Lovato. She rose to fame first as a child star appearing in various Disney Channel roles, then collaborating with the Jonas Brothers. Demi’s career shot upwards to high levels of fame as a solo artist most recently.
6. Jeff Bezos
The Famous People reveals that Jeff Bezos is a native of New Mexico. he was born on January 12, 1964, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. he is currently 58 years old. Jeff held many notable positions on Wall Street in his early career, but he walked away from a successful career in finance to establish a new company. He is the founder of Amazon.com. The company started as a small online bookstore, but Bezos continued to expand its offerings and services until it became one of the largest 3commerce sites on the planet. It was risky to leave a successful job, but it was a gamble that paid off for the guy who is now one of the richest men in the world.
7. Demi Moore
Demi Moore was born in Roswell, New Mexico on November 11, 1962. The 59-year old actress is also known as Demi Gene Guynes. She was previously married to Freddy Moore, then actor Bruce Willis, and most recently, Ashton Kutcher, but the marriage ended in 2013. Demi Moore is best known for her appearance in the starring role in “Ghost,” with the late Patrick Swayze. She started her career as a high school dropout, working as a pin-up girl. She had a rough family life growing up with little guidance at home. She started a career at a young age, appearing on adult magazine covers, and working odd jobs. She finally landed a role in the film “Choices.” She continued to audition for film parts, finally achieving a breakthrough role in “St. Elmo’s Fire.”
8. Niel Patrick Harris
Many of us remember when Neil Patrick Harris appeared as a 16-year old licensed and practicing physician in the television series “Dougie Houser MD.” He was a child star who got his start in high school plays and musicals. he continued his education, graduating with honors in 1991. Harris also starred as the playboy in the popular television series “How I Met Your Mother.” Neil was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 15, 1973, but his parents Sheila and Ron Harris raised him in Ruidoso, New Mexico.
9. Holly Holm
Holly Holm is one of the most famous female martial artists in the world today. She was born on October 17, 1981, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She went on to become a world boxing champion in three weight classes. She’s one of the greatest athletes to come out of the state of New Mexico. By the time she was just 20 years old, she had already won her first championship at the International Rules Adult Women’s Welterweight Division within the International Kickboxing Federation. She is credited with defeating the great Rhonda Rousey, winning the Women’s Bantamweight Championship.
10. Chip Gaines
Chip Gaines was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on November 14, 1974. The 47-year old is a reality television personality. He is best known for his role as host of the television series “Fixer Upper.” He is an entrepreneur who has founded several businesses. He is the husband of Joanna, who appears with him in many of his television shows about renovating homes and turning disasters into showcase houses. Chip Gaines is one of the most successful entrepreneurs to come from New Mexico.
11. Lauren Tarshis
Famous Birthdays reports that novelist Lauren Tarshis is a native of New Mexico. She was born in Albuquerque on November 23, 1963. The 58-year-old American author is best known for her fiction books based on historical events. Her first published work was “The making of Ironweed,” released in 1988. She went on to publish “I Survived the Sinking of the Titanic,” “I Survived the Destruction of Pompeii,” and “I Survived the Bombing of Pearl Harbor.” She teamed up with artist Scott Dawson who illustrated her famous books.
12. Adrian Grenier
Actor Adrian Grenier was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 10, 1976. The 45-year old actor is best known for his role as Vincent Chase in the television show “Entourage,” which won multiple awards. He has also appeared in “The Devil Wears Prada,” and “Drive me Crazy.” Grenier was ranked as number seven of People Magazine’s 2007 edition of the Sexiest Men Alive.
13. Annabeth Gish
Annabeth Gish is a well-known movie actress, best known for her appearances in “The West Wing,” in the role of Elizabeth Bartlet Westin. She also appeared in “Rim of the World,” “The Last Supper,” and “Double Jeopardy.” Gish was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 13, 1971. She is currently 51 years old. Early in her career, she appeared as Julia Roberts’ younger sister in the film “Mystic Pizza,” released in 1988. She also appeared in the FX series “Sons of Anarchy,” as sheriff Althea Jarry. Annabeth attended Duke University before launching her acting career where she participated in the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
14. Demetria McKinney
Demitria McKinney is a model and singer who achieved fame when she appeared in the television network series “House of Payne.” She had a recurring role in the series that ran from 2006 through 2012. She is also known for her appearances in “The Rickey Smiley Show,” and for her appearances in the Tyler Perry stage production of “Meet the Browns.” She also appeared in “Breaking Up is Hard to Do,” and “Daddy’s Little Girls.” McKinney was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 27, 1979. She is currently 42 years old.
15. Dolores Huerta
Dolores Huerta is a well-known civil rights leader who is best known for her role in the co-founding of the National Farmworkers Association, also known as the United Farm Workers. The organization was established in 1962. Dolores was born in Dawson, New Mexico on April 10, 1930. She is 91 years old. As a girl, she was a Girl Scouts member and a majorette in the club. She grew up and began her work with Cesar Chavez, to found the National Farmworkers Association. She has won numerous awards and recognitions for her outstanding work in immigration worker’s rights and women’s rights. Dolores received the United States Presidential Eleanor Roosevelt Award for Human Rights, the Eugene V. Debs Foundation Outstanding American Award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and numerous other accolades, recognitions, and awards. Delores is a brave and caring native of New Mexico who has helped people across the United States to achieve fair and equal treatment in the labor arena.
16. Daniel Hernandez
Daniel Hernandez is a 31-year old reality television star and native of the state of New Mexico. He was born in Albuquerque on May 23, 1990. He is best known for his stage name Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams, and his competition as a drag performer on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” during its 10th season. Hernandez earned 13th place in the contest. Daniel attended public schools in Roswell, New Mexico. He later moved to Albuquerque. Before fame, he studied at Aladdin Beauty College and worked as a hairstylist in Albuquerque. He started doing drag in 2013 and gained over 130,000 followers on his Instagram account.
17. Lauren Wendy Sanches
Ranker reports that Lauren Wendy Sanches is another celebrity personality born in New Mexico. She is best known for her job as an American news anchor, reporter, producer, media personality, actress, entrepreneur, and pilot. You name it, Lauren has done it. Audiences may remember seeing her during her appearances on “The View.” She served as co-host on Fox 11’s “Good Day LA,” as well as an anchor on the “Fox 11 Ten O’Clock News.” She is a dynamic celebrity with a long list of professional accomplishments.
18. Adrienne Maloof
Adrienne Maloof is another celebrity personality who hails from New Mexico. The 60-year-old powerhouse is an entrepreneur, television personality, and shoe designer. She is known for her many successful business ventures and her holdings through Maloof Companies. Maloof was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on September 4, 1961. She is one of the most successful businesswomen in America today, with holdings in Maloof Productions, Maloof Money Cup, Maloof Music, the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, and many more ventures.
19. Joel Spolsky
Joel Spolsky is a celebrity author, entrepreneur, and engineer. he was born Avam Joel Spolsky in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1965. Joel received his education with certification as a software engineer. he became famous for his blog on software development titled “Joel on Software.” He also created Trello project management software. he worked at Microsoft as a member of the Excel team from 1991 through 1994. He is the founder of Fog Creek Software, twenty-two years ago. The 57-year old software engineer is one of the most famous in his field.
20. Sidney M. Gutierrez
Sidney McNeill Gutierrez is a name that we don’t hear often enough. He is a retired colonel in the United States Air force. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 27, 1951. Sidney is currently 70 years old. he is a former NASA astronaut. Gutierrez is one of the brave Air Force personnel who served as a test pilot for NASA. After retiring as an astronaut, he continued to work in leadership positions for Rocket Crafters Inc., and at Sandia National Laboratories. During his time with NASA, he spent 20 days 8 hours, and 3 minutes in space.