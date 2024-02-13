20 of Our Favorite Celebrities from Oregon

Oregon is a beautiful state that enjoys diverse environments from high deserts to mountain wildernesses and vast expanses of breathtaking coastlines. It’s also the home of many celebrity personalities. If you’re from the state of Oregon you may already know some of the famous people on our list. Many famous politicians and entertainers are also natives of the Pacific Northwest. Here are 20 of our favorite celebrities that were born and raised in Oregon.

1. Tommy Thayer

Only in Your State confirms that the lead guitarist for Kiss, the phenomenal rock band that rose to dizzying heights of stardom, is a native of Oregon. Thayer was born in the coastal metropolis of Portland. He was raised in the neighboring town of Beaverton. he is best known as The Spaceman, which is the on-stage persona he adopted, but his friends and family know him as Tommy Thayer. He’s an Oregonian who went out into the world and forged a successful career in the music industry.

2. Courtney Love

Courtney Love spent a lot of time in Washington State where she met and married her late husband Kurt Cobain. Love spent many years of her early life in the state of Oregon. She was raised in the Portland and Eugene areas and spent some time living in a commune in Marola. Her mom moved her and the family to New Zealand for a while, but the all0girls’ school Courtney was in expelled her. Her mother sent her to live with her stepfather in Oregon. The family moved around a lot, and it was difficult for Courtney to get her bearings. She pulled sent on to become the lead singer of Hole, an alternative grunge band, and she has also worked as a model and actress.

3. River Phoenix

The late actor River Phoenix is still remembered for his role in “Running on Empty,” which earned him an Academy Award nomination as best supporting actor. He was the youngest to receive this recognition. River Phoenix was raised in Madras, Oregon. Unfortunately, his career was cut short when he was found dead of a drug overdose. He had a bright future ahead of him.

4. Ty Burrell

Ty Burrell is another Oregonian who went on to establish success in the entertainment industry. He is an actor who is known for his recurring role as the dad on “Modern Family.” Ty does quirky in a way that is side-splittingly funny. Burrell was raised in Grants Pass, Oregon, but most of the townspeople are aware that their town is the home of a celebrity.

5. Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna was born in Newport Beach, Oregon. Her family relocated to the city of Medford, in the central part of the state. She spent most of her young life there, attending local schools. When it was time for her to leave the nest, she became an actress and landed a role in the television series “Melrose Place.” You may also remember her from her appearances on “Days of our Lives.” Her most recent work on television has been in reality TV as a star on the series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

6. Sally Struthers

Sallie Struthers is an actress who is best known for her role as the daughter of Archie Bunker, played by the late Carroll O’Connor on the long-running television sitcom “All in the Family.” She played the role of Gloria. Sally went on to appear in “Gilmore Girls” as Babette. She also appeared in numerous television commercials throughout her career. Sallie was born in the city of Portland, Oregon. She spent her early years in the Concordia community of the city.

7. Jane Powell

Jane Powell was an actress who became a mega-star on the silver screen. She is best known for her role in “A Date With Judy,” starring Elizabeth Taylor. She also appeared with Fred Astaire in the film “Royal Wedding.” Jane Powell was born in Portland, Oregon. She spent her early years growing up in the city. She got her start when touring as an Oregon Victory Girl, selling war bonds to help with the national effort. She will live forever in the old movies preserved and shown on classic movie channels.

8. Ann Curry

Ann Curry was not born in Oregon, but she became a resident of the Ashland, Oregon community, which puts her in the category of Oregon celebrity. She was born in Guam. Her father was a US Navy sailor and her mother was a Japanese citizen. because the family moved around a lot, Ann went to school in Japan when she was younger. The family settled down when she was a little older and called Ashland, Oregon their home. She went to the local high school, then continued her education at the University of Oregon. Ann went on to become a broadcast journalist. She is best known for her role as correspondent and anchor for NBC.

9. Matt Groening

The Famous People confirms that celebrity cartoonist and animator Matt Groening is a native of Oregon. He was born in Portland, Oregon on February 15, 1954. Matt attended The Evergreen State College. He is of Norwegian and Canadian ancestry and is currently 67 years old. Matt is the founder of The Curiosity Company, Zongo Comics, and the Bongo Comics Group.

10. Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson is an actress who is best known for her role in the television sitcom “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” It’s the longest-running show of all time. She was born in Portland, Oregon on August 18, 1975. Kaitlin also goes by the name Kaitlin Willow McElhenney. She spent her early years as an actress with the Los Angeles improv group The Groundlings. She has appeared in numerous roles in comedy shows including “The Drew Carey Show,” “Coyote Ugly,” “Weather Girl,” ” The Heat,” “Leap Year,” and others.

11. Linus Pauling

Linus Pauling is a world-famous scientist known for his work in chemistry and biochemistry. He was a distinguished Nobel Laureate in Chemistry. Mr. Pauling was born in Portland, Oregon on February 28, 1901, and died in Big Sur, California on August 19, 1994. from a battle with prostate cancer. He attended Oregon State University and remains one of its most distinguished and notable alumni. He is a pioneer of modern biotechnology and was known for his stance against the development of nuclear weapons. He was a published author known for “Vitamin C and the Common Cold,” “How to Live Long,” and numerous other health and wellness books.

12. Phil Knight

Phil Knight is a famous Oregonia known as the co-founder of Nike, Inc. Knight is one of the most successful entrepreneurs from the state. He is a graduate of the University of Oregon. Knight has built one of the largest and most successful shoe companies in the world. He has had a passion for running for most of his life. When attending college he was a middle-distance runner on the school’s team. He also studied journalism in Eugene at the UO. he spent some time in the army, trying to figure out what he wanted to do with his life. When he got out of the military, he worked at Portland State University as an assistant professor. He continued his education at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and while there, figured out what he wanted to do with his life. He partnered with former coach Bill Bowerman and the pair formed the Nike Shoe corporation, and the rest is history.

13. Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen was born in April of 1977 in either West Linn or Milwaukee, Oregon. He was born and raised in the state of Oregon. He went on to become a famous mixed martial arts analyst and is now a retired mixed martial artist. He rose quickly in MMA sports and became a contender for the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, challenging the leaders for the UFC titles in both categories. After retiring from the competition he became an analyst for ESPN> He is the founder of Submission Underground, and promotes wrestling through the company.

14. Dani Daniels

Dani Daniels is an American actress best known for her role in Dinner With Dani, a talk show. Dani Daniels is the host of the show. She is also a pornographic actress with work available on Amazon Prime Video. She was born and raised in the state of Oregon. She went on to establish her career in film and theater.

15. Paige Van Zant

Paige Van Zant is a mixed martial artist who became famous for her fighting skills in the flyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. She has been a professional fighter since the age of 18 years old. She’s spent her life in the ring and is known for her grappling and attacking. She also appeared in an episode of “Chopped,” showing off her cooking talents as the winner of the celebrity cookoff. Van Zant has also been a model for Nike, Columbia Sportswear, and Reebok. She is a multitalented personality who also appeared in “Dancing with the Stars,” taking second place in the competition. Paige Van Zant was born in Dayton, Oregon.

16. Beverly Cleary

E Reference Desk confirms that Beverly Cleary, the beloved author of dozens of children’s books was born in McMinnville, Oregon in 1916. She grew up on a farm living with her family there. After graduating from high school, she moved to study library science at the University of Washington. Beverly worked as a children’s librarian in the city of Yakima, Washington for many years. She didn’t start writing until she was in her early thirties. She is best remembered for her books “Beezus and Ramona,” Ramona Forever,” “Ramona’s World,” and many others. Cleary wrote and published over thirty books. She was the winner of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award, as well as the Newberry Medal.

17. Chief Joseph

Chief Joseph was a member of the Nez Perce tribe and the leader. Joseph was born in the Wallowa Valley of Oregon and lived there for much of his life. He is best known for his peaceful leadership. When forced into a war in 1877, he attempted to lead his people from Oregon to Canada, to avoid fighting. He and his people were nearly frozen to death and near starving not far from the Canadian border. He and his tribe surrendered, and were relocated to a reservation in Oklahoma. he returned to Oregon to encourage Native Americans to abstain from gambling and drinking and to get an education.

18. Lindsay Wagner

Lindsay Wagner is an American actress who is best known for her starring role in the television series “The Bionic Woman. She played the part of Jaime Sommers in the 1970s series. Wagner won an Emmy Award for her performance in the role. She appeared in many different films and television shows throughout her long and storied career. After retirement, she began a new career teaching as an adjunct professor at San Bernardino Valley College.

19. Doc Severinson

Doc Severinsen was born in the state of Oregon, but many people would not recognize him by his birth name. He was born Carl Hilding Severinson. His stage name was Doc. He is best known as the leader of the orchestra for Johnny Carson’s “The Tonight Show.” The show ran for many years on the NCB network.

20. Danny Ainge

Danny Ainge is another famous Oregonian. He is best known as the recipient of the Wooden Award when playing basketball as an All-American in 1981. He went on to play pro baseball for the Toronto Blue Jays. The Boston Celtics drafted him to play. Danny Ainge made history in the NBA to become the second player to hit 900 three-point shots. He retired and coached for the Portland Trail Blazers before his ultimate retirement. Danny Ainge is one of the most famous athletes from the state of Oregon.

You can also read: