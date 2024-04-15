20 of Our Favorite Celebrities from Greece

When you think of Greece, you probably think of beautiful places, warm water and plenty of sun. It’s easily one of the most beautiful places in the world. As such, it’s also a popular tourist destination. However, you might be surprised to learn that there are also a lot of famous people that were born in Greece. If you want to know more, you can find out about A-list celebrities that have Greek heritage here. On the other hand, if you’re more interested in learning about people who have gained some form of celebrity from all walks of life who got their start in life in such a beautiful place, then all you have to do is read through this list. Chances are, you’ll be surprised by a few of the 20 names that are listed here.

20. Eliana Chrysikopoulou

People may not think of journalists as celebrities, but it all depends on how much success they’ve experienced throughout their career. This particular individual attended the University of Athens and then went on to get a master’s degree. Since that time, she has covered the fashion scene and worked for such esteemed establishments as 24 Media and Atika Media Group.

19. Katerina Op

Like so many other young individuals, she gets her fame from social media. She created her YouTube channel in 2011 and still runs one with a friend called Greek Fraoules22. For the most part, she talks about things like fashion, makeup and hairstyles. These are the things that are popular and common to a lot of young individuals and as such, she has a tremendous following. As a matter of fact, she’s gained so much notoriety from her YouTube channel that there is speculation that she might one day soon be offered a professional modeling contract or even get a job as an actor.

18. Charilaos Pappas

At 38 years of age, he has become one of the most popular footballers to play the game, one that other people from Greece are always proud to point out. He started his career back in 2001 and has played for a number of different teams. Today, he plays the right wing position for KFC Uerdingen. He’s often considered the most popular soccer player from Greece. As such, he basically carries the pride of his entire country every time that he decides to go out on the field.

17. Giorgos Manalopoulos

Sometimes, it takes a person a while to decide if they really want to do something or not. He’s another young individual who has found his fame through YouTube. Currently, he’s just 24 years of age and he’s been active on YouTube since 2011. He’s achieved his fame by creating funny skits and putting full comedic routines on display through his channel. Currently, he’s got more than 1.1 million people that subscribe to that channel. One of the more interesting things of note here is that he actually created the channel all the way back in 2009. It took him almost two full years to post his first video. Perhaps he was busy with other things or maybe he simply couldn’t make up his mind if he really wanted to get involved with it or not. Whatever the case might be, he’s been regularly posting since then. Obviously, he’s also gained a great deal of fame from doing so.

16. Yanni

A lot of people don’t really know that composer Yanni is from Greece. Throughout his career, he became one of the most popular composers of his type in the business. Every once in a great while, someone will come along that doesn’t do things the way that most people do them. In fact, they refuse to be put in a box. Yanni is one such individual. When he was still a kid, he taught himself how to play the keyboard and ultimately became one of the best-known new age composers and keyboardists to have ever existed, with more than a dozen of his albums hitting number one on the charts in his group. As it turns out, music wasn’t the only thing that he excelled in, either. He also set a record for a 50-minute freestyle swim by becoming the fastest in his entire country to complete the distance when he was just 14 years old. It’s also worth noting that despite the fact that he was widely considered to be a new age composer, he never liked that term. He far preferred for his music to be called contemporary instrumental instead.

15. Arianna Huffington

If the last name sounds familiar to you, it should. She is an entrepreneur responsible for creating popular news outlet The Huffington Post. She also moved to the United States and ended up making a bid for governor there in 2003, hoping to become the next governor of the state of California. Things might not have gone her way with that particular endeavor, but she’s made more money than most people could ever even imagine through her news outlet. Furthermore, she has influenced the opinions of countless numbers of individuals because of its existence.

14. Milo Yiannopoulos

This individual is a journalist who has gained fame for being quirky as much as anything else. He went to the University of Manchester and quit before he received his degree, only to enroll in college yet again and do the same thing a second time. He then ended up working as a journalist for the Daily Telegraph before moving on to reporting for Breitbart. Eventually, he got the infamous distinction of being the person that was solely responsible for creating the online tabloid, something that his name is still widely associated with to this day.

13. Sakis Rouvas

There’s no doubt that he’s had an interesting career, one that has in fact been quite eclectic. When he was only 15 years of age, he joined the Greek Olympic team as a pole vaulter, as he was a gifted athlete. After that, he was discovered by representatives for Polygram Records and became a recording artist. Throughout his career, he has continued to develop his singing and has also dabbled in acting, in both television and film. He reportedly also has his own business on the side.

12. Dat Lilly

Here is another individual that has risen to fame because of the existence of YouTube. Her channel, which is based on her name, currently has more than 390,000 subscribers. She routinely posts comedic skits, along with other types of material that range from gaming videos to daily video blogs of her life. It seems that one of the things that has made her so popular is the fact that she rarely posts the same thing twice in a row. As a matter of fact, her fans have come to count on her for posting a wide range of content that keeps them guessing and coming back for more.

11. Sofia Skalkosova

She too has risen to fame through social media, although it hasn’t had anything to do with having her own YouTube channel. She has found her niche on Instagram, hosting content about different places she’s traveled to and even posting her own modeling content for her more than 190,000 followers. She’s been on the site since 2015 and has steadily gained followers since then.

10. Sin Boy

The first thing you’re likely to notice about this individual as he has a rather interesting stage name. As it turns out, he’s also one of the most popular self-published rap artists from Greece. At only 27 years of age, he’s released a lot of his own material through the power of social media. He’s also gained a dedicated following where his fans are concerned. Currently, his most popular releases are songs such as “Draco,” “High,” “Gang” and “Mama.” He’s been actively releasing his own music for about seven years.

9. Celaine

At only 19 years old, she has experienced a remarkable level of popularity through social media. She first created an account on Twitch and then later moved to her own YouTube channel which she started roughly three years ago. She typically creates various forms of ASMR content on the channel. Currently, she has roughly 550,000 followers on YouTube alone.

8. MyLifeAsMaria99

Here’s another person with a rather interesting take on things as far as her name is concerned. She’s risen to fame through her YouTube channel, of the same name. She far prefers to keep her actual name private and use this as something of a stage name, only for today’s generation. She’s only 22 years old, but she already has an enormous following. Typically, her channel consists of tips related to makeup and fashion as well as a video blog that details certain aspects of her life.

7. Snik

He’s widely considered one of the most popular hip-hop and rap artists from Greece. He released his first album in 2011 and has been steadily making music ever since. Today, he has a respectable fan following and has released such notable titles as “Selfmade” and “Harry Houdini.”

6. Mustafa Kemal Ataturk

He was a politician who died in 1938, yet he is still widely regarded as someone who is a well-known person born in Greece. For a time, he served as the Turkish president between 1923 until his death in 1938. More importantly, he was widely considered one of the most important leaders that the country had ever had. At the time that he came into the presidency, Turkey was at war for their independence and he was regarded as one of the best strategists in that war. Eventually, he was deemed responsible for not only winning Turkey’s independence, but reforming the country for the better. Because of his efforts, new schools were created and women were given equal rights for the first time in the country’s history. As it turns out, he had a long history of service to the country, having also fought in the Italo-Turkish war in 1911.

5. Andre Knite

Only 24 years old, he’s so far has gained more than 150,000 followers on Instagram. For the most part, he models elaborate themed costumes complete with full makeup and attends conventions related to cosplay. His posts definitely resonate with fans and it’s something that he’s been doing for quite a long time now. In fact, he started posting on Facebook in 2011 before he became active on Instagram.

4. Eponimos Alkoolikos

He was on the Greek version of popular television show “Big Brother,” but that isn’t where he got his claim to fame. He ended up on the show because of his self-titled YouTube channel, which now has more than 340,000 subscribers. For the most part, he does daily video blogs with a good dose of humor, something that has endeared him to his fans. The fact that he appeared on a reality television show has only served to increase his level of popularity.

3. Tommy Lee

Even people who don’t recognize the name know who he is to a certain degree. That’s because he is the drummer for popular rock band Motley Crue. Born in Athens, he’s now 59 years of age. He says that he was inspired to play the drums by musician Peter Criss. He’s now considered one of the most gifted drummers to have ever played.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

He was an NBA MVP in both 2019 and 2020. At the time, he was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, a team that he ultimately led to a championship in 2021. It’s worth noting that he also won the MVP award that year as well because of his efforts.

1. Prince Philip

He passed away in 2021 at the age of 99. He had been the Duke of Edinburgh and married to Queen Elizabeth II. He was much loved and widely regarded as one of the most revered servants of England. He was also born in Greece, to English parents.

