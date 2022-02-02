20 of Our Favorite Celebrities from Colorado

Celebrities often relocate to places that are considered focal points of the entertainment industry, such as New York City and Los Angeles. If they are at the beginning of their career, moving to these locations can help them to establish themselves in the industry. On the other hand, if they are already established celebrities, living in places associated with the entertainment industry is often convenient for work purposes and means they are living amongst other celebrities. Regardless of where they end up living in their adult lives, there are celebrities who were born and raised in every state. Here are our 20 favorite celebrities from Colorado.

20. Donald Cerrone

Donald Cerrone, known professionally as ‘Cowboy,’ is a mixed martial artist and former professional boxer who was born in Denver, Colorado, on March 29, 1983. Cerrone has also had an acting career, with roles in both film and television. He has appeared in single episodes of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ ‘The Night Shift’ and ‘Magnum P.I.’ Cerrone also appeared in seven episodes of ‘Godless.’ The mixed martial artist has also had small roles in films including ‘The Equalizer 2,’ “Spenser Confidential,’ ‘Puppy Love,’ ‘Embattled,’ ‘The Outlaw Johnny Black,’ ‘The Harder They Fall,’ and ‘The Commando.’

19. Jennifer Shakeshaft

Jennifer Shakeshaft is an actress and model who was born in Monument, Colorado, on December 26, 1984, although she now lives in Los Angeles, California. She is known for films including ‘The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond,’ ‘Brotherhood,’ ‘Earthling,’ ‘The Young and Restless,’ ‘Mirrors 2,’ and ‘W.’ The actress has also had a career in television.

18. Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson is a mixed martial artist who was born on January 6, 1986, in Aurora, Colorado. She was ranked as the number one women’s atomweight fighter in the world between 2013 and 2014, and she is currently ranked as number eight in the UFC women’s strawweight rankings. Known as ‘The Karate Hottie,’ Waterson has also had careers as a model and an actress. She appeared in the music video for Megadeth’s single ‘Head Crusher,’ and she performed the stunts for Natalie Portman in the Marvel movie ‘Thor.’ Waterson has also had minor roles in the films’ MacGruber,’ ‘Fright Night,’ ‘Jackie,’ and ‘Havoc.’

17. Michael Boatman

Michael Boatman was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on October 25, 1964. The actor is known for his roles in television series including ‘Spin City,’ ‘China Beach,’ ‘Arli$$,’ and ‘The Good Fight.’ He has also had roles in films including ‘Hamburger Hill, ‘The Glass Shield,’ ‘Bad Parents,’ and ‘Second Act.’ In addition to his acting career, Boatman is also a screenwriter and novelist. In his personal life, Boatman is married to Myrna Forney, and they have four children.

16. Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith gained fame as a professional American footballer, playing the defensive end. He was born in Colorado Springs on April 19, 1976. He played for Colorado Springs while at high school, then for Northern College while at college. In his professional career, Smith played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1999 to 2011. The former professional footballer and his wife, Jaimie, have five children called Ezekiel, Elliana, Elysia, Elijah, and Emilia.

15. Zachery Ty Bryan

Zachery Ty Bryan is best known for playing Brad Taylor in the ABC sitcom’ Home Improvement.’ He is also known for his roles in films such as ‘The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift’ and ‘True Heart.’ The actor was born in Aurora, Colorado. He is now married with four children.

14. India Arie

Music is a huge part of Colorado’s culture, so it comes as no surprise that there are some big music stars from the state. One such star is India Aria, who was born in Denver, Colorado, on October 3, 1975. She has won four Grammy Awards for her music, although she has been nominated for a total of 23 Grammys. Aria can also boast that she has sold more than 10 million records globally. During her career, Arie has released six studio albums and 18 singles.

13. Trey Parker

Trey Parker was born Randolph Severn Parker in Conifer, Colorado, on October 19, 1969. He is an actor, animator, producer, director, and writer who is best known for co-creating ‘South Park.’ Along with his creative partner Matt Stone, Parker also co-developed the musical comedy ‘The Book of Mormon.’ He wrote the film ‘Orgazmo’ and wrote, produced, directed, and starred in the satirical action movie ‘Team America: World Police’. Parker has won multiple awards throughout his career.

12. John Carroll Lynch

Born in Boulder, Colorado, on August 1, 1963, John Carroll Lynch is an actor and film director. He first became famous for playing Norm Gunderson in ‘Fargo.’ Lynch is also known for his roles in ‘The Drew Carey Show’ and various ‘American Horror Story’ series. His films include ‘Ted 2,’ ‘Grand Turismo,’ ‘The Founder,’ ‘Shutter Island, ‘Face/Off,’ ‘Zodiac,’ and ‘The Invitation.’ In 2017, Lynch made his directorial debut with the film’ Lucky.’

11. Duane Chapman

Duane Chapman was born in Denver, Colorado, on February 2, 1953. He is a bounty hunter and former bail bondsman who has also become a television personality. After he captured Max Factor heir Andrew Luster in his role as a bounty hunter, Chapman attracted international attention. He was then offered his own series ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ on A&E. When the series ended, Chapman appeared in ‘Dog and Beth: On the Hunt’ alongside his late wife, Beth. In 2019, his series ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ debuted on WGN America.

10. Jon Heder

Another celebrity from Colorado is Jon Heder, says River Beats Colorado. The actor was born in Fort Colling on October 26, 1977. Heder is probably best known for playing the lead role in the 2004 comedy film ‘Napoleon Dynamite.’ He is also known for his roles in films including ‘Walt Before Mickey,’ ‘When in Rome,’ ‘Mama’s Boy,’ ‘Just Like Heaven,’ ‘Blades of Glory,’ ‘School for Scoundrels,’ and ‘The Benchwarmers.’ Heder has also provided voices for characters in the films’ Monster House,’ ‘Pinocchio,’ and ‘Surf’s Up.’ Similarly, Heder was the main character’s voice in the ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ animated series.

9. Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is a professional football player who was born in Castle Rock, Colorado, on June 7, 1996. He played football at his high school, Valor Christian in Highlands Ranch, then for the college team at Stanford. McCaffrey was drafted by the Carolina Panthers eighth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he has played for the team ever since. Since 2019, McCaffrey has been in a relationship with Olive Culpo, Miss Universe 2012 and a fashion influencer.

8. Bob Sapp

Bob Sapp is a professional wrestler, actor, kickboxer, martial artist, and former American football player who was born in Colorado Springs on September 22, 1973. In the United States, he is best known for his sports career. As an actor, he is better known in Japan, where he has appeared in multiple commercials, television programs, and other media. However, Sapp has had some roles in films that are known in the United States, including ‘Elektra,’ ‘The Longest Yard,’ ‘Big Stan,’ ‘Blood and Bone,’ ‘Blood Out,’ and ‘Conan the Barbarian.’

7. Jake Lloyd

Jake Lloyd was born in Fort Collins in 1989. He is an actor who is best known for playing the young Anakin Skywalker in the 1999 film ‘Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace.’ Lloyd played the role when he was just 10-years-old, and he won the Young Artist Award for Best Supporting Actor The Years or Younger. However, it was not his only film, as he had previously had roles in ‘Unhook the Stars,’ ‘Jingle All the Way,’ and ‘Apollo 11.’ Lloyd also appeared in an episode of ‘ER’ and four episodes of ‘The Pretender.’ After plating Anakin Skywalker, he appeared in the films’ Die with Me’ and ‘Madison.’ In 2002, Lloyd decided to take a break from acting as he was being bullied at school. He has since been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and has chosen not to return to the entertainment industry.

6. Heidi Montag

Ranker lists Heidi Montag as a celebrity from Colorado. The television personality, singer, and actress was born and raised in Crested Butte. In 2005, Montag became friends with Lauren Conrad. A year later, the pair began starring in the reality television series ‘The Hills,’ along with their friends Audrina Partridge and Whitney Port. Spencer Pratt then joined the cast, and he began a relationship with Montag. The couple married in April 2009, and their son, Gunner Stone, was born in 2017.

5. Kristin Davis

Actress Kristin Davis was born in Boulder, Colorado, on February 23, 1965. She is best known for portraying Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the HBO series ‘Sex and the City.’ Davis reprised the role for the film ‘Sex and the City‘ in 2008 and its 2010 sequel. Her other television series include ‘Bad Teacher’ and ‘Just Like That…’ Her films have included ‘Deck the Halls,’ ‘Couples Retreat,’ ‘Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,’ and ‘Atomic Train.’ Davis adopted a daughter in 2011 and a son in 2018. The family lives in Los Angeles, California.

4. Amy Adams

One of our favorite celebrities from Colorado is actress Amy Adams. According to our community, the actress was born in Italy on August 20, 1974, and she lived in various locations during her early years as her father served in the U.S. military and moved from base to base. At the age of eight, her family settled in Castle Rock in Colorado, where she was raised and now considers her hometown. Adams is a versatile actress who is known for both comedic and dramatic roles. Some of her films include ‘Junebug,’ ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous,’ ‘Enchanted,’ ‘The Fighter,’ ‘The Master,’ ‘American Hustle,’ ‘Big Eyes,’ ‘Arrival,’ and ‘Nocturnal Animals.’ Since 2013, Adams has played Lois Lane in the DC Extended Universe films.

3. Melissa Benoist

Actress Melissa Benoist was raised in Denver, Colorado. Her first major television role was playing Marley Rose in the musical-comedy-drama ‘Glee.’ Benoist’s fame grew when she played the title character in the series ‘Supergirl.’ In addition to her television roles, Benoist has also appeared in many films. Some of these include ‘Whiplash,’ ‘Danny Collins,’ ‘The Longest Ride,’ ‘Patriots Day,’ ‘Lowriders,’ and ‘Sun Dogs.’ Furthermore, the actress has appeared in theater productions, including playing Carole King in ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.’

2. AnnaSophia Robb

AnnaSophia Robb was born in Denver on December 8, 1993. She began her career as a child actress, making her debut playing the titular role in the 2004 television film ‘Samantha: An American Girl Holiday.’ Her feature film debut was in the 2005 movie ‘Because of Winn-Dixie.’ She also played Violet Beauregarde in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and Leslie Burke in ‘Bridge to Terabithia.’ After turning 16, she has had roles in films including ‘Race to Witch Mountain,’ ‘The Way Way Back,’ ‘Soul Surfer,’ ‘The Carrie Diaries,’ ‘Freak Show,’ and ‘Lanksy.’ In 2021, Robb became engaged to her boyfriend, Trevor Paul.

1. Tim Allen

The Famous People lists Tim Allen as one of the best-known celebrities from Colorado. He was born in Denver on June 13, 1953. He is most famous for playing Tim’ The Toolman’ Taylor in the sitcom’ Home Improvement.’ His other major television role was portraying Mike Baxter in ‘Last Man Standing.’ Allen has also enjoyed a career in film, and some of his movies include the ‘Santa Claus’ trilogy, ‘Wild Hogs,’ ‘Tropical Snow,’ ‘Joe Somebody,’ ‘Galaxy Quest,’ ‘The Six Wives of Henry Lefay,’ ‘El Camino Christmas,’ ‘Zoom,’ ‘Crazy on the Outside,’ and ‘3 Geezers!’ Time Allen also voices Buzz Lightyear in the ‘Toy Story’ franchise. In his personal life, Tim Allen has been married twice, and he has one daughter from each marriage.