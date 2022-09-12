Hollywood has a way of diminishing the height of female leading ladies when they’re taller than the leading men. It’s about camera angles and positioning. Many female celebrities we know and love are much taller than they appear on screen or television. Not all directors minimize the height of female protagonists, but it’s still a practice that takes place. It’s more of a social construct to satisfy antiquated notions of some outdated beliefs that men should be taller than women. We offer a list of the twenty tallest female celebrities of all time. The names might surprise you.

20. Rachel Hunter

Height: 5 ft 11

According to Big Edition, actress Rachel Hunter is best known for her roles in popular films. These include “Piranhaconda,” “Two Shades of Blue,” Benchwarmers,” and many others. The New Zealand-born actress has been around for a few decades. She is a celebrity personality, taller than she appears in most of her film work. She is just an inch from being six feet tall. Hunter shows the world that Tall is Beautiful in her television series “Rachel Hunter’s Tour of Beauty.”

19. Mariel Hemingway

Height: 5 ft 11

Mariel Hemingway is also close to six feet tall. She is the granddaughter of the great literary figure Ernest Hemingway. In addition to being a member of a famous family of public figures, she is also an actress. She is best known for her appearances in “Superman IV,” “Personal Best,” “Manhattan,” and others. She has also appeared in multiple television shows. She also hosted a television series titled “Spiritual Cinema.”

18. Nicole Kidman

Height: 5 ft 11

Nicole Kidman is a famous award-winning actress, married to musician Keith Urban. Nicole is Australian-born. She made her career in the United States. She has a long and impressive number of credits in her acting portfolio. She’s received four Golden Globe awards, two Emmies, and an Academy Award. Some of her most memorable films include “Moulin Rouge,” “Aquaman,” “Australia,” “Batman Forever,” and “Days of Thunder,” appearing with her former husband, Tom Cruise. Nicole is taller than her husband Keith Urban, but it doesn’t seem to be an issue for the couple.

17. Adrianne Palicki

Height: 5 ft 11

Adrianne Palicki is a writer and actress best known for her recurring role in the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” series. She also appeared in “Friday Night Lights,” and “The Orville.” Adrianne doesn’t appear tall on television, but in real life and without the use of special angles, she is 5 ft 11. She also appeared in popular films “John Wick,” “Red Dawn,” and “Legion.” She is also a comic book writer titled “No Angel,” which she co-published with her brother.

16. Tilda Swinton

Height: 5 ft 11

Tilda Swinton hails from Scotland, launching her career in experimental films. She appeared in “The Garden,” “War Requiem,” and “Caravaggio,” which remained somewhat unknown to the general public. Swinton appeared in quite a few popular films, gaining more exposure as she went about her career. She appeared in parts for “Constantine,” “Vanilla Sky,” “Julia,” “Michael Clayton,” and many more. Perhaps her most famous appearance was in “The Chronicles of Narnia,” as the White Witch. Tilda looks average height in most of her film appearances, but she is 5 ft 11.

15. Ann Coulter

Height: 5 ft 11

Ann Coulter is a multi-talented journalist and actress. She is a writer and author who appeared in “real Time with Bill Maher,” and was an employee of the Senate Judiciary Committee. She is also a writer on staff with the Universal Press Syndicate. She earned her degree in law from the University of Michigan and worked as an attorney for a short time. She also appeared on the television series “The 1/2 Hour News Hour,” and “Sharknado 3.” Ann is another celebrity personality who is just one inch shy of six feet tall.

14. Sigourney Weaver

Height: 6 ft 0

Sigourney Weaver is a veteran actor, known for her starring role in the “Alien” franchise. According to Nanoresort, Weaver is a tall girl who measures six feet even. Sigourney is a household name with a career that goes back five decades. Weaver started as a stage actor after graduating from Yale’s drama school but found it difficult to break into the business because of her height. It was harder to make her look shorter on a live stage. She opted for film, where she received a welcome with open arms. Her big break as an actor came when playing the part of Ellen Ripley in the blockbuster “Alien.” Weaver went on to star in dozens of popular films including, “Galaxy Quest,” “Ice Storm,” “Half Moon Street,” “Ghostbusters,” “Gorilla’s in the Mist,” and many more. Weaver has shown the world that a tall woman can carve a niche in the entertainment business because she’s been doing it for over fifty years.

13. Allison Janney

Height: 6 feet 0

Allison Janney is a famous actress best known for her role in “The West Wing.” She performed remarkably and earned a total of seven Primetime Emmy Awards, along with a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award. Her height hasn’t held her back in the least. Perhaps the entertainment industry is beginning to evolve.

12. Jane Lynch

Height: 6 feet 0

Jane Lynch is a veteran actress who has had remarkable success in the film and television industry. This is even though she is six feet tall. She is best known for her roles in “Role Models,” “Talladega Nights,” and her recurring roles as Coach Sylvester sin “Glee,” and the mother of a popular character in “Criminal Minds.” Lynch also served as the host of a popular television game show “The Weakest Link,” which worked well with her wonderful sense of humor.

11. Uma Thurman

Height: 6 feet 0

Uma Thurman is an iconic actress best known for her appearances in the “Kill Bill” franchise. She appeared in all three of them, among others. She’s known for her talented delivery in action scenes, but she is also good in comedic and serious roles. Uma Thurman is six feet tall, but it hasn’t seemed to hold back her career. She also appeared in “The Producers,” and “The House That Jack Built,” showing her versatility.

10. Geena Davis

Height: 6 feet 0

Geena Davis is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment business. She has a long list of credits in her acting portfolio. Just a few of her most notable roles include “Beetlejuice,” “A League of Their Own,” with Tom Hanks, “The Fly,” with Jeff Goldblum, and one of her most famous, “Thelma and Louise,” with Susan Sarandon. Geena has made a name for herself in the film industry because her height would hold her back from snagging most stage roles.

9. Aisha Tyler

Height: 6 feet 0

Aisha Tyler is an actress, talk-show host, director, and comedian who is best known for her appearances in “Criminal Minds,” and similar shows such as “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” She also appeared in “Ghost Whisperer.” Her height has not prevented her from being cast in numerous serious roles. She’s an actress who can deliver in any genre, but she’s best known for making those around her smile.

8. Venus Williams

Height: 6 feet 1

Venus Williams is the sister of the famous athlete Serena. Although we’ve heard more press about her sibling, Venus has also made a name for herself as an athlete. Venus is the taller of the two girls and has earned, to her credit, four Olympic gold medals. She’s one of the best tennis players in the world today. Her height may have worked to her advantage as an Olympic class athlete.

7. Kristen Johnston

Height: 6 feet

Kristen Johnson is an actress who is best known for her role on the television sitcom “Mom.” Johnston is 6 feet tall, but it hasn’t prevented her from carving out a successful niche for herself in television. She also appeared in the NBC television comedy “3rd Rock from the Sun.” She admitted in an interview that her height was something that made her self-conscious when she was first starting. She was aware that it held a lot of aspiring actresses back, but she achieved success nonetheless. She is aware of the judgments on proportion and height, and she has referred to herself as a “freak,” She seems to be in touch with herself these days, and more accepting of who she is as a person and as a professional.

6. Brigitte Nielsen

Height: 6 feet 1

Brigitte Nielsen established herself as a professional model early in her career. During the 1980s, her height worked in her favor. It helped to establish her in the entertainment business, so when she made the transition to acting, it wasn’t such a difficult task. The former spouse of Sylvester Stallone eased into the film industry, appearing with her then-husband in “Rocky IV,” and “Cobra.” She made it to the big screen with no problems, although the marriage to Stallone ended in divorce.

5. Caitlyn Jenner

Height: 6 feet 2

According to The Delite, Caitlyn Jenner is one of the tallest celebrity women in the business today. However, we would be remiss to point out that Jenner was born a biological male, and males are genetically larger and taller than women, so Jenner only makes the list since deciding that being a biological male is no longer something the celebirty is interested in. Sometimes we have to remind ourselves that Caitlyn was once an Olympic athlete. She towers over the rest of the Jenners-Kardashian clan, and the women in the family are not short. She is best known for her appearances in Kardashian’s television reality series. She was married to Kris Jenner before transitioning from male to female. The relationship didn’t work out for the couple, but Caitlyn has continued to remain in the spotlight as a role model for young people contemplating their sexuality and entertaining the notion of making their transitions.

4. Elizabeth Debicki

Height: 6 feet 2

Elizabeth Debicki is an Australian actress who is best known for her role in the 2013 film “The Great Gatsby.” She co-starred with Leonardo DiCaprio. Leo is a six-footer himself, but she beat him in height by two inches.

3. Judy Gold

Height: 6 feet 2

Judy Gold is an actress and comedian we’ve come to love over the past two decades. She’s been around a while, but not always in the spotlight. In 2011 she hosted “Te Judy Gold Show: My Life as a Sitcom,” for which she is still recognized. She earned two Emmy Awards from her efforts as producer and writer for “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.” Judy has done a little bit of everything in her years in the entertainment industry. She’s one of the mega-talents that has done a lot of work behind the scenes, but when she took the center stage, her comedy was appreciated. She is another celebrity figure who didn’t allow being tall to hold her back or keep her in the shadows. When it was time for her to step out, she did so.

2. Gwendoline Christie

Height: 6 ft 3

Gwendoline Christie is the second-tallest female celebrity on our list. She is 6 feet 3 inches, but it hasn’t stopped her from becoming a sensation in the entertainment industry. Christie is a model and actress, best known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in “Game of Thrones.” She also appeared in “The Force Awakens,” and “The Last Jedi” installments of the “Star Wars” franchise.

1. Lisa Leslie

Height: 6 ft 5

Lisa Leslie is a multi-talented celebrity personality who medaled in the Olympics, taking the gold. It’s a fact that many of her facts don’t know about. She is best known as a transformative all-star basketball player. She is one of the tallest celebrity personalities in the industry today, who holds the record at 6 feet 5 inches. You may also remember her from her roles in “Inconceivable (2005), and “Think Like a Man” *2012).