20 of Our Favorite Celebrities From The Bronx

Bronx is a city in the north of the island of Manhattan, in New York City. It is a town that is very well known for a lot of things. The first thing that probably comes to mind when thinking about the Bronx is its large African American and Hispanic population. The second, and probably most important thing that the Bronx is known for, is its large number of celebrities. Some of the most famous celebrities in the world are from the Bronx. Bronx celebrities are some of the most well-known and celebrated people in the world. From athletes to actors, these stars have risen to fame from the borough that never sleeps.
20. Stacey Dash
Dash is an actress and talk show host who was born in the Bronx. Dash is mostly known for her role in the 1995 film Clueless. She played Dionne, the best friend of the main character Cher. Dash has also appeared in other films and television shows such as CSI: Miami and American Crime Story. Stacey Dash is also a political commentator who is known for making conservative statements about race and gender. In 2016, she endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump for president. She won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2004 for her role as a co-host on the daytime talk show The View. Dash currently hosts the Fox News show Outnumbered.
19. Fat Joe
Joseph Cartagena, better known by his stage name Fat Joe, is a Grammy Award-winning rapper who was born and raised in the Bronx. Fat Joe is known for his hit songs “Lean Back” and “All the Way Up”. Fat Joe is also an actor who has appeared in films such as Lean on Me, Scary Movie 3, and Empire. He currently stars on the Showtime series Ray Donovan. In 2012, Fat Joe was inducted into the Bronx Walk of Fame.
18. Jennifer Lopez
Lopez is a singer, actress, and dancer who was born in the Bronx. Lopez is one of the most successful entertainers in the world and has been nominated for numerous awards, including a Grammy and three Golden Globe Awards. Lopez is also a successful businesswoman. She has launched several clothing lines, fragrances, and restaurants. In 2017, Forbes magazine named Lopez one of the 100 most powerful women in the world. Lopez has donated millions of dollars to various charities, including children’s hospitals and cancer research organizations.
17. Cardi B
Belcalis Almanzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, is a rapper who was born and raised in the Bronx. Cardi B is one of the most successful rappers in the world and is the first female rapper to have two number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Cardi B is also a television personality. She starred on the VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York and currently stars on the Netflix docu-series Rhythm + Flow. In 2018, Cardi B became the first female rapper to win a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. Cardi B is also a stripper who first started working at the age of 19.
16. Alan Alda
Alda is an actor, director, and writer who was born in the Bronx. Alda is best known for his role on the television show M*A*S*H, for which he won six Emmy Awards. He also starred in the TV show The West Wing and has appeared in films such as The Aviator and Crimes and Misdemeanors. Alda has won several Golden Globe Awards and was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in The Aviator. Alda is also a philanthropist who has supported various causes, including cancer research and the environment. He is a member of the board of directors of the Environmental Defense Fund.
15. Billy Joel
Joel is a singer, songwriter, and pianist who was born in the Bronx. Joel is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 150 million records sold worldwide. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Joel’s hits include “Piano Man”, “Uptown Girl”, and “We Didn’t Start the Fire”. He is the recipient of six Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Joel has been married to singer-songwriter Christie Brinkley since 1985. The couple has one daughter.
14. Desus Nice
Desus Nice is a comedian and television personality who was born in the Bronx. He is best known for his role on the Viceland TV show Desus & Mero. He has also appeared on the Comedy Central show The Daily Show and the MTV2 show Guy Code. In 2018, Desus Nice and his co-host Mero won a Peabody Award for their show Desus & Mero. Desus Nice is also a best-selling author. His book God-Level Knowledge Darts: The Desus & Mero Guide to Life was published in 2019.
13. Kevin Corrigan
Corrigan is an actor who was born in the Bronx. Corrigan is best known for his roles in the films The Departed, Goodfellas, and The Usual Suspects. He has also appeared in the TV shows The Wire, Breaking Bad, and Better Call Saul. Corrigan is a member of the Actors Studio and has won several awards for his work on stage and screen. He has also directed two short films, “The Wright Brothers” and “The Brooklyn Banker”. His role in the latter earned him a Best Actor award at the Brooklyn Film Festival.
12. Kat DeLuna
DeLuna is a singer, songwriter, and dancer who was born in the Bronx. DeLuna is best known for her hit single “Whine Up”, which reached number one in several countries. She has also released the singles “Run the Show” and “Drop It Low”. DeLuna has performed at various music festivals, including the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. In 2009, she was named one of Billboard magazine’s 21 Under 21. DeLuna is also a philanthropist who has supported various causes, including children’s hospitals and cancer research organizations. In 2018, DeLuna was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award for Best Urban Fusion/Performance.
11. Tanya Roberts
Roberts is an actress who was born in the Bronx. Roberts is best known for her roles on the television shows Charlie’s Angels and That ’70s Show. She has also appeared in films such as The Beast master and A View to a Kill. She has been nominated for several Golden Globe Awards and has won a Saturn Award. Roberts is also a animal rights activist and has served on the board of directors of the Humane Society of the United States. Roberts is married to actor Don Johnson. The couple has one child.
10. Vincent Pastore
Pastore is an actor who was born in the Bronx. Pastore is best reknown for the role he played as Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on HBO show The Sopranos. He has also appeared in the films The Jerky Boys: The Movie, Goodfellas, and Casino. Pastore has won two Emmy Awards for his work on The Sopranos. Pastore is also a musician and has released two albums, A Bronx Tale and The Wiseguy Sessions. He is a member of the band Blue Bloods.
9. Robert Klein
Klein was born in the Bronx in 1942, and is a veteran stand-up comedian and actor. He has appeared in some great films such as primary colors and two weeks notice. He currently has a show on Sirius XM radio. Robert Klein is one of our favorite celebrities from the Bronx. He was nominated for two Grammy Awards for his comedy albums. He has performed on Broadway and was the first stand-up comedian to appear on Saturday Night Live. During his time in acting, he has guest-starred on popular shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Simpsons and Scrubs.
8. Lindsay Lohan
Lohan is an actress and singer who was born in the Bronx. Lohan is best known for her roles in the films The Parent Trap, Mean Girls, and Freaky Friday. She has also released two albums, Speak and A Little More Personal (Raw). Lohan has been nominated for several Golden Globe Awards and has won a MTV Movie Award. She is also a fashion designer and has her clothing line, 6126. In 2019, Lohan announced that she is running for president of the United States. She made this move to inspire young people to get involved in politics.
7. Lea Michele
Michele is an actress and singer who was born in the Bronx. Michele is best known for her role as Rachel Berry on the TV show Glee. She has also released two albums, Louder and Places. Michele has won a Golden Globe Award and a Grammy Award. She is also a New York Times best-selling author. Her book Brunette Ambition was published in 2014. The book was later turned into a Broadway musical. Michele is also a philanthropist and has worked with various charities, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
6. Peter Falk
Falk was an actor who was born in the Bronx. Falk is best known for his role as Lieutenant Columbo on the TV show Columbo. He has also appeared in films such as It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World and Robin Hood: Men in Tights. Falk won four Emmy Awards for his work on Columbo. He is also a painter and his work has been exhibited in galleries around the world.
5. Alfonso Ribeiro
Ribeiro is an actor, director, producer, and writer who was born in the Bronx. Ribeiro is best known for his role as Carlton Banks on the TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He has also appeared in films such as The Bad News Bears and Silver Spoons. Ribeiro has won a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He is also a dancer and has appeared in several Dancing with the Stars. Ribeiro is the host of the game show America’s Funniest Home Videos.
4. Carl Reiner
Reiner is an actor, director, producer, and writer who was born in the Bronx. Reiner is best known for his role as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the TV show All in the Family. He has also directed films such as The Jerk, Stand by Me, and This Is Spinal Tap. Reiner has won nine Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and two Academy Awards. He is also a musician and has released two albums, Carl Reiner and Steinway & Sons and My Anecdotal Life. He made a documentary about his life called If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast which was released in 2017. This documentary made its debut on HBO.
3. Kerry Washington
Washington is an actress who was born in the Bronx. Washington is best known for her role as Olivia Pope on the TV show Scandal. She has also appeared in films such as Django Unchained and The Last King of Scotland. She played major role in ABC’s political thriller drama television series Scandal. Washington has won two Golden Globe Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award. She is also a producer and has produced films such as The Mother and Peeples.
2. Jerry Orbach
Orbach was a singer and actor who was born in the Bronx. Orbach is well regnized by the role he played as Detective Lennie Briscoe on the TV show Law & Order. He has also appeared in films such as Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Crimes and Misdemeanors. He was able to use his singing voice in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast as the voice of Lumiere. Orbach won two Emmy Awards for his work on Law & Order. He is also a Tony Award-winning stage actor and has appeared in numerous Broadway productions.
1. Dominic Chianese
Chianese is an actor, singer, and musician who was born in the Bronx. Chianese is best known for his role as Junior Soprano on the TV show The Sopranos. He has also appeared in films such as Once Upon a Time in America and Goodfellas. Chianese has won a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. He is also a Grammy Award-winning musician and has released two albums, Hits and Unforgettable Songs. Apart from his work in TV and film, Chianese is a renowned opera singer.
Conclusion
The Bronx is home to some of the most talented celebrities in the world. These 20 celebrities are just a few of the many who have called the Bronx home. Each of these celebrities has made a significant contribution to their respective field and has helped to put the Bronx on the map.