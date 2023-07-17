20 of Our Favorite Celebrities From San Diego

San Diego is a large metropolitan area that has its share of places to escape the crowds. It’s known for its beaches and parks. It’s also the home of the famed San Diego Zoo with multiple gardens, museums, and art studios. San Diego’s deep harbor is home to the USS Midway aircraft carrier museum. There’s a lot to see and do in San Diego. It’s produced its share of celebrity personalities. Here are twenty of our favorite celebrities born in San Diego.

20. Tony Hawk

La Jolla.com reports that Pro Skater Tony Hawk is from San Diego. He’s one of the most famous skaters in the world today. Skaters look to him as a pioneer in the industry. It’s a privilege for many to own a Tony Hawk Skateboard. Hawk is one of the most prolific athletes in the city. He’s built a lucrative career doing what he loves the most.

19. Shaun White

Pro snowboarder and skater Shaun White is a native of San Diego. It’s where he was born and raised. He recently participated in the Olympics. He earned the most X-Games and Olympic gold medals in the sport. He’s an international icon and a prolific example of innovation and skill.

Kris Jenner is a socialite and reality television star who is best known for appearing on the reality television series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” She’s also appeared on “America’s Next Top Model,” and “The Talk.” She is the widow of lawyer Robert Kardashian, defense attorney for OJ Simpson at his trial for murdering Nicole Brown. She and Robert had four children. After her husband’s death, she married Bruce Jenner, who transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner resulting in their divorce in 2015.

17. Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon is another native of San Diego. He started his career in entertainment when just 11 years old. He started as a stand-up comedian and made it to a local cable network before his teen years. He’s enjoyed a long and successful career, snagging a starring role in Nickelodeon’s “All That,” and hosting “the Nick Cannon Show years later. He also hosted “America’s Got Talent,” and “The Masked Singer.” Cannon is also a recording artist who released an album in 2003, collaborating with R. Kelly on the hit single titled “Gigolo.”

16. Cameron Diaz

Actress Cameron Diaz was born in San Diego in 1972. She’s one of the most beloved celebrities in the city. She began her acting career in a comedy film titled ‘the Mask” in 1994. She’s best known for her starring role in “There’s Something About Mary,” earning her a Golden Globe nomination. Diaz also starred in “Bening John Malkovich,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “The Other Woman,” and “Bad Teacher.” She appeared in “Gangs of New York and “Vanilla Sky.” Cameron was also a model for Calvin Klein and Levis in the late 1980s and early 1990s. One of her most beloved films was “The Holiday,” with Kate Winslet, Jack Black, and Jude Law.

15. RuPaul

Sixty-one-year-old entertainer RuPaul is a native of San Diego. He began his career in entertainment as an underground filmmaker and musician. He rose to fame as a drag queen singer and songwriter. His 2009 song “Jealous Of My Boogie” became a big hit. RuPaul is best known for his television series “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” He’s also appeared as a guest in many films including “To Wong Foo,” and “Thanks for Everything!” He also performed with icon Elton John in a remake of the hit song “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

14. Jerry Trainor

Ranker confirms that Jerry Trainor is a native of San Diego who is best known for his supporting role as Spencer Shay on the hit teen series “iCarly.” He also played the part of Crazy Steve on the Nickelodeon television series “Drake & Josh. He appeared with Jennette McCurdy in the Nickelodeon TV movie “Best Player” in 2012. He also serves as the voice in “T.U.F.F. Puppy.” Jerry studied at the Groundlings School in LA and UC Santa Barabara in improv and theater.

13. Vic Fuentes

Vic Fuentes is the lead singer of the band Pierce The Veil. The band became famous when their album “A Flair for the Dramatic” became a hit in 2007. Fuentes was born in San Diego and attended local schools before taking his music to a professional level. The band’s second album dropped in 2012, titled “Collide with the Sky.” It skyrocketed to the number one spot on US Rock and Alternative charts.

12. Adam Brody

Adam Brody is an American musician, producer, writer, and actor who is best known for playing Seth Cohen on “The O.C.” He has also appeared in “In the Land of Women,” “Cop Out,” “Scream 2,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “Thank You for Smoking,” and numerous other films. Brody is a native of San Diego, born there in December of 1979. You may also remember him from other appearances in films including “Sleeping with Other People,” “Life Partners,” “Lovelace,” “StartUp,” and most recently in the 2019 film “Shazam!”

11. Adam Driver

Actor Adam Driver was born in San Deigo. He’s best known for his role as the grandson of Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” franchise films. Driver has led an interesting and impressive life. He graduated from the Julliard School, and also served in the US Marine Corps. He’s appeared in numerous theater productions on and off-Broadway. You might remember him from his role in the HBO series “Girls.” He was nominated for an Emmy Award twice for the role. Adam Driver has also appeared in “Lincoln,” “Frances Ha,” “Inside Llewyun Davis,” and “J. Edgar.”

10. Ann Wilson

Ann Wilson is an American musician who rose to fame with her younger sister Nancy Wilson when the two formed the rock band called Heart. She was voted as a top-heavy metal vocalist of all time in 2006. Ann was born in San Diego on June 19, 1950. The talented and iconic singer is age 71.

9. Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter was not born in San Diego, but she relocated to the city and made it her home. She is also known as Airel Winter Workman. The 24-year old is an actress who is best known for her role as Alex Dunphy in “Modern Family.”She also lends her voice to the character Sofia in “Sofia the First,” on Disney Junior. She also did voice acting for “Mr. Peabody and Sherman,” as Penny Peterson in 2014.

8. Eddie Vedder

Doorsteps reports that Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is another transplant to San Diego. He was born in Illinois but relocated to San Diego as a young child. He grew up in the area and that qualifies him as a local and member of the community. He is an iconic member of the Seattle grunge sean with the band Pearl Jam becoming one of the most iconic of the 1990s era.

7. Theodor Geisel (Dr. Suess)

Prolific author Theodor Giesel wrote under the pen name Dr. Seuss. He is one of the most famous children’s authors of all time. He moved to San Diego after World War II came to a close and he was a permanent member of the community until his passing in 1991. He was inspirational with a flair for producing literature that children could relate to and engage with. The Geisel Library in San Diego stands as a testament to the impact and importance of his writing in the children’s literature genre.

6. Tom Waits

Tom Waits is an iconic figure in music history. He is a legendary singer and songwriter, focusing on the blues, jazz, and rock genres with s distinctive styles. Waits is a native of San Diego, who wrote about his home city in “diamonds on My Windshield,” and “San Diego Serenade.”

5. Cameron Crowe

Cameron Crowe is a professional writer and director who is best known for his project “Almost Famous.” It was a big hit film, but most viewers didn’t realize that it was an autobiography of the director’s life. Crowe stood in the background, but he’s the genius behind “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” as he wrote the book. He posed as a high school student at Clairemont High School. the film based on the book became a cult classic. Crowe was a student at the University of San Diego. He toured with The Allman Brothers Band before they became famous. He has a fascinating life story to share.

4. Frank Zappa

Iconic musician Frank Zappa wasn’t born in San Diego. He is a native of Maryland, but his family moved to San Diego where he was raised. San Diego is where he grew up and attended school, which qualifies him as a San Diego son. He met the members of his first band in high school there.

3. Ted Danson

The Famous People confirms that veteran actor Ted Danson was born and raised in San Diego. Danson attended drama school in the area and went on to forge an awesome career as an entertainer in television and film. He is best known for his role as bar owner Sam Malone on the long-running television sitcom “Cheers.” He won two Golden Globe Awards for the role. His career spans more than thirty years. Ted Danson’s star appears on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He’s received fifteen Primetime Emmy nominations with two awarded. He has a long list of film and television credits in his long and impressive portfolio as an actor. He’s appeared in starring roles in “Something About Amelia,” “Made in America,” “Body Het,” “Three Men and a Baby,” “Three Men and a Little Lady,” and many others. He’s still acting and delivering impressive performances in “The Good Place,” He is also a passionate environmentalist and activist. He wrote the book “Oceana: Our Plantes Endangered Oceans and What We Can Do to Save Them.”

2. Robert Duvall

Robert Duvall is another iconic American actor from San Diego. His career hit a high point after the release of the 1983 drama “Tender Mercies.” Duvall received an Academy Award for his performance. Duvall launched his career in acting in the 1950s in the theater. He transitioned to television and film acting. He’s appeared in many hit films including “The Godfather” franchise, “Apocalypse Now,” “the Apostle,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and the acclaimed television series “Lonesome Dove, co-starring with Ricky Schroeder and Tommy Lee Jones. He’s a philanthropist who established the Robert Duvall Children’s fund in 2001. He also supports the nonprofit charity Pro Mujer.

1. Gabriel Iglesias

American comedian, writer, producer, actor, and voice actor Gabriel Iglesias is also a native of San Diego. He earned the nickname Fluffy because of his body weight. He uses his appearance as a source of humor for his shows including “Hot & Fluffy and I’m Not Fat…I’m Fluffy.” He’s an inspiration to people who struggle with weight problems.

He uses humor to build self-esteem. He is skillful in blending various sound effects, parodies, and characters into his shows. He’s an expert storyteller. Iglesias has become one of the most beloved comedians of our time. His humor appeals to people of all ages. He’s a comedy genius who gives his all to keep us entertained.

He’s also appeared in several films including “the Nut Job,” “The Book of Life,” “Norm of the North,” and several others. Gabriel is essential in comedy circuits and his talents extend into writing, producing, and acting. He’s gone past the emerging star phase of his career development and landed in a solid place in the hearts of the American public. Gabriel Iglesias is a son of San Diego who makes the community of his hometown proud.

You can also read: