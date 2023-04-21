Five Actors You Didn’t Know Posed in Playgirl Magazine

At the height of the feminist movement, and in response to Playboy, Playgirl Magazine was introduced to the world in 1973. Since then, hundreds of hunky men have graced the cover and the pages. Along the way, some of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry have found their way to Playgirl. Although all of these celebrities didn’t decide to bare it all, their fans were still impressed – or shocked – by the fact that their favorite star decided to switch things up. Unfortunately, not all of the stars who have appeared in the magazine were aware of it, but for the most part, everyone has been a good sport. Here are 5 actors you didn’t know posed in Playgirl Magazine.

1. David Duchovny

In 1991, David Duchovny, best-known for his role on The X-Files, decided to show a little…feet for Playgirl Magazine. Unfortunately for Duchovy, his cover pose was more awkward than sexy.

2. Antonio Sabato Jr.

Antonio Sabato Jr is a pretty attractive guy, so it’s no surprise that he found his way to Playgirl. In fact, Sabato appeared in the magazine twice within a 10 year period. In 1993, he was featured on the cover, and in 1998 he received a ” Celebrity – Actor” feature.

3. John Travolta

When John Travolta’s career took off during the 70s, he was considered one of the biggest hunks on TV. Not only did Travolta appear on the cover of Playgirl, but he was also featured in an article that discussed his success on the popular sitcom, Welcome Back Kotter.

4. Tyrese

Oh, you didn’t know that Tyrese posed for Playgirl? Well apparently, he didn’t either. Although Tyrese appeared on the cover of Playgirl in 1993, it was later revealed that the photos were used without his convent. According to Tyrese: ” didn’t know anything about it. Wow, what a coincidence! The cover photo is the same picture that is inside of the CD [I Wanna Go There].”

5. Scott Bakula

Scott Bakula seems like an unlikely candidate for Playgirl, but in 1995, he didn’t seem to think so. Unfortunately for everyone who’s dying to see Bakula in the flesh, he didn’t go completely nude for his shoot.

