20 of Our Favorite Celebrities from Dallas, TX

Texas is known for many things: cowboys, barbeque, and football. But it’s also home to some amazing celebrities. Whether they were born in Dallas or just call it home, these stars are worth checking out. They say everything is bigger in Dallas, TX, and that’s definitely true when it comes to celebrities! From country singers to comedians, TX has it all. They are known for the biggest events, the most beautiful people, and some of the best food in the country. If you’re looking for a taste of celebrity culture, Dallas is the place to be. By holding big events, these celebrities have been able to win the hearts of their fans. Winning different awards and having a great fanbase, they continue to do what they love. Here is the list of the most popular celebrities from Dallas, TX.
20. George Strait
Born in 1952, George Strait is a country music legend who calls Dallas home. He’s been making music since the 1970s and has sold over 100 million records. His hits include “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” and “Amarillo by Morning.” He’s won dozens of awards, including the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award six times. Strait is known for his traditional country sound, and he’s credited with helping to revive the genre in the 1980s. He’s still performing today, and his last album was released in 2016.
19. Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is a former NFL quarterback who was born in West Covina, CA but calls Dallas home. He played for the Dallas Cowboys for 12 seasons and was the team’s captain for 10 of those years. He led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl victories and was named MVP of Super Bowl XXVII. Aikman is currently a commentator for Fox’s NFL coverage, and he also owns a few restaurants in Dallas. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.
18. Angie Harmon
Angie Harmon is an actress and model who was born in Dallas. She’s best known for her roles on the TV shows “Law & Order” and “Rizzoli & Isles.” She’s also been in films like “Die Another Day” and “Baywatch.” Harmon is married to retired NFL player Jason Sehorn, and the couple has three daughters. She was named one of People magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People” in 2001. She won different awards, like the Prism Award and the Gracie Allen Award.
17. Owen Wilson
Owen Wilson is a comedian and actor who was born in Dallas. He’s best known for his roles in films like “Wedding Crashers,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” and “Midnight in Paris.” He’s also been in TV shows like “Anger Management” and “New Girl.” In 2006, Wilson was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in “The Royal Tenenbaums.” He’s been married to actress Caroline Lindqvist since 2007 and the couple has two sons. Wilson has won different awards, like the MTV Movie Award for Best Comedic Performance. He was also named one of People magazine’s “Hottest Bachelors.”
16. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez is a singer and actress who was born in Grand Prairie, TX. She got her start on the Disney Channel, starring in shows like “The Suite Life on Deck” and “Wizards of Waverly Place.” She’s also been in films like “Ramona and Beezus” and “The Fundamentals of Caring.” In 2016, Gomez released her first solo album, “Revival.” The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Gomez is also a UNICEF ambassador and has traveled to countries like Bangladesh and Thailand to raise awareness for the organization. She’s won different awards, like the American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist.
15. Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles is an actor who was born in Dallas. He’s best known for his role as Dean Winchester on the TV show “Supernatural.” He’s also been in films like “My Bloody Valentine” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Ackles started acting when he was just six years old and landed his first major role on “Days of Our Lives” at the age of 18. In addition to acting, Ackles is also a director and producer. He’s directed episodes of “Supernatural” and “Smallville.” He’s won different awards, like the People’s Choice Award for Favorite TV Drama Actor.
14. Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas is a singer and actor who was born in Dallas. He got his start in the music industry as a member of the pop group the Jonas Brothers. The brothers released four studio albums before splitting up in 2013. In 2015, Jonas released his debut solo album, “Nick Jonas.” The album debuted at number six on the Billboard 200 chart. Jonas has also starred in the Broadway musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and the TV series “Kingdom.” He’s won different awards, like the American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Album.
13. Holland Roden
Holland Roden is an actress who was born in Dallas. She’s best known for her role as Lydia Martin on the TV show “Teen Wolf.” She’s also been in films like “The Maze Runner” and “I Am Number Four.” Roden has a degree in international studies from the University of Texas at Austin. She’s won different awards, like the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actress: Fantasy/Sci-Fi. Apart from acting, Roden is also a fashion designer. She’s released two collections of clothing called “Project Holland” and “Holland Roden.” She has been able to work with brands like Nike and Puma.
12. Meat Loaf
Meat Loaf is a singer and actor who was born in Dallas. He’s best known for his album “Bat Out of Hell” and for his roles in films like “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Fight Club.” Loaf has been married three times and has four children. He’s won different awards, like the Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance. He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Apart from music, Loaf has also had a successful career in acting. He’s appeared in TV shows like “Married With Children” and “The X-Files.” He never graduated from high school, but he was given an honorary doctorate degree in music from the University of North Texas in 1998.
11. Norah Jones
Norah Jones is a singer and songwriter who was born in Dallas. She got her start in the music industry in 2002, when she released her debut album, “Come Away with Me.” The album was a massive success and won eight Grammy Awards. Jones has released six studio albums in total. Her most recent album, “Day Breaks,” was released in 2016. She’s won different awards, like the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. She’s also been nominated for a Tony Award for her work on the Broadway musical “The Light in the Piazza.” Apart from music, Jones has also dabbled in acting. She’s appeared in films like “The Little Foxes” and “A Prairie Home Companion.” She’s the daughter of Indian sitar player Ravi Shankar and American concert pianist Sue Jones.
10. Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson is known for his great and wide roles in movies such as “Legally Blonde”, “The Royal Tenenbaums,” and “The Family Stone.” He also starred in the TV series “Enlisted” and currently appears in the HBO series “The Leftovers.” Luke Wilson is a talented actor with a passion for his work. He’s also known for being down-to-earth and approachable, which makes him a favorite among fans. During his acting career, he won the Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture and was nominated for the Teen Choice Awards.
9. Drew Brees
Drew Brees is a world-famous quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. He is a six-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion, and was the MVP of Super-Bowl XLIV champion. He’s one of the considerable successful quarterbacks in NFL history and is known for his leadership and skills on the field. He was born in Dallas and attended Purdue University, so he has a special place in his heart for both cities. He was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
8. Vanilla Ice
Robert Van Winkle, better known as Vanilla Ice, was born in Dallas, TX. He is a rapper, actor, and TV personality who rose to fame in the early 1990s with songs like “Ice, Ice Baby” and “Ninja Rap. Vanilla Ice has had a successful career in music and has appeared in several TV shows and films. He is also known for his wild lifestyle and often appears on reality TV shows. He currently resides in Dallas and is working on a new album.
7. Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu was born in Dallas, TX, and is a world-renowned singer, songwriter, and actress. She is known for her eclectic style and soulful music, which has won her several awards and accolades. Badu has released five studio albums and has appeared in several films and TV shows. She is also a powerful advocate for social justice and has spoken out on issues such as racism and police brutality. She is a proud Dallas native and often performs in the city.
6. Mark Salling
Mark Salling is a well-known actor and singer. He is best known for his role as Noah Puckerman on the TV series “Glee.” Salling has also appeared in the films “Rocky Road” and “Pawn Shop Chronicles.” This made him popular among teenagers. Being able to appear on the big screen and have such a successful TV career, Salling is definitely one to watch.
5. Chris Bosh
Chris Bosh is a professional basketball player for the Miami Heat. He is a two-time NBA champion and was an All-Star for eleven consecutive seasons. Bosh played college basketball at Georgia Tech before being drafted into the NBA. He is a Dallas native and often returns to the city to visit family and friends. Bosh is an ambassador for the city and supports various philanthropic initiatives.
4. Paige Hurd
Paige Hurd is a young actress who got her start on the TV series “Everybody Hates Chris.” She is best known for her roles in the films “The Blind Side” and “A Madea Christmas.” Hurd also appeared in the TV series “The Walking Dead” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” She is a native of Dallas, TX, and often returns to the city to visit family and friends. Hurd is a talented actress with a bright future ahead of her.
3. Jeff Dunham
Jeff Dunham is a world-famous ventriloquist who was born in Dallas, TX. He is the creator and star of the popular TV series “Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself” and “Jeff Dunham: Spark of Insanity.” Dunham has also released several comedy albums and performed worldwide. He is a popular figure in the entertainment industry and is loved by fans for his unique style and humor. Dunham currently resides in Dallas with his wife and children.
2. Larry Hagman
Larry Hagman is a legendary actor best known for his role as JR Ewing on the TV series “Dallas.” Hagman also starred in the TV series “I Dream of Jeannie” and “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” He was a successful actor for over 50 years and won several awards including a Golden Globe and an Emmy. Hagman passed away in 2012, but will always be remembered as one of the greatest actors of his time. He is buried in Dallas and a statue in his honor was erected in 2014.
1. B. Simone
She is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who was born in Dallas, TX. Simone is best known for her singles “Do It” and “I’m Okay.” She has also appeared in the films “Think Like a Man” and “The Wedding Ringer.” She has released one studio album and is currently working on her second. Simone is a talented artist who is quickly rising to fame. She is definitely one to watch in the music industry. She is a proud Dallas native and often performs in the city.
Conclusion
Dallas, TX is mostly known for being the home of the Dallas Cowboys, but there are also a number of talented celebrities who hail from the city. These include singers, actors, and athletes who have achieved success in their respective fields. Dallas is a city that produces talent, and these 20 celebrities are just a small sample of what it has to offer.