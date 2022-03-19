20 of Our Favorite Celebrities from Milwaukee

Milwaukee is a city located in the state of Wisconsin. It started as a small town but has since grown into a large city. It is well-known for its brewing industry and as the birthplace of Harley Davidson motorcycles. Milwaukee is also home to several famous people, both past and present. The celebrities have made a significant impact in their chosen fields, whether it be music, acting, or athletics. This led to them becoming household names both in Milwaukee and beyond. They have been able to make Milwaukee proud and have put the city on the map.
20. Gene Wilder
Gene Wilder was an actor, director, producer, and screenwriter. He was best known for his comedic roles in films such as Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Blazing Saddles, and Young Frankenstein. Wilder was born in Milwaukee in 1933 and passed away in 2016. Although he was born in Milwaukee, Wilder spent most of his life living in Los Angeles. However, he always considered Milwaukee to be his home. He was very active in the local community and frequently visited Milwaukee to attend charity events and visit family members. Wilder’s legacy lives on in Milwaukee through the Gene Wilder Free Clinic, which provides free medical care to low-income and uninsured residents of the city. He won different awards like, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and an Emmy.
19. Oprah Winfrey
She is a media mogul, actress, and philanthropist. Opra is known for viral her talk show known as “The Oprah Winfrey Show”. The show was voted as the best and highest-rated program show of its best kind in history. Winfrey was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi in 1954 but grew up in Milwaukee. Winfrey first came to national attention in the early 1980s as a talk show host in Chicago. In 1986, she launched The Oprah Winfrey Show, which quickly became a ratings success. The show ran for 25 years and ended in 2011. Winfrey has used her platform to promote self-improvement and education. She has also been a vocal advocate for feminist and LGBT rights. Winfrey has received numerous awards and honors throughout her career, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
18. Derrick Jackson
Derrick Jackson is a journalist and author. He is best known for his work as a columnist for The Boston Globe. Jackson was born in Milwaukee in 1954 and grew up in the city. Jackson began his career as a journalist in the late 1970s. In 1988, he joined The Boston Globe, where he worked until his retirement in 2016. Jackson was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 1992 for his work on the series “A Question of Color”, which examined race relations in Boston. Jackson has received numerous awards and honors throughout his career, including the George Polk Award and the National Headliner Award.
17. Heather Graham
Heather Graham is an actress and producer. She is best known for her roles in films such as Boogie Nights, The Hangover, and Fifty Shades of Grey. Graham was born in Milwaukee in 1968 and raised in the city. Graham began acting in the late 1980s and quickly became a Hollywood favorite. She has appeared in over 60 films and TV shows. Graham is also a producer, having produced the films Half Nelson and Miss You Already. Graham has been nominated for several awards throughout her career, including Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Emmy Awards.
16. Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick is a professional football player. He is best known for his time as quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, who he led to the team to the Super Bowl in 2013. Kaepernick was born in Milwaukee in 1987 and raised in Turlock, California. Kaepernick played college football at the University of Nevada, Reno before being drafted by the 49ers in 2011. He played for the 49ers for six seasons, before becoming a free agent in 2017. Kaepernick is also known for his political activism, particularly around issues of racial injustice and police brutality. In 2016, he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest these issues. Kaepernick has received numerous awards and honors throughout his career, including the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.
15. Amy Pietz
Amy Pietz is an actress. She is best known for her roles in television shows such as Caroline in the City, Becker, and The Office. Pietz was born in Milwaukee in 1969 and raised in the city. Pietz began her career in the early 1990s, appearing in commercials and small TV roles. In 1995, she landed her breakout role as Caroline in the City. Pietz has appeared in over 50 films and TV shows. She is also a stage actress, having appeared in productions of The Crucible, The Glass Menagerie, and A Streetcar Named Desire. Pietz has won several awards throughout her career, including the Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film.
14. Ava Max
Ava Max is a pop singer and songwriter. She is best known for her singles “Sweet but Psycho” and “So Am I”. Max was born in Milwaukee in 1995 and raised in the city. Max began her music career in 2018, releasing her debut single “Sweet but Psycho”. The song quickly became a global hit, topping charts in over 30 countries. Max’s debut album, Sweet but Psycho, was released in January 2019. Max is also a noted fashionista, often posting photos of her outfits to her Instagram account.
13. Tyler Herro
Tyler Herro is a professional basketball player. He is best known for his time with the Miami Heat, with whom he won the NBA championship in 2020. Herro was born in Milwaukee in 2000 and raised in the city. Herro played college basketball at the University of Kentucky before being drafted by the Miami Heat in 2019. He made his NBA debut in 2020. Herro is also noted for his shooting ability, having set the Kentucky Wildcats’ single-season record for most made three-pointers. Herro has won several awards throughout his career, including the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.
12. Chris Farley
Chris Farley was an actor and comedian. He was best known for his roles in films such as Tommy Boy, Beverly Hills Ninja, and Black Sheep. Farley was born in Milwaukee in 1964 and raised in the city. Farley began his career as a member of the cast of Saturday Night Live. He quickly became one of the show’s most popular cast members, known for his impressions and physical comedy. Farley went on to star in several films, including Tommy Boy, Beverly Hills Ninja, and Black Sheep. He also appeared in the film adaptation of The Blues Brothers. Farley died of a drug overdose in 1997 at the age of 33. He was posthumously inducted into the Wisconsin Hall of Fame in 2007.
11. David Giuntoli
David Giuntoli is an actor. He is best known for his role in the television show Grimm, with which he won a Saturn Award. Giuntoli was born in Milwaukee in 1980 and raised in the city. Giuntoli began his career in the early 2000s, appearing in commercials and small TV roles. In 2011, he was cast in the lead role of Nick Burkhardt in the television show Grimm. Grimm ran for six seasons and ended in 2017. Giuntoli has since appeared in several films and TV shows, including Station 19 and 13 Reasons Why. Giuntoli is married to fellow actor Bitsie Tulloch, with whom he has a daughter.
10.Trixie Mattel
Trixie Mattel is a drag queen, singer, and television personality. She is best known for her appearances on the television show RuPaul’s Drag Race, on which she was a runner-up. Mattel was born in Milwaukee in 1980 and raised in the city. Mattel began her career performing as a drag queen in clubs in Milwaukee. In 2015, she auditioned for the reality television show RuPaul’s Drag Race. She ultimately placed sixth on the show. After her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Mattel released her debut album, Two Birds. She has since released two more albums, One Stone and Skinny Legend. Mattel is also a noted fashionista, often posting photos of her outfits to her Instagram account.
9. Paris Berelc
Paris Berelc is an actress. She is best known for her roles in the television shows Mighty Med and Lab Rats: Elite Force. Berelc was born in Milwaukee in 1998 and raised in the city. Berelc began her career as a child model, appearing in print ads and commercials. In 2013, she made her acting debut in an episode of the television show Kickin’ It. Berelc has since appeared in several films and TV shows, including Mighty Med, Lab Rats: Elite Force, and Alexa & Katie. She is set to appear in the upcoming film Sky High 2.
8. Steve Miller
Steve Miller is a rock musician. He is best known as the lead singer and guitarist of the Steve Miller Band. Miller was born in Milwaukee in 1943 and raised in the city. Miller began his music career in the early 1960s, playing blues .clubs in Milwaukee. In 1967, he released his debut album, Children of the Future. The Steve Miller Band went on to release some successful albums, including Fly Like an Eagle and Book of Dreams. The band has sold more than 30 million records worldwide.
7. Kelly McCreary
Kelly McCreary is an actress. She is best known for her role as Dr. Maggie Pierce on the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. McCreary was born in Milwaukee in 1986 and raised in the city. McCreary began her career appearing in independent films. In 2014, she was cast in the recurring role of Dr. Maggie Pierce on Grey’s Anatomy. She became a series regular in 2016. McCreary has also appeared in several other television shows, including Scandal and Station 19.
6. Rachel Brosnahan
She is an actress based in Milwaukee. She is best known for her major role as Midge Maisel in the Amazon Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, for which she has won two Golden Globe Awards. Brosnahan was born in Milwaukee in 1990 and raised in the city. Brosnahan began her career appearing in small roles in films and television shows. In 2017, she was cast as the lead in show of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”. It is a show that has been a critical and commercial success, with Brosnahan’s performance receiving widespread acclaim. The show has won numerous awards, including two Golden Globes for Brosnahan.
5. Eric Benét
Eric Benét is a singer and songwriter. He is best known for his R&B music, which has been heavily influenced by soul and jazz. Benét was born in Milwaukee in 1966 and raised in the city. Benét began his music career in the early 1990s, releasing his debut album, True to Myself, in 1992. He has since released six more albums, including Love and Life (2003) and Hit Parade (2017). Benét has also been a featured artist on several other artists’ albums, including Jill Scott’s Experience: Jill Scott 826+ (2000) and Snoop Dogg’s Neva Left (2017).
4. Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy was an actor. He is considered one of the greatest actors of all time and won two Academy Awards for his performances in Captains Courageous (1937) and Boys Town (1938). Tracy was born in Milwaukee in 1900 and raised in the city. Tracy began his acting career in the 1920s, appearing in several Broadway plays. In 1930, he made his film debut in The Last Mile. Tracy went on to appear in more than 70 films, including Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), for which he received his final Academy Award nomination. He died in 1967 at the age of 67.
3. Jane Kaczmarek
Jane Kaczmarek is an actress. She is best known for her role as Lois Wilkerson on the Fox comedy series Malcolm in the Middle, for which she won a Golden Globe Award. Kaczmarek was born in Milwaukee in 1955 and raised in the city. Kaczmarek began her acting career in the early 1980s, appearing in several Off-Broadway plays. In 2000, she was cast as Lois Wilkerson on Malcolm in the Middle. The show was a critical and commercial success, running for seven seasons. Kaczmarek’s performance received widespread acclaim and she won a Golden Globe Award for her work on the show.
2. Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford is an actor. He is best known for his roles in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, as well as the 2015 film The Force Awakens. Ford was born in Chicago in 1942 but raised in Milwaukee. Ford began his acting career in the 1970s, appearing in several television shows and low-budget films. In 1977, he was cast as Han Solo in Star Wars and went on to appear in all subsequent films in the franchise. Ford is also well-known for his role as Indiana Jones in the Indiana Jones franchise. He has starred in four films in the series, with a fifth film set to be released in 2020.
1. Terry Porter
Terry Porter is a retired basketball player. He is best known for his time with the Portland Trail Blazers, for whom he played from 1985 to 2002. Porter was born in Milwaukee in 1963 and raised in the city. Porter played college basketball at the University of Wisconsin, where he was a two-time All-American. He was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 24th overall pick in the 1985 NBA Draft. Porter spent his entire professional career with the Trail Blazers, winning the NBA championship in 1977. He was a four-time All-Star and was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 1991. Porter retired from basketball in 2002 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.
Conclusion
Milwaukee is home to several celebrities, including actors, musicians, and athletes. These celebrities have achieved success in their respective fields and have made a name for themselves both nationally and internationally.