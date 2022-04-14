20 of Our Favorite Celebrities From Colombia

Colombia is a beautiful country with a rich culture and heritage. Natives of the country have a strong sense of pride in their homes. Colombia has produced its share of celebrities in entertainment, journalism, the arts, and other professional fields. Many well-known people were born in Colombia, and have gone forward to impact the world in profound ways. Here are twenty of our favorite celebrities from Colombia.

20. Shakira

Mamas Latinas confirms that singer Shakira is a native of the country of Colombia. She reached dizzying heights of fame in the United States and other parts of the world as an international star. She was born in Barranquilla, Colombia on February 2, 1977. The 45-year-old star’s legal name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll.

19. John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo is an American actor best known for his role as Luigi in “Super Mario Bros.” He also appeared in “Carlito’s Way,” and “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything!” Leguizamo is a native of the country of Colombia. He was born in Bogota on July 22, 1964. John is 57 years old as of 2022. He is a beloved actor who branched into comedy, writing, directing, and screenwriting.

18. Carlos Vives

Carlos Vives is a Colombian entertainer with a host of talents. He is a singer, songwriter, and actor who was born in Santa Marta, Colombia on August 7, 196`. He’s known for performing various musical genres including bambuco, dance-pop, reggaeton, cumbia, porro, rock, vallenato, and champeta. Vives has received numerous nominations for Latin music awards and has won eleven prestigious awards. Carlos has won two Grammy awards and was inducted into the Latin Music Hall of Fame in 2020. He played the role of Julian in the 1982 films “Tiempo Sin Huella,” and “David Copperfield.” Carlos has appeared in dozens of films throughout his long and successful career in the entertainment industry.

17. Karol G

Karol G is a Colombian singer best known for her experimental music styles including sertaneja, Latin trap, and reggaeton. She was born in Medellin, Colombia on February 14, 1991. His legal name is Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin. The 31-year-old artist was born Carolina Giraldo Navarro. She adopted the stage name Karol G. She is with the Universal Latin label.

16. J. Balvin

J. Balvin is a Colombian rapper and singer who earned the nickname the Prince of Reggaeton. Sales of his Latin music albums have topped charts and sold over 35 million copies throughout the world. He’s a beloved artist in his hometown of Medellin. He was born there on May 7, 1985. The 36-year old artist quickly became an international sensation.

15. Mariza Rodriguez

Countryliciouos reports that Maritza Rodriquez (Gomez) is one of the sweethearts of the acting community in Colombia. She’s best known for her appearances on the Venevision telenovela “Angel Rebelde.” she has also appeared in “Acorralada,” “El Rostro de Analia,” and “La Casa de al Lado,” She legally changed her name to Sarah Mintz in 2018. She was born on September 1, 1975, in Barranquilla, Colombia.

14. Nina Garcia

Nina Garcia is a well-known and respected fashion journalist and critic from Colombia. She served as a judge on “Project Runway,” a Lifetime reality television show since it began. Garcia also served as Fashion Director for Marie Claire and Elle Magazines and later the editor in Chief for Elle. She was born in Barranquilla, Colombia on May 3, 1965. She is 56 years old as of 2022.

13. Lilo Brancato Jr.

Lilo Brancato Jr. is an American actor who retired his career. Brancato was born in Colombia but came to the United States where he carved a niche for himself in the acting business. He is best known for his performance in the film “A Bronx Tale,” in 1993. He also appeared in “The Sopranos,” as Matthew Bevilaqua. Brancato was involved in a burglary in the Brox, that caused a police officer to be killed in a shootout with the criminals. He was charged with second-degree murder but later was acquitted. He did spend ten years in prison for first-degree attempted burglary.

12. Ximena Duque

Ximena Duque is an actress in Colombia best known for her appearance in “Protagonistas de Novela,” a Telemundo reality competition show. She was not the winner of the contest, but it gave her the exposure she needed to open doors. She was cast in various roles for telenovelas including “La Casa de al Lado,” “Santa Diablo,” “Pecados Ajenos,” “Los Victorinos,” and several others. Ximena moved from Colombia with her parents to the United States in 1985. The family settled in Miami Florida. She had a strong desire to become an American actress. She launched her study in the arts and she went the extra mile by studying accent neutralization and diction.

11. Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Julie Tetel Andresen reports that Gabriel Garcia Marquez, the first Noble Laureate of Colombia was born in Colombia. He received the honor in 1982. He is best known for “Love in the Time of Cholera,” released in 1985, and an earlier work titled “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” released in 1967. Mr. Marquez was born in 2917 and passed away in 2014. He was recognized by President Santos post-mortem as “the greatest Colombian who ever lived.”

10. Sofia Margarita Vergara

Sofia Vergara is a Colombian-American actress. She was born in Colombia but came to the United States to pursue her career in acting. You may remember her from her role in “Modern Family.” She achieved the status of the highest-paid actress in television until 2020. She also has a lucrative career in modeling. Sofia served as co-host of a few Spanish-language shows on Univision in the 1990s. Sofia was born in Barranquilla, Colombia on July 10, 1972. She is 49 years old.

9. Carlos Alberto Valderamma Palacio

Carlos Alberto Valderamma Palacio is a Colombian soccer player who earned the respect of his countrymen for his impressive performance on the field. They affectionately nicknamed him El Pibe, which is translated as The Kid. He was a professional footballer from 1981, until his recent retirement from the sport in 2022. Palacio is among the most famous athletes in Colombia.

8. Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal is a Colombian athlete who is best known for his cycling skills. he was born in Bogota, Colombia, and grew up in Zipaquira. He practiced cycling near his hometown and learned how to overcome obstacles to become one of the greatest cyclists in the world. In 2019, he won the Tour de France race. Mr. Bernal made history by becoming the first rider from Latin America to take the title. Bernal rides for the Ineos Grenadiers, a UCI World Team.

7. Juan Estaban Aristizabal Vasquez

Juan Esteban Aristizabal Vasquez is a Latin music artist best known for his stage name Juanes. His career as a professional musician began when he joined the rock band called Ekhymosis. He gained exposure through his time with the band, then branched out on his own as a solo artist. Juanes is the winner of three Latin Grammy awards. Juanes is an international sensation who is beloved by his fans around the world. He’s still touring the world and keeping fans entertained with his music. Juanes was born in Colombia.

6. Andrea Espada

Famous Birthdays confirms that TV show host Andrea Espada is another famous Colombian. She is a well-known television personality who hosts the UFC. She is also a prolific vlogger and social media influencer. She posts selfies and comedy sketches to her Instagram account, which has more than six million viewers. She was born in Colombia on August 17, 1986. Espada moved to the USA to pursue her career in entertainment. Before she became famous, she was a host of “Esto es Guerra,” on Estella TV Presenta.

5. Isabella Gomez

Isabella Gomez is a Colombian actress who starred in the movie “A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish,” in 2019. She is best known as Elena Alvarez in the popular series “One Day at a Time.” She was born in Medellin, Colombia on February 9, 1998. She was raised in Colombia and moved to the United States to pursue her career as an actress. Gomez also appeared in the El Rey Network television series titled “Matador.” She has a recurring role on the show.

4. Carolina Gaitan

Carolina Gaitan is a singer and television actress who is best known for her vocal contributions to the band called Escarcha. The all-girl band achieved success with the release of their first album, selling over 20k on the first day it was offered for sale. The group broke up and Gaitan turned to an acting career. She was a member of the reality television show “Popstars,” in Colombia. She also appeared in a television series called “Narcos,” in the role of Marina Ochoa in 2015. She appeared in the television series “Amorcity Corazon.”Carolina was born in Villavicencio, Colombia on April 4, 1984.

3. Danna Garcia

Pantheon World confirms that actress Danna Garcia, best known for her roles in telenovelas was born in Colombia. Seh is one of the most famous actresses in the country. She was born in Medellin, Colombia on February 4, 1978. She rose to international stardom appearing in various telenovelas in Colombia, the United States, and Mexico. Danna’s star status usually lands her the main roles.

2. Ana Maria Orozco

Ana Maria Orozco Aristizabal is a Colombian television, theater, and movie actress who is best known for her role as Betty in the popular telenovela titled “Yo soy Better, la fea.” Orozco was recognized for her talented performances with numerous nominations and acting awards. She was honored as International Female Personality of the Year at the Latin ACE Awards in New York. Orozco was born in Bogota, Colombia on July 4, 1973. She is currently 48 years old. She comes from a long line of actors. Her father, Fernando, was an actor and her mother was a radio announcer. Ana’s sister Veronica Orozco is also an actress. She was married to actor Julian Arango, her first husband, but the marriage didn’t work out. She married Martine Quaglia in 2005, but the marriage ended in 2012. The couple has two children together.

1. Rodrigo Garcia Barcha

Rodrigo Garcia Barcha was also known as Rodrigo Garcia. he was one of the most famous cinematographers, screenwriters, and film directors in all of Colombia. He is best known for the top-ranked films he was involved with. They include the HBO series “treatment,” “Mother and Child,” “Albert Nobbs,” “Nine Lives,” and “Last Days in the Desert,” released in 2015. Rodrigo is an award-winning director who created the web series “Blue” which ran from 2012 through 2015. He won a 2014 IAWTV Award for his cork in creating, writing, and directing the series. Garcia was born in Bogota, Colombia and he is currently 62 years old as of 2022.

Final thoughts

Colombia has produced some of the most talented people in the entertainment and journalism industries. Many of the actors we watch on television have their roots in the country of Colombia. We’ve shared a list of the twenty most well-known celebrities from Colombia. Some of the names surprised us. While we knew that Shakira was born in Colombia, we had no idea that Mike Judge of “Beavis and Butthead” fame was born in Colombia. The country has produced some of the world’s greatest activists, entertainers, artists, and scientists. While most people on our list are still alive, we felt it important to honor some of the celebrities who have passed from this life. Colombia also produces some of the most skilled athletes in the world. These talented professionals in the entertainment industry are going out and keeping the world entertained. Although there are hundreds of notable persons to talk about, we kept our selection to the top twenty most famous.