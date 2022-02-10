20 of Our Favorite Celebrities from Georgia

Celebrities often head to the bright lights of New York City or Los Angeles. Sometimes they do this so they can find work, while others do so further into their careers for convenience, as these cities are the center of the action for those in the entertainment industry. However, American celebrities come from all over the United States, including Georgia. Here are our 20 favorite celebrities from Georgia.

20. Dianna Agron

Dianna Agron was born in Savannah, Georgia, on April 30, 1986. She began her career in 2006 when she made her screen debut playing the recurring character Debbie Marshall in the superhero drama series ‘Heroes.’ Her first leading role was playing Harper in ‘It’s a Mall World.’ Agron’s fame grew when she landed a role in ‘Glee.’ She is also known for her roles in films such as ‘I Am Number Four,’ ‘The Family,’ ‘Bare,’ ‘Novalite,’ ‘Hollow in the Land,’ ‘Shiva Baby,’ and ’Berlin, I Love You.’

19. Jeff Foxworthy

Ranker lists Jeff Foxworthy as a celebrity from Georgia. He is an actor, comedian, writer, producer, author, and personality of television and radio. Foxworthy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 6, 1958. He met his wife, Pamela Gregg, in Georgia, and they married in the state in 1985. The couple has two daughters, Jordan and Julianne. Foxworthy is probably best known for his own sitcom ‘The Jeff Foxworthy Show.’

18. Danielle Panabaker

Actress Danielle Panabaker was born in Augusta, Georgia, on September 19, 1987. However, she grew up in South Carolina after her family moved states for her father’s job. They then moved to Illinois and Los Angeles. Panabaker began her career in her teens and became known for her roles in Disney films, including ‘Stuck in the Suburbs,’ ‘Read It and Weep,’ and ‘Sky High.’ She is also known for her television roles in ‘Shark,’ ‘Bones,’ ‘Necessary Roughness,’ and ‘Arrow.’ In her film career, Panabaker has earned the reputation of being a Scream Queen, as she has had roles in films such as ‘The Crazies,’ ‘Mr. Brooks,’ ‘Friday the 13th,’ Piranha 3DD,’ and ‘The Ward.’

17. Holly Hunter

Award-winning actress Holly Hunter was born in Conyers, Georgia, on March 20, 1958. She began her career in 1981 and was at the height of her career during the 1980s and 1990s. Some of the films for which she is best known are ‘The Piano,’ ‘The Firm,’ ‘Thirteen,’ and ‘Broadcast News.’ She is also known for starring in the series ‘Saving Grace’ from 2007 to 2010. Hunter was married to cinematographer Janusz Kaminski from 1995 to 2001. Since 2001, she has been in a relationship with actor Gordon MacDonald. The couple had twin sons, Claude and Press, in 2006.

16. T.I.

Chris Joseph Harris Jr. is better known by the stage name T.I, and he is also known as Tip or T.I.P. He was born in Atlanta in 1980, and he began his career in 1999. The rapper has released 11 studio albums, four EPs, one compilation album, one remix album, 13 mixtapes, and 110 singles. T.I. has been married to singer Tameka Cottle since 2010, and they have two sons and a daughter. T.T. is also a stepfather to Cottle’s older daughter. Additionally, T.I has three other children from two former relationships.

15. Khalid

Rapper Khalid is another celebrity from Georgia, says Famous Birthdays. The singer and songwriter was born in Fort Stewart in 1998, although his father’s military career meant that he spent time living in New York, Kentucky, Texas, and Germany during his childhood. Khalid began his career in 2016, and he has released two studio albums, one EP, one mixtape, 19 singles, and nine promotional singles. The singer has won six Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and an MTV Video Music Award.

14. Michael Stipe

Michael Stipe is best known as being the lead singer of the alternative rock band R.E.M. The band was formed in 1980 by Stipe, Peter Buck, Bill Berry, and Mike Mills when they were students together at the University of Georgia. Stipe was born in Decatur, Georgia, on January 4, 1960. The singer’s long-term partner is photographer Thomas Dozol, and the couple has homes in both New York and Berlin.

13. Alan Jackson

Georgia-born country singer and songwriter Alan Jackson is known for the neotraditional country genre, which is a mix of honky-tonk and country-pop. During his career, Jackson has recorded 16 studio albums, two gospel albums, and two Christmas albums. He has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, which makes him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. In 2001, Jackson was inducted into the Georgia Music hall of Fame. He was born in Newnan in 1958. He has been married to his high school sweetheart Denise Jackson since 1979, and they have three daughters together.

12. Chris Tucker

Actor Chris Tucker began his career as a stand-up comedian in the HBO comedy series ‘Def Comedy Jam.’ In film, he is known for his roles in ‘Jacki Brown,’ ‘The Fifth Element,’ ‘Money Talks,’ and ‘Friday.’ Tucker is also known for playing Detective James Carter in the ‘Rush Hour’ film series. The actor and comedian was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 31, 1971. In his personal life, he was married to Azja Pryor from 1997 and 2003, and he has one child.

11. Jason Aldean

Country music singer, songwriter, and record producer Jason Aldean was born in Macon, Georgia, on February 28, 1977. Of the 35 singles he has released, 24 have topped either the Hot Country Songs or the Country Airplay charts. The singer released his self-titled debut album in 2005, and he has received four Grammy Award nominations throughout his career. Aldean is a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, and he watches every game throughout the fall.

10. Kim Basinger

Kim Basinger is an actress, singer, and former model who hails from Athens, Georgia. However, she moved to New York when she was a fashion model and then to Los Angeles to focus on her acting career. She first rose to prominence for playing Bond Girl Domino Petacchi in the 1983 Bond movie ‘Never Say Never Again.’ She is also known for her roles in films such as ‘Hard Country,’ ‘The Natural,’ ‘9 ½ Weeks,’ ‘Batman,’ ‘L.A. Confidential,’ ‘No Mercy,’ ‘The Sentinel,’ and ’Fifty Shades Darker.’ Basinger’s daughter with Alec Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin, is a model and actress.

9. Kelly Rowland

Singer Kelly Rowland was a member of the girl group Destiny’s Child’ along with Beyoncé and Michelle Williams before she embarked on a solo career. However, she released her debut solo album ‘Simply Deep’ in 2002 while the group was still together. Rowland was born in Atlanta on February 11, 1981. When she was eight years old, her family relocated to Houston, Texas. In 2014, Rowland married her manager Tim Weatherspoon. They have two sons, Titan Jewell and Noah Jon.

8. Dakota Fanning

Actress Dakota Fanning was born in Conyers, Georgia, in 1994. She began her career as a child actress in 199. Some of her early films include ‘I Am Sam,’ ‘Uptown Girls,’ ‘The Cat in the Hat,’ ‘War of the Worlds,’ ‘Man on Fire,’ and ‘Charlotte’s Web’. Fanning’s success has continued into adulthood, and she has had roles in films including ‘Hounddog,’ ‘Coraline,’ ‘The Runaways,’ ‘Night Moves,’ ‘Ocean’s 8,’ ‘Effie Gray,’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’ Dakota Fanning’s sister is actress Elle Fanning.

7. Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan is probably one of the most famous wrestlers of all time, and he has also had a career as a television personality. His real name is Terry Eugene Bollea, and he was born in Augusta on August 11, 1953. Something that many people do not know is that Hulk Hogan began his career in 1976 as a musician before becoming a wrestler in 1977. Hogan was at the height of his fame in the 1980s, although he did not retire from wrestling until 2012. During his wrestling career, Hogan began acting in 1982. After his retirement from the ring, he remains active in the entertainment industry. Hogan has been married twice, and he has a son and daughter from his first marriage.

6. CeeLo Green

CeeLo Green, whose real name is Thomas DeCarlo Callaway, was born in Atlanta in 195. He is a singer, rapper, record producer, and businessman. He first became famous while he was a member of the Southern hip-hop group Goodie Mob before embarking on a solo career. In addition to his singing career, Green has been a judge and coach on the televised singing competition ‘The Voice.’ Green has won multiple awards throughout his career, including five Grammy Awards, a Brit Award, a Billboard Award, and a BET Award. CeeLo Green was married to Christina Johnson until 2005. The former couple had a son together, and Green was a stepfather to Johnson’s two daughters.

5. Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz was born in Atlanta in 1997, and she began her career as a child actress in 2004. Some of her early films included ‘The Amityville Horror,’ ‘The Poker House,’ ‘The Eye,’ ‘500 Days of Summer,’ and ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid.’ Moretz’s breakthrough film was the 2010 superhero film ‘Kick-Ass,’ in which she played Hit-Girl. She reprised the role three years later for the sequel. Some of Moretz’s other films include ‘Hugo,’ ‘Carrie,’ ‘Dark Shadows,’ ‘The 5th Wave,’ ‘The Equalizer,’ ‘Greta,’ ‘Shadow in the Cloud,’ and ‘If I Stay.’

4. Raven-Symone

Only In Your State lists Raven-Symone as a celebrity from Georgia, as she was born in Atlanta in 1985. She is an actress, singer, and songwriter who began her career in 1989. Raven-Symone released her debut album in 1993 and recorded a further three albums at various stages of her life, as well as contributing vocals to several soundtracks. As an actress, she has had roles in films including ‘The Princess Diaries 2,’ ‘Dr. Dolittle,’ ‘The Cheetah Girls,’ and ‘Revenge of the Bridesmaids.’

3. Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest is a media personality and producer. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Christmas Eve in 1974. Seacrest is best known for hosting series on various media platforms such as ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan,’ ‘American Idol,’ ‘American Top 40,’ and ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest.’ He also co-hosted ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ from 2006 to Clark’s death in 2012, then became the sole host of the series.

2. Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts is one of the world’s best-known and most successful actresses. She has won numerous awards throughout her career, and 12 of her films have grossed more than $100 million at the North American box office. Some of the films for which she is known include ‘Notting Hill,’ ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ ‘The Pelican Brief,’ ‘Pretty Woman,’ ‘Ocean’s Eleven,’ ‘Ocean’s Twelve,’ ‘Erin Brockovich,’ ‘Wonder,’ ‘Sleeping with the Enemy,’ and ‘Steel Magnolias.’ Roberts was born in Smyrna, Georgia, on October 28, 1967.

1. Kanye West

According to The Famous People, one of the most famous celebrities from Georgia is Kanye West. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 8, 1977. He moved to Chicago to attend university, although he quit to concentrate on his music career. Following his marriage to Kim Kardashian, West’s primary home was Los Angeles. Prior to West and Kardashian’s separation in 2021, West bought two ranches in Wyoming. As a solo artist, West has recorded ten studio albums, two live albums, three compilation albums, and one video album. He has also collaborated with many other artists and produced music for multiple successful artists and groups.