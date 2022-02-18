Louisiana is a southern state that is known for its delta blues and jazz music and unique cuisine. The state has a rich culture and storied history. It’s also the birthplace and home of many celebrity personalities. The people of Louisiana are familiar with many of the famous people who lived in their state, but the rest of the world needs to know which of their favorite celebrities were either born there or called it home. Here are 20 of our favorite celebrities from Louisiana.

1. Reese Witherspoon

The Famous People confirms that Reese Witherspoon is a native of Louisiana. Reese was born in March 1976 in New Orleans. She was raised in the city and then moved on to become an actor when still in her teenage years. She won the starring role in the film “Sweet Home Alabama.” She also appeared in other films “Legally Blonde,” and multiple other romantic comedies. She was celebrated for her role in “Walk the Line,” playing the part of June Carter Cash. She became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and is also an activist for women’s and children’s causes.

2. Johnnie Cochran

Johnnie Cochran was a lawyer who became famous when he represented OJ Simpson in the murder trial for the killing of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson. Cochran was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, in October of 1937. He passed away in March of 2005. He attended Loyola Law School, passed his bar exam, and became a successful criminal law attorney. He represented dozens of high-profile clients during his years of practice. The OJ Simpson case was one of the most notorious, but he also represented Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, Todd Bridges, Sean Combs, and Michael Jackson.

3. Fats Domino

Fats Domino was born in New Orleans, Louisiana in February of 1928. He went on to become one of the most famous singers, songwriters, and pianists in the world. He was born Antoine Dominique Domino Jr. He went by the stage name Fats Domino. He was a pioneer in the rock n roll industry during the 1950s era. Domino learned to play the piano at the age of seven and was a performer within three years before he even hit puberty. He spent his life entertaining his fans until his death in October of 2017, from natural causes. he passed away in Harvey, Louisiana.

4. Truman Capote

Truman Capote was born in New Orleans, Louisiana in September of 1924. He was a famous author and media personality. Capote was known as a broad-minded person who didn’t believe that higher education had anything to offer him. His basic education was enough to suffice. He was known for his creative writing which introduced new writing techniques within the industry. His most famous novel was “Cold Blood.” He didn’t find it necessary to hide his homosexuality which was something that could have had a social impact on book sales, however, his works became wildly popular and his career flourished. He preferred to write in the genre of non-fiction, sticking to the facts.

5. Eli Manning

Eli Manning was born Elish Nelson Manning on January 3, 1981, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is a famous American Football Quarterback for the New York Giants. He comes from a long line of athletes. his father Archie Mannie was also an NFL quarterback. Eli is a celebrated player who started his career as a draft pick in the NFL by the San Diego Chargers but was then traded to the Giants. He’s laid in two Super Bowl Championships and made for Pro Bowl appearances through his career. Eli is also the recipient of the prestigious Maxwell Award.

6. Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on September 29, 1980. Levi is best known for his starring role in the television series “Chuck,” in his role as Chuck Bartowski. He has also played several roles in other films including “Thor: The Dark World,” “Confessions of a Campus Bookie,” “Less than Perfect,” and “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel.” He is also a Broadway actor who is just as comfortable on the live stage as in front of a camera. This native of Lake Charles has established a solid career in the entertainment industry and is one of the most famous people born in Louisiana.

7. Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is a famous football player who established a successful career in the National Football League. He’s a wide receiver for the New York Giants. He worked hard to refine his skills while at college. He played for the Louisiana State University football team where his skills were noticed by the Giants, who drafted him in 2014. He is one of the most successful players in the history of the team.

8. Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne was born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, in September 1982, in Louisiana. Lil Wane attended the University of Houston, then the University of Phoenix. He is a founder of Young Money Entertainment, Young Money Publishing, Young Money Merchandising, and Cash Money Records. Lil Wayne is a successful entrepreneur, according to Famous. He is also an accomplished hip-hop artist who goes by multiple nicknames including Lil’ Weezy, Tunechi, Young Tune, President Carter, Birdman Jr., Baby Jr., and more.

9. Terry Bradshaw

Terry Bradshaw is a former NFL football player who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers upon graduation from college. He went to the Super Bowl with his team and won four championships. Bradshaw was born in Shreveport, Louisiana. He retired from playing football after an injury took him out of the game. Bradshaw was still young when she retired. Terry went on to become an analyst and host of numerous sports shows. He is also a singer, writer, and actor.

10. Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning was born in New Orleans, Louisiana in March of 1976. He and his brother Eli became professional football players for the NFL, following in their father Archie’s footsteps. Peyton played quarterback for the NFL team Denver Broncos. The Broncos scooped him up after he established a reputation with the Indianapolis Colts. Peyton was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He was even named Sportsman of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2013. After retiring, he wrote books with his father and on his own.

11. Shane West

Shane West is a famous songwriter and actor. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His birth name was Shannon Bruce Snaith, but he adopted the stage name Shane West. Shane started his successful career in the entertainment business as a punk musician. He didn’t achieve fame until he appeared in the film “A Walk to Remember” in the role of Landon Carter. He appeared in other films and television shows “What We Do is Secret” and “Once and Again.” He grew up in a household of musicians. His mother and father were also in punk music bands. He inherited his love of entertaining from his parents. He moved to Los Angeles when he was still a teenager, where he hoped to become an actor. He struggled in the early years. He finally landed a gig in “The Cider House Rules.” The film was his debut as an actor.

12. Jase Robertson

Jase Robertson is a reality television star who is also a native of Louisiana. He was born on August 16, 1969, in Bernice, Louisiana. Jase became famous when he appeared in the show “Duck Dynasty.” Jase is one of the lead members of the cast of the A&E production that made him and his family famous. They own a company that makes duck calls, called Duck Commander. Jase is the CEO of the business. He is also an inventor responsible for the hand fabrication of each duck call the company manufactures. The Robertsons turned the company into a multi-million dollar business.

13. Danielle Busby

Danielle Busby is a reality television star who became famous after her appearance on the reality series “OutDaughtered.” She was born in December of 1983 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She appears in the popular television series with Adam Busby, her husband, and their six daughters. The couple has fraternal triplets and identical twins. They also have a single child. Danielle gave birth to quintuplets which became a reality television sensation. The couple is the first in the United States to deliver a set of quintuplets that are all girls. Danielle is a professional beauty consultant and she and Adam operate their indoor cycling studio.

14. Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis was born in Ferriday, Louisiana. He was one of the most famous early rock and roll stars in the industry. He is known for his raggy piano playing and energetic onstage performances. His most famous song was “Great Balls of Fire.” His first hit single was “whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Lewis had a brilliant career and drew in fans by the thousands until he made a few life choices that caused trouble for his musical career. The once-beloved singer married his 13-year-old cousin and caused a controversy that resulted in radio stations banning his music and fans shunning his attempts to get back into the music scene.

15. Louis Armstrong

Famous Birthdays confirms that the most famous trumpet player in the world was born in Louisiana. Louis Armstrong was born on August 4, 1901, in the city of New Orleans. Armstrong was the grandson of people forced to be slaves. He worked odd jobs to survive in his youth. He learned to play the trumpet by ear. He dropped out of school at the tender age of eleven. Louis became a jazz player and sang many songs that rose to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “Hello, Dolly!” his most famous song. Louis Armstrong was known as the Father of Jazz. he died on July 6, 1971, at 69.

16. Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie is an actor who became famous after appearances in the Academy Award-winning films “Million Dollar Baby,” and “The Hurt Locker.” His fame shot up again when he appeared in the Marvel universe films as Sam Wilson/Falcon. Mackie was born on September 23, 1978, in New Orleans. Anthony went on to attend the Julliard School. Mackie appeared in other notable films. They include “All the Way” and “Notorious.” He is one of the most famous sons of the state of Louisiana.

17. Jared Leto

Jared Leto is a singer, songwriter, and actor who is one of the most famous people in Hollywood today. He started his career as a singer. He was in the band called Thirty Seconds to Mars. He went on to appear in many popular films “Suicide Squad,” “Requiem for a Dream,” “American Psycho,” and “Dallas Buyers Club.” Leto was born in Bossier City, Louisiana on December 26, 1971.

18. Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry is a world-famous television producer. He was born in New Orleans on September 13, 1969. Perry is famous for writing “Madea’s Family Reunion” and producing “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.” he is a playwright, director, actor, filmmaker, and producer. He is also one of the highest-paid in the entertainment business.

19. DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled is a famous music producer from the state of Louisiana. Khaled was born in New Orleans on November 26, 1975. Khaled is yet another brilliant talent to come out of New Orleans. He launched his career as a radio DJ in the 1990s. He became famous for his DJ talents. Khaled became the recipient of the Ozone Awards DJ of the Year in 2008. He appeared with Lil Wayne in his song “Take It to the Head” and became a Grammy nominee for “I’m the One.”

20. Ellen DeGeneres

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is a notable celebrity personality. She was born in Metairie, Louisiana January 26, 1958. Degeneres started her career as a house painter, bartender, and waitress before fame. Ellen is also a comedian who found an audience early in her emerging career, leading to the release of her live album titled “Ellen DeGeneres: Taste This.” She also appeared in “The Love Letter,” “Mr. Wong,” and lent her voice for Dory in “Finding Nemo” and the sequel, “Finding Dory.”