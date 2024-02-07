10 Extremely Bitter Celebrity Sibling Rivalries

When there are two or more children born into a household, there is always some form of sibling rivalry that erupts. Even among identical twins that seem to have everything in common, there are key differences that can bring forth at least a few arguments. While most of the time these arguments seem harmless enough that can be resolved easily enough, sometimes there are occasions where the heated exchange becomes so intense that there is no resolve. Whenever something like this happens, it can bring forth extreme consequences where the relationship between siblings can become so divided that they’d rather avoid each other and keep fighting instead of making amends. In the case of celebrity sibling rivalries, it’s a bit more complicated than that. Because they live in the public spotlight, being able to keep that rivalry under wraps seems virtually impossible, especially when the tabloids love dirty laundry. There are some celebrity rivalries that really stand out above some of the others. There are ten in particular that deserve honorable mention, not simply because of the names involved, but what is the reasoning behind it.

10. Eric Douglas vs. Michael Douglas

For Eric Douglas and Michael Douglas, having the iconic Kirk Douglas as their father definitely served as a recipe for potential rivalries. This family dynasty of actors saw Michael have little trouble getting along with his other brothers, Peter and Joel, the same was not the case with Eric. Eric, however, was the half-brother who was always seen as the black sheep member of the family. Between the two, Michael Douglas became an Oscar-winning star while Eric’s taste of success was not nearly as sweet. Eric attempted to use the fame of his father as a means to make a name for himself, but it backfired. In an attempt to make an impression at The Comedy Store in London, England, his frustration reached its peak when the audience simply didn’t find him amusing enough. When Eric proclaimed he was the son of Kirk Douglas, this triggered the audience to jokingly lash back they are also sons of Kirk Douglas. The rivalry came to an end when Eric’s drug abuse caught up with him after dying of an overdose at the age of forty-six in 2004. According to the Los Angeles Times, the overdose was the result of mixing alcohol with a mix of tranquilizers and painkillers.

9. Julia Roberts vs. Nancy Motes

Sorry, but Nancy, who? Sadly for Nancy Motes, being the half-sister to the world-famous Julia Roberts was no family picnic. According to Mirror, she hated her star sister so much that she ended her own life in 2014 at the age of thirty-seven years old in hopes the suicide would hit the tabloids hard enough to ruin Julia Roberts’ career as an Oscar-worthy actress.

8. Kendall Jenner vs. Kylie Jenner

When there are two competing sisters who are after the same thing, instead of supporting each other as best friends, sometimes they become bitter rivals as one tries to outdo the other. While on their reality TV program they seemed to get along well enough, the harshness of Hollywood’s spotlight quickly drove a wedge between Kendall and Kylie Jenner as soon as Kylie seemed to have issues that her older sister was getting more attention than she was as far as becoming a well-respected model. It doesn’t help when both the media and the fans compare notes whom they think between the two sisters is prettier than the other. However, the sibling rivalry can’t be all that bad when the two still have a clothing line together, Kylie + Kendall.

7. Kim Richards vs. Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills lays out the three-ring circus that erupts between Kim Richards, Kyle Richards, and Kathy Hilton. As supportive as Kyle seems to be with Kim’s alcoholism, these two have a few issues with each other that seems like it hasn’t been fully resolved to this day. Much of the animosity stems from the rivalry that exists between Kim’s husband and Kathy Hilton’s husband. When Kathy Hilton’s daughter, Nicky Hilton was scheduled to marry, Kyle nearly uninvited Kim because of the rivalry she and her husband have with Kathy and her husband. It’s not always so easy to forgive and forget when your own sister seems like she doesn’t always have your back, no matter if the reasons for it are legitimate or not.

6. Emilio Estevez vs. Charlie Sheen

When two young boys have Martin Sheen as the father, already this makes it a rather interesting family setting. When the personalities between Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez are drastically different from each other, it’s expected to see a rivalry develop here. When Charlie’s reckless lifestyle saw the actor’s life and career spiral out of control, Emilio opted to stay out of it. According to interviews, Estevez commented all he can do for his younger brother is lead by example. These two, although not snapping at each other’s necks, live very different lifestyles and follow very different paths. This was made evident when Comedy Central hosted the most-watched celebrity roast of all time when Charlie Sheen was on the hot seat. The episode has over six million viewers at the time it was first aired. Usually, those closest to the star of the hour are there to sling some mud. Neither Emilio Estevez nor their father, Martin Sheen, made so much as an appearance on the show.

5. Donnie Wahlberg vs. Mark Wahlberg

Both Donnie Wahlberg and Mark Wahlberg became actors and musicians, but it was Mark who managed to do more for himself in the long run than Donnie. Although Donnie’s name was in the spotlight first as one of the New Kids on the Block, it never went beyond that. As for Mark, he was often referred to as the more interesting between the two as Marky Mark and often became the apple of Hollywood’s eye. When Donnie married Jenny McCarthy in 2014, the bitterness between the brothers became more evident when Mark opted to celebrate his own daughter’s birthday instead of attending his wedding and it rubbed Donnie the wrong way.

4. Kim Kardashian And Rob Kardashian

When the older sister is old enough to pass as the younger brother’s mother, there is potential for sibling rivalry to erupt. It doesn’t help when that younger brother, namely Rob Kardashian has no interest in keeping up with the Kardashians while Kim is more than happy to take the lead. This extreme clash of personalty, plus the age difference, and the fact they’re only half-siblings, all lays out all the right ingredients for a sibling rivalry. For Rob, who’d rather find his own way instead of simply basking with the Kardashian name, is like a fish out of water. While the rest of the Kardashian siblings seem to get along with him, Kim admitted she’d rather go the tough love route. Rob, however, doesn’t see it as loving at all and voices very openly what he thinks about her.

3. Julia Roberts vs. Eric Roberts

Up until 1993, Eric Roberts and his little sister, Julia Roberts, were close as siblings, despite the fact they were born ten years apart. However, this changed after Eric’s divorce with Kelly Cunningham saw Julia pick Kelly’s side over his when it came down to a child custody battle the split couple had resorted to the courts to decide on. The divorce, plus the custody battle was due to Eric’s abuse of drugs and alcohol that brought about the split. For Julia, siding with Kelly wasn’t done so in spite of her brother, but an acknowledgment he had a very serious problem he needed to learn how to deal with. This was was a rivalry that lasted for ten years until Julia gave birth to a set of twins in 2004. This eased Eric’s animosity, reminding him that family should always come first, even when there are a few disagreements. The full story of Eric’s rise and fall, plus his relationship with Julia and their fellow sister, Lisa, is covered in depth by Vanity Fair.

2. Kim Kardashian vs. Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian, in addition to step-siblings Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Brody Jenner, Burt Jenner, Rob Kardashian, and Cassandra Marino are all siblings to each other in one of Hollywood’s most recognized families. It stands to reason sibling rivalries are going to be imminent here. Sure enough, Kim and Kourtney are no exception to this as these two simply can’t bring themselves to get along. The continual public insults Kourtney dishes out about her older sister never seem to hold anything back in regards to her opinion of her. As for Kim, she seems to have just as little respect for Kourtney. In the series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, these two repeatedly clashed against each other that could rival the best fights ever seen on soap operas. It seems between Kim and Kourtney, they’re the Kardashian example of what oil and water look like.

1. Prince Harry vs. Prince William

When there are two brothers who don’t get along and put their wives in the middle of the feud, this only makes the family feud expand to more than just sibling rivalry. Prince Harry and his older brother, Prince William, have rarely been seen to show signs of brotherly love even while their mother, Lady Diana, Princess of Wales was still alive. In 2018, the tabloid headlines suggested Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry, made Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, cry. According to the Cosmopolitan story, the real reason was a massive falling out that sparked between Harry and William during the 2018 Christmas season when Harry apparently accused William of not doing enough to accept Meghan into the Royal Family. When footage shows Prince William seems to be ignoring his brother’s wife, it suggests there may be some truth behind Harry’s claim. There is also a story of Harry’s animosity against William began when there was a suggestion his relationship with Meghan Markle was moving too fast to warrant a marriage proposal.

During a 2019 Easter celebration, a story leaked out neither brother spoke to the other, Not long afterward when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the official announcement they were splitting away from the Royal Family, this only added more fuel to the fire between the two brothers. It didn’t help when the media went into a frenzy, throwing into the public eye a mix of fact and fiction that even got under the skin of the Royals. Shortly after the birth of Archie, the first son between Harry and Meghan, William and Kate did appear in the group photo, but William was the only one in the photo that failed to sport a smile. This raised speculation he looked like he’d rather be anywhere than in the same room as his younger brother. Since the beginning, both the newspapers and the tabloids keep publishing stories that William isn’t happy at all about Harry’s marriage with Meghan and blames her for his estrangement with his younger brother more than anything. When October 2019 came around, if there were any doubts there was a royal family feud existing between the two brothers, more light was shed on how serious the situation really was when Harry openly admitted that there is a confirmed rift between himself and his older brother.

