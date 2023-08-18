20 Celebrities who are Asexual and Proud of It

It’s fairly common to hear the term asexual in today’s society. The thing is, a lot of people are confused by the term and some even dispute that it exists. As it turns out, it does indeed exist and there are a number of famous individuals who readily identify as such. However, it’s important to learn a little bit about what it means to be asexual before we get into all of that.

What Does it Mean to be Asexual?

For the most part, being asexual means that you don’t have a desire to have a physical relationship as far as the act of sex is concerned. It’s often considered to be a sexual orientation but in some cases, people consider it to be the exact opposite, a total lack of sexual orientation. This has led many individuals to consider themselves part of the LGTBQ+ Community if they identify as asexual, but it has also caused a great deal of heartache. That’s because asexual individuals aren’t always readily accepted in that or in any other community, meaning that they are often left to fend for themselves.

Gathering Support

It’s worth noting that only about 1% of the population identifies as asexual, so you can imagine why it is sometimes hard for individuals who identify as such to feel like they have a community of their own. That’s precisely why it’s such a good thing that a number of celebrities who identify as asexual have not only started coming forward, but are fiercely proud of their asexuality. It gives any individual who even thinks that they might be asexual a place to start when it comes to realizing that they are not alone.

Celebrities Who Identify as Asexual

It shouldn’t really come as any surprise that a fair number of people identify as asexual within the population. As a matter of fact, there are number famous people who also identify in this manner. If you’re struggling with your own sexuality and you’re wondering if this might be how you will ultimately identify, rest assured that you’re definitely not alone. Below is a list of 20 individuals who are famous, asexual and proud of it.

1. Mikey Nuemann

He is a famous YouTuber and a video game designer, but perhaps he’s most famous for speaking out about being asexual. As a matter of fact, he has talked about the struggle that it often causes because we live in a society that defines itself in terms of sex all the time. He has openly said that virtually the only thing that is more in tune with society’s current culture is food. If people aren’t talking about eating, they are frequently talking about having sex. He has said himself that it makes it difficult for individuals who have virtually no interest in sex but nevertheless, he is very proud of who he is and he’s not afraid to discuss the way he identifies with anyone who’s willing to listen.

2. Erica Mendez

Mendez is a well-known voice actor who is also very proud of the fact that she’s asexual. As a matter of fact, she has described herself as being asexual for a number of years, something that she is proud to discuss with other individuals. For her, it’s about remaining true to herself and helping others do exactly the same thing.

3. Yasmin Benoit

A famous actress and model, she has is also been an outspoken supporter in the LGBTQ+ Community for those individuals who are asexual. She also describes herself as aromantic, and she spends a great deal of her time working on projects and fundraisers in order to bring more awareness so that people have a better understanding of those who identify as asexual. When she’s not doing that, she has a tendency to openly discuss the subject in hopes of debunking a number of myths that tend to perpetuate popular opinion about those who identify as asexual.

4. H.P. Lovecraft

Even though he lived during the 1800s, people still love to have the opportunity to pick up a book written by HP Lovecraft. This is especially true for those individuals who love things that have twists and turns, a good horror story and a few extra weird things thrown in for good measure. During his lifetime, the term asexual didn’t even exist but he has repeatedly been described as someone who fairly despised the idea of sex and wanted absolutely nothing to do with it.

5. T.E. Lawrence

You might not recognize the name at first, but this British soldier is the person that the famous movie “Lawrence of Arabia” is actually based on. Throughout the years, he wrote a number of letters indicating that he was not comfortable in any capacity with the idea of sex, much less performing the act of it. One of his friends even went as far as saying that he was indeed the most affectionate person that he’d ever met, but in a purely spiritual sense. That individual claimed that Lawrence had absolutely no desire for physical sex in any manner whatsoever.

6. Yuhki Kamatani

This particular individual is well known for producing manga on which a number of anime programs have been based. The same individual is also responsible for saying that they’re both asexual and X- gender. As a matter of fact, many people credit this person with leading the charge to help people better understand the LGBTQ+ Community in manga, a movement that has been making great waves as of late.

7. Ricky Dillon

Famous performer and internet personality Ricky Dillon wasn’t comfortable with the idea of discussing his sexuality at first and that’s perfectly understandable. However, he also felt that he was being mislabeled by individuals in the general public who had absolutely no idea what his sexuality was or how he identified. As a result, he decided it was time to set the record straight and in doing so, said that he doesn’t fit into any particular box, but if he had to attach a label to it, asexual would be the closest thing that fits. He also left the door open that his opinion on how he identifies could change if he were ever to meet the right person.

8. Mike Skinner

Performer Mike Skinner said himself that he was asexual as far back as 2009. That was the one and only time that he ever spoke about his sexuality in a public manner. Since then, he has gotten married and many people have started to speculate about his sexuality once again. However, it’s important to remember that people who identify as asexual may decide to get married. It doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t want to spend their life with someone special, it just means that they’re not typically turned on by the idea of sex.

9. Temple Grandin

Famous author Temple Grandin spent much of her life with a dedicated decision to be celibate, largely because she simply wasn’t comfortable with the idea of having sex. At the time, it wasn’t considered appropriate to speak of such things so she kept quiet about it. Fortunately, she’s been more vocal in recent years, saying that she’s now at an age where she feels like she can not only do what she wants, but speak out about the things she wants to talk about and if people don’t like it, that’s okay with her. She’s now more than happy to talk about the fact that she identifies as asexual and that she has always felt this way.

10. Emilie Autumn

She’s well known for being a famous musician, but she’s equally well-known for openly talking about being asexual. She’s also been working to set the record straight that individuals who identify as asexual don’t necessarily hate the idea of having sex. It just isn’t something that perpetuates their every thought. For her, she says that she actually enjoys having it when the time is right but she also doesn’t feel like she has to have it in order for her life to be complete.

11. Kim Deal

Musician Kim deal also identifies as asexual. Over the years, a lot of people have speculated that she’s gay. She doesn’t have a tendency to speak about her sexuality much but when directly asked this question in an interview, she said that she wished she was at least a little bit gay, but went on to state that she is so asexual she doesn’t even have the foggiest idea what would attract someone in the first place.

12. Valeriya Novodvorskaya

Often known as one of the most outspoken Russian politicians over time, she’s also been open about saying that she is asexual. She also says that she has fallen in love a few times throughout her life, but that didn’t necessarily change for thoughts or feelings about sex. She is just one more example that goes to show that people who identify as asexual can and do have relationships.

13. Keri Hulme

She is an award-winning author, and she is someone who also identifies as asexual. She also says that it took her a long time to realize this fact. According to comments that she has made herself, she knew that she was different when she was a teenager because all of her friends were interested in having sex and she couldn’t have cared less. Over the years, she slowly began to realize that she’s asexual and she has become more and more proud of identifying as such as she’s gotten older.

14. David Jay

Jay has become famous because he works tirelessly to raise awareness about those who identify as asexual. He says that he does this because he spent the majority of his teenage years wondering what was wrong with him but he wasn’t interested in having sex and everyone else kept telling him that he should be. Fortunately, he has had the strength to be true to himself and now he is serving as a beacon for other individuals who might be as confused as he was as they begin to come of age.

15. Edward Gorey

He is a noted author of children’s books and says himself that his asexuality has dramatically influenced his own writings. For him, it’s something that he’s been somewhat comfortable with throughout his entire life and he’s only grown more proud of the fact that he identifies as asexual as he’s gotten older. He wants to help people understand that there’s nothing wrong with asexuality and that it is in fact far more common than a lot of people realize.

16. Bradford Cox

Singer Bradford Cox has stated for a number of years that he identifies as asexual. More recently, he has also stated that he’s also queer and that for much of his life, he has used asexuality as a means of getting around questions and interviews without getting too far outside of his comfort zone.

17. Paula Poundstone

Comedian Paula Poundstone has openly stated that she is asexual a number of times. She’s even gone as far as saying that not only does she not enjoy the thought of having sex, she’s not even the least bit interested in talking about it. As far as she’s concerned, it is a non-issue that might as well not even exist.

18. Janeane Garofalo

Garofalo is also a comedian who identifies as asexual. Like many of the people on this list, she says that she is genuinely uninterested in the act itself. She is more than happy to discuss her asexuality and even does so in her comedic routines.

19. Caitlyn Jenner

Jenner made waves when she transitioned from her birth name, Bruce, to Caitlyn. Since that time, she has also stated that she identifies as asexual for the time being, but she also wants to reserve the right to change the way she identifies as she learns more about her sexuality.

20. Tim Gunn

He is a well known fashion consultant and he is also asexual. He was in a relationship in the 1980s but when it ended, he did some soul searching and discovered that he’s not ready for an intimate relationship that involves the physical act of making love.

