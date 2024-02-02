The inhabitants of South Africa have been described as resilient, tough, and hardworking. Several world-famous personalities who have influenced the globe have connected to South Africa as their home country. From the famous entrepreneur Elon Musk to the Father of the Nation, Nelson Mandela, these are only a few of the South African celebrities who have made the country proud. South Africa is the southernmost country on the African continent and is ranked as the world’s 23rd most populous country, with nearly 60 million people. It is a diverse ethnic country with various ideologies, cultural backgrounds, and languages.

South Africa is rich in gold and diamond reserves, which drew Europeans to the country years back. The European settlement in the country affected the social make-up and the people’s cultural heritage. The country’s diversified topography, cultural riches, and immense natural beauty have greatly contributed to South Africa’s popularity as a tourist destination.

One random fact about this beautiful nation is that it is the largest producer of macadamia nuts globally. In our latest article on our favorite stars from South Africa, we get to look at some of the world’s renowned celebrities who mostly have been born and raised here. You may find a few surprises in our list, like, did you know that Elon Musk or Trevor Noah hail from South Africa? Check out this list of 20 of our favorite celebrities from South Africa.

20. Kimbal Musk

Kimbal Musk was born and raised in Pretoria, South Africa. Many people might know him as the younger brother of Elon Musk, the CEO and co-founder of Tesla Inc. Kimbak Musk is a renowned philanthropist, businessman, environmentalist, venture capitalist, and restaurateur. He began his career at Scotiabank early in his life while still studying. For his attempts to ensure that all Americans have access to real food, he is often regarded as a “global social entrepreneur.” The Fast Company Magazine named Kimbal Musk one of the Most Creative People in Business, and he was also selected as the Social Entrepreneur of the Year by the Schwab Foundation in 2017.

19. Lucky Dube

Lucky Dube is widely considered as South Africa’s greatest reggae musician. He was born and raised by his mother in Ermelo, South Africa. Lucky Dube was introduced to the “Rastafarian” movement, which was gaining popularity in South Africa when he was still in high school. He began his musical career by singing in the choir and joining several local bands. While still studying, he launched his debut album, Lucky Dube and the Supersoul. As a result of record sales and live appearances, Lucky Dube has achieved immense popularity. This legend has also been featured in several films, including “Lucky Strikes Back,” “Getting Lucky,” and “Voice in the Dark.”

18. Demi-Leigh Tebow

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters owns the title of Miss Universe 2017. She is a South African model and beauty pageant winner. Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters kicked off her modelling career while still in college. She worked part-time as a Boss Models and Vision Management model in Capetown. She married University of Florida superstar quarterback Tim Tebow and now resides in Florida alongside her husband and their dogs. This beauty represented the Western Cape in the Miss South Africa 2017 pageant, which she won. Through her self-defense workshop, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters empowers other women to learn various skills to defend themselves.

17. Nasty C

Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, popularly known by his stage name, Nasty C, is a South African record producer, rapper, and songwriter. In 2012, Nasty C released his debut mixtape, One Kid, a Thousand Coffins, at the age of fourteen. His debut album, Bad Hair, and his 2018 album, Strings and Bling, both achieved massive success, which was affiliated with and backed by his first tour, The Ivyson Tour. At the 2015 South African Hip Hop Awards, he was the youngest recipient of the Best Freshman Award. Nasty C also garnered three nominations for Songwriter of the Year, Best Male Artist in Southern Africa, and Best African Rapper at the All Africa Music Awards’ sixth presentation in 2021.

16. Embeth Davidtz

Embeth Davidtz is a well-known American actress who played Miss Honey in the comedy movie “Matilda.” Embeth Jean Davidtz is among the few stars born in other countries but who moved to South Africa at some point in their lives. Embeth Davidtz won the Fangoria Chainsaw Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film “Army of Darkness.” Davidtz has also been featured in other popular television series, namely “Deadly Matrimony” and “Till Death Us Do Part.”

15. AKA

Born and raised in Capetown, Western Cape, South Africa, he is regarded as one of the most influential South African rappers. AKA rose to prominence following the publication of his debut studio album, Altar Ego, and the release of his single, “Victory Lap.” His other albums, Touch My Blood, Be Careful What You Wish For, and Levels, were also successes.

14. Black Coffee

Black Coffee is a popular DJ, songwriter, and record producer from South Africa. Black Coffee started his music career in 1994. His participation in the Red Bull Music Academy in 2004 resulted in him gaining popularity. Black Coffee received the Breakthrough DJ of the Year Award at the DJ Awards in Ibiza, which took place in 2015. The star also has a massive following on his social media platforms.

13. Dj Zinhle

Dj Zinhle is a popular DJ, media personality, producer, and businesswoman. After being featured as a resident DJ on the Jika Majika Show, a youth dance show, she rose to prominence. As the star she is, DJ Zinhle gets to work with various brands in promoting their products, especially drinks and beverages.

12. Bonang Dorothy Matheba

Bonang Dorothy Matheba is a popular South African TV presenter, entrepreneur, radio personality, model, philanthropist, and producer. Her unique presenting skills and signature voice draw a huge crowd of fans. Bonang also appeared on the Forbes list of Africa’s top 50 powerful women.

11. Minnie Dlamini-Jones

Her outstanding on-air personality and acting skills are unmatched. Minnie Dlamini-Jones was born in Durban, South Africa. Her first appearance on the screens happened while covering the “Youth Day” and “World Cup celebrations” events. Dlamini has starred in three popular films: Rockville, Generations, and The Wild. The basic fact that she lives an open life and has been a television personality for a while is enough to attract many fans.

10. Boltumelo Thulo

Popularly referred to as “Boity,” Boltumelo Thulo is a talented star from South Africa. She made her first TV appearance as she co-hosted Crib Notes’ educational show alongside Stevie Frenche. Later on, in 2012, she played the role of Mpho Bogastu in the popular TV series Rockville. Boity’s outstanding work performance on television has made her one of the most-liked Instagram influencers in South Africa.

9. Jacob Zuma

Jacob Zuma acted as South Africa’s president from May 9th, 2009, to February 14th, 2018. He joined the African National Congress and its military wing when he was a teenager. Jacob Zuma was a popular person inside the ANC, which helped him become South Africa’s fourth president. He received the Nelson Mandela Award for Outstanding Leadership in 1998 for his contribution toward putting an end to political violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

8. Desmond Tutu

Desmond Tutu was the first black Archbishop of Capetown. His major contribution as one of South Africa’s social rights activists was him putting in a lot of effort into fighting for the rights of black South Africans. Many will remember Desmond Tutu for bringing international attention to South Africa’s terrible state of apartheid. He became involved in the anti-apartheid movement and quickly rose to prominence as a vocal advocate for black rights. His hard work and contributions gained him international popularity; hence he was honoured with the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize.

7. Belle Delphine

Belle Delphine’s huge following on social media, especially on Instagram, has put her in the limelight. She is a South African costume artist, baby doll model, and social media star. She is also a famous content creator on YouTube, with tens of thousands of subscribers. Belle Delphine’s NSFW content has garnered several million followers across her active social media platforms.

6. Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel’s gorgeous looks have made her enter the glamour world, which never crossed her mind when growing up. She is known as the ‘little sweet girl from South Africa.’ Several fashion capitals globally have approached this beauty to represent their brand and products. Candice Swanepoel rose to prominence as one of the most accomplished and finest models in the fashion industry, eventually becoming the most demanded celebrity. Several talent agencies across the globe have signed Candice for their clients.

5. AB de Villier

South Africa has produced some great talents, AB de Villier being one of them. AB de Villier is widely known as South Africa’s former cricketer who coached South Africa in all the game areas. This legend was born in Warmbad, South Africa. AB de Villier is regarded as the best batsman in South Africa. Villier started playing cricket at an early age, and he also performed well in other games like tennis, golf, and rugby. AB de Villier rose to prominence in April 2008, when he became the first South African to hit a double century in a match against India.

4. Trevor Noah

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Trevor Noah is ranked among the best actors hailing from South Africa. In addition to being a talented actor, he is also a comedian, TV host, writer, and political commentator. Many know him as the host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. Noah finished second in the fourth season of the reality dance competition show “Strictly Come Dancing.” Trevor Noah has hosted several South African and American television programs, talk shows, and other events. In 2018, the South African actor was ranked as one of Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People.”

3. Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela fits the bill as one of our favourite celebrities from South Africa. Mandela is popularly known as the first black South Africa’s president for his revolutionary ways, not forgetting his anti-apartheid movement. Since early childhood, he had been interested in anti-colonial activities, which led him to join the ANC. Mandela led multiple movements during his 67-year political career, and he was arrested, convicted, and imprisoned several times. Nelson Mandela’s contributions and sacrifice toward the nation earned him several titles, including “the father of the nation,” “the founding father of democracy,” “the national liberator,” and “the saviour.” Nelson Mandela was also honored with the Nobel Peace Prize.

2. Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron is an Oscar-winning actress who is acclaimed for both her acting abilities and her radiant looks. She has become a star thanks to her roles in the films “The Cider House Rules,” “Monster,” and “The Devil Advocate.” Her acting career began when she met a talent agent in a strange occurrence at a bank, and she subsequently won a small role in a film. Her performance in the film “Monster” as a serial killer earned her numerous accolades and prizes, including the Academy Award for Best Actress. She was also voted as the Best Actress by the Chicago Film Critics Association.

1. Elon Musk

The number one celebrity on our list of the best celebrities from South Africa is Elon Musk. Elon Musk was born in the South African city of Pretoria. He is regarded as one of the most creative and best modern-day inventors. Elon Musk also plays a key role in significant advances in future technologies such as space exploration and renewable energy. His forward-thinking and imaginative ideas have earned him scientific and charitable accolades and prizes. Musk played a significant role in developing Tesla Motors’ first electric sports automobile, the Tesla Roadster. Many of Elon Musk’s game-changing concepts are around space flight, renewable energy, commercial electric vehicles, and other technologies that foresee a future where fuels and other energy giving resources might be inadequate. supply. He peaked at number 21 on Forbes’ list of the World’s Most Powerful People in 2016.

