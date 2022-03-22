Without a doubt, everyone likes to dote on celebrities, scrutinizing their every move. This is why it’s always fun when you can say, “They’re from my very own State”. The list of celebrities from South Dakota State is huge and diverse, so it can be hard to choose which ones you want to follow the most. The following are 20 of our favorite celebrities from South Dakota, to familiarize you with Dakota’s celebrity realm.
20. Shawn Colvin
Shawn Colvin comes at number 20 on our list of favorite celebrities from South Dakota. She is a renowned musician, sound engineer, and songwriter popular for her 1997 Grammy Award. Colvin was born in 1956 in Vermillion and served as a solo recording artist for about 30 years. Her albums include A Few Small Repairs (1996), Live (2009), Cover Girl (1994), and Steady On (1989). According to Music Guide, Shawn commanded a substantial loyal following for decades. She started performing in rock and folk clubs in the mid-1970s and formed her Shawn Colvin Band in 1976 before turning to solo performances.
19. The Kickback
The famous indie rock band comprises Danny Billy, Tyler Zee, and Eamonn Donnely. It originally started in Vermillion, South Dakota, before moving to Chicago in 2009. The group has attained acclaim from Sound Opinion’s Jim Derogatis, Hype Monitor, and numerous blogs like the Chicago Sun-Times and You Ain’t No Picasso for their EP releases. The Kickback focuses on different music genres like alternative rock, contemporary rock, and indie rock and has recorded several songs under Julian Records. These include False Jeopardy, Rube, and Fanger. The band still maintains a loyal following from South Dakota.
18. Rachael Bella
Rachael Bella Zvagelsky is a retired celebrity actress born on March 13, 1984, in Vermillion South Dakota. She is famous for her role in The Ring, where she acted as Becca Kotler. Bella is also featured in Drive-Thru (2007). Bella also appeared in Jimmy and Judy, When Pigs Fly (1993), and The Blood Oranges (1997).
17. Michael Spears
Michael is an American actor well-known for his roles in notable shows and movies, including “The Activist,” “Skins,” Yellow Rock Broken Wing (2011), and “Into The West.” He was born on December 28, 1978, in Chamberlain, South Dakota. Michael Spears has also appeared in Dances with Wolves, Longmire, Z Nation, The Year of the Dog, Winter in the Blood, Imprint, and other film projects.
16. Moses Brings Plenty
Moses J. Brings Plenty is a stage and screen actor, producer, traditional singer, drummer, and horse stuntman. He was born in September 1969 in Porcupine, SD. Moses is best known for his role. His appearance in films and shows like Comanche Warrior, Yellowstone, Cowboys & Aliens, The Glorias, and The Good Lord Bird has made him popular in the film industry.
15. Isaiah Xavier
Isaiah Xavier is a crown-verified TikTok content creator famous for his creative transition videos. He was born in June 2000 in Rapdalho City, South Dakota. According to Celebs Filmifeed, Xavier’s TikTok account has more than 3.4 million fans and works with other creators in a collaborative account known as 5avagez. In 2017, Isaiah’s ‘Choice Muser’ was nominated for the Teen Choice Award. His famous lip-syncing transition video dubbed Addicted to My Ex set to M-City Jr went viral on YouTube and Facebook.
14. Chelsea DeBoer
Born on August 29, 1991, in Vermillion SD, Chelsea Anne DeBoer is a celebrity reality star popular for her starring roles in the 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2. She has a huge following on social media, with over six million followers on Instagram and 1.7 million on Twitter.
13. Tom Brokaw
Did you know that Tom Brokaw is originally from South Dakota? He is a former television anchor, and managing editor at NBS Nightly News was born in Webster, SD, in 1940. He went to high school in Yankton and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of South Dakota. Thomas John Brokaw is an American retired TV journalist and author who first worked as the co-anchor of ‘The Today Show’ between 1976 and 1981. He served as the anchor and ME of NBC Nightly News for 22 years.
12. Russell Means
Russell Charles Means was born in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, in 1939. He was an activist, writer, actor, and musician. He spent most of his time advocating for the rights of indigenous people in the US and other countries. According to InfoPlease, Russell was the first director of AIM (American Indian Movement), which made him one of the famous people of the 20th century. He is popular for his leading role in the 1973’s occupation at Wounded Knee. Russel Means performed different roles in movies and TV shows, including Pocahontas (1995) and The Last of the Mohicans in 1992. He also created artwork, recorded music, and wrote an autobiography. Russel died on October 22, 2012, at the age of 72.
11. Shayna Baszler
Shayna Andrea Baszler is a mixed martial artist and formerly signed with UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). She was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 1980. The fighter grew up in Sioux Falls, SD. Shayna is also a professional wrestler performing in WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) NXT development brand. She is famous for her modified kimura handlock nicknamed “Shwing,” which has helped her defeat several opponents like Roxanne Modafferi. Baszler’s first professional performance was in 2003 in an event by Reality cage where she fought against Tina Johnson and won. She has also fought for Strikeforce, Ring of Fire, Freestyle Cage Fighting, Elite XC, and UFC. She holds a record of 15 wins and 11 losses.
10. Gary Owens
Born in July 1934 in Mitchell, Gary Cameron Owen is one of our favorite celebrities from South Dakota. He was an American voice actor, radio personality, and disc jockey, famous for his polished baritone voice. Owen is the original voice actor of Powdered Toast Man from The Ren & Stimpy Show, Hanna-Barbera’s Space Ghost, Dog Wonder, and Blue Falcon from Dynomutt. He was named “Funniest Serviceman In America” and won the award for the Funniest Black Comedian in San Diego, despite being white. Gary Owens is also famous for his roles in Think Like a Man (2012), Daddy Day Care (2003), and Ride Along (2014). He died in 2015 at the age of 80.
9. Charles Gemar
Charles Donald “Sam” Gemar cannot miss out on our list of favorite celebrities from South Dakota because he was the first astronaut born in this state. He was born in Yankton on August 4, 1955. Gemar is a retired astronaut with NASA and the American Army lieutenant colonel. He has completed three Space Shuttle missions (STS-62, STS-38, and STS-48), involving 385 orbits of the Earth and more than 581 hours in space.
8. Adam Vinatieri
Adam Vinatieri is a four-time Super Bowl Champion born in December 1972 in Yankton, South Dakota. He is an American footballer and the former placekicker for the Indianapolis Colts NFL team. Adam started his professional career in 1996 when he signed his first contract with the Patriots and is a household name in the football industry. Having significant experience and several accolades made him known as one of the best placekickers in professional football history.
7. Mike Miller
Born in February 1980 in Mitchell, Mike Lloyd Miller is one of our favorite celebrities from South Dakota. He is a professional basketball player and has served as a coach for different teams in the country. In 2001, Miller was named Rookie of the Year while playing for the Orlando Magic. He won his first NBA Championship in 2012 while working with the Miami Heat. Mike has also played for the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets.
6. Amy Hill
Amy Marie Hill is an actress, stand-up comedian, and voice actress famous for her motherly and grandmother roles in live-action and voice acting scenes. She was born in May 1953 in Deadwood, South Dakota. Her first significant role was on All-American Girl, where her character stood out in the brief television series. Hill has starred in several notable films like; Big Fat Liar, Let’s Go to Prison, Big Move, The Cat in the Hat, and Lilo & Stitch. She is best known for her roles in the 2018 reboot series Magnum PI, 50 First Dates, and Next Friday.
5. Cheryl Ladd
Cheryl Ladd comes in the fourth position on our list of favorite celebrities from South Dakota. She was born in July 1951 in Huron, SD. Cheryl is an American actress and writer who is known for her roles in Charlie’s Angels (1976), Millennium (1989), and Poison Ivy (1992). Ladd also featured in early episodes of Happy Days and other unrelated films like “The Haunting of Lisa” (1996) and “Lisa” (1989).
4. Mary Hart
Born in November 1950 in Sioux Falls, Mary Hart is one of our favorite celebrities from South Dakota. She is an American television personality, producer, and actress popular for Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (produced in 2001), Swing Vote (2008), and The Great Buck Howard. She also anchored and produced her show on KSFY-TV. Hart was the longest-serving host for the famous gossip and entertainment television program dubbed “Entertainment Tonight” (1982-2011). She won Miss South Dakota’s crown in 1970 and subsequently became a semi-finalist of Miss America in 1971. In addition, Mary Hart hosted President Trump’s 4th of July celebration in 2020, and in August 2021, she was named the official spokesperson for the Edith Sanford Breast Cancer Initiative.
3. Tomi Lahren
Tomi Rae Augustus Lahren is a television host and currently serves as a conservative political commentator. She was born in August 1992 in Rapid City, SD. She is well-known for her fierce conservative political commentary. Tomi hosted Tomi on TheBlaze, where she became famous for her “final thoughts” video segments, in which she often criticized liberal politicians. She is also a writer and producer known for Moms (2017) and Roe v. Wade (2019). In 2015, Lahren hosted On Point with Tomi Lahren on OANN.
2. Brock Lesnar
Born in 1977 in Webster, Brock Edward Lesnar is one of the most famous celebrities from South Dakota. He is a professional wrestler, mixed martial artist, football player, amateur wrestler, signed with WWE, and competes at SmackDown. Lesnar is a four-time WWE Champion and the only person holding the world heavyweight championship in WWE, UFC, NJPW, and the NCAA. In 2002, he defeated The Rock at SummerSlam, becoming the ultimate undisputed WWE Champion. Brock Lesnar also won theIWGP Heavyweight Championship in 2005.
1. January Jones
January Kristen Jones is a well-known American actress, model, and spokesperson. She was born in January 1978 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and began her career as a model in New York before moving to Los Angeles. Jones got her first taste of TV and filmology in guest appearances and supporting acts before featuring in lead roles. She acted in memorable films like Anger Management, Bandits, and American Wedding. Jones gained fame for her casting role as Betty Draper in the ‘Mad Men’ television show. January Jones has featured on the covers of several local and international magazines and publications, including “The Hot Issue” in 2009. She was also listed in Maxim’s Hot 100 Women of 2002. January is a versatile actress who has gained international popularity and is notable for her roles in Mad Men, Seeking Justice, X-Men: First Class, The Politician, and The Last Man on Earth, among others. Her work has earned immense praise and earned her several nominations and awards. According to Stacker, Jones is the most popular celebrity actress from South Dakota.
Takeaway
South Dakota is a state with breathtaking scenery and rich history. It is also home to many celebrities who have influenced generations. The list of our favorite celebrities from South Dakota includes individuals successful in different industries like acting, music, activism, sports, and other areas.